Best PC gaming deals of the week - 15th November 2019

We’re finally halfway through the big old month o’ deals that is Grey/Black/wallet-emptying November. It’s been hard-going at times, what with all the big games coming out and bleeding us dry over the last couple of weeks. But hang in there, deals hunters, because there is light at the end of the tunnel. Your deals herald can see it, I promise, although maybe that’s just the blinding LED-infused presence of Cyber Monday beaming away at the beginning of December. It’s hard to tell. What I do know, though, is that there are still plenty of tasty deals to help take the edge off those big game purchases at the beginning of the month, including discounts on Red Dead Redemption 2, The Outer Worlds, Football Manager 2020 and more. So let us go once more unto the deals breach, dear friends. The deals game’s afoot!

Game deals

It’s time to blast off into spaaaaaaaace over at Fanatical this week, as you can currently grab 80% off Rockfish’s giant intergalactic adventure Everspace and 68% off the dino-tastic Ark: Survival Evolved.

For those after something a bit closer to home, though, it looks like a bunch of Square Enix-published games are on sale this week, including 85% off 2013’s Tomb Raider reboot, and 60% off its end chapter sibling, Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Weirdly, Rise of the Tomb Raider is still full price, but its season pass is currently discounted to 70% off, so at least there’s that.

There’s also 82% off Just Cause 3‘s XXL edition, which includes the base game, the expansion pass and a bunch of weapon and vehicle packs, and 62% off the regular edition of Just Cause 4. If you prefer a more stealthy approach to your adventuring, however, then you’ll be pleased to hear there’s also 77% off 2014’s Thief and 85% off Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

Meanwhile, over on GamesPlanet, it’s all about the Focus Home Interactive deals, with 67% off The Surge and 20% off its recently released sequel, The Surge 2, as well as 27% off Farming Simulator 19 and 58% off The Council. Having played the latter through to completion, I will give you fair warning that the end of this five-episode detective ’em up goes completely off the rails, but the first 50% of it is actually pretty good, which is apt, given the discount.

Away from Focus deals, there’s also 79% off This is the Police, 78% off 11-11 Memories Retold, 80% off the lovely Hue, and a tasty 20% off the recently released Sparklite (which is only 15% off everywhere else).

There’s a big Shadowrun sale going on over at Humble right now, including 75% off Shadowrun Returns, 75% off Shadowrun Hong Kong and 75% off Shadowrun: Dragonfall Director’s Cut. Alternatively, you can buy all three together as part of the Shadowrun Complete Collection, which has also had 75% sliced off its usual price.

Elsewhere, there’s 10% off Football Manager 2020 pre-orders right now, which will also unlock early access to a beta version of the game you can play right now.

Over on GOG, there’s a sale on Raw Fury games, including 10% off Night Call, 25% off Bad North: Jotunn Edition, 60% off Gonner and a whopping 75% off Kingdom: New Lands.

You can also get 30% off Pathway as part of their mid-week sale, as well as 65% off Inside, 50% off Forgotton Anne, 15% off Mutazione, and 67% off State of Mind as part of their weekly sale.

Finally, yep, it’s cowboy time again, as Green Man Gaming are currently doing 10% off the standard, special and ultimate editions of Red Dead Redemption 2. They also have the best deal on The Outer Worlds, too (14% off), and they’re also the only retailer I’ve seen this week who are still running a discount on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, too (8% off).

UK / US hardware deals:

As Black Friday draws ever closer, I’d advise against spending loads of money on new hardware right now, as you’ll almost certainly find whatever you’re hoping to buy is a lot cheaper in a couple of weeks’ time.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!