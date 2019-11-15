The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Have You Played...Mega Man Legacy Collection?

I am the robot master

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

15th November 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post Mega Man Legacy Collection - one of the levels from the best classic Mega Man game.

Never has there been a more diverse package of the good and the questionable than the Mega Man Legacy Collection. There are some games from Capcom’s early days with the character that I love and cherish. But there are others that I can’t bring myself to enjoy.

Obviously the first one isn’t really very good (which is why they remade it years ago), but it was at least trying a lot of different things. Not all of them stuck. The biggest offenders were Elec Man’s vertical stage, Ice Man’s block puzzle having death traps, and don’t get me started on the Yellow Devil, a boss it’s almost impossible to defeat without exploiting a glitch.

Mega Man 2 was a huge improvement (in my eyes, it’s the best of the older games) with better bosses, coherent level design, and some of the best music in the whole series. That and Mega Man 3 are worth the price you pay for the collection alone.

Of course, you’ll also be getting 4, 5 and 6. All the Mega Mans. Mega Men. For my money, that’s where the series started going downhill. 4 introduced the chargeable buster shot, but didn’t have levels designed around it; 5 fixed some of 4’s issues, but also became too easy for some tastes. 6 is… fine, I suppose. Capcom saw bigger things on the horizon at this point, with Street Fighter II being a global sensation and Resident Evil just around the corner. But it’s good to look back at their beginnings (even if their heart wasn’t in it towards the end).

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The 8 least qualified Jedi in Star Wars games

One Off The List

2

Last Stop is the new game from the makers of Virginia

4

Halo: Reach kicks off PC Halo rereleases in December

8

Age Of Empires 4 trailer shows off its medieval setting

17

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The 8 least qualified Jedi in Star Wars games

One Off The List

2

Last Stop is the new game from the makers of Virginia

4

Halo: Reach kicks off PC Halo rereleases in December

8

Age Of Empires 4 trailer shows off its medieval setting

17