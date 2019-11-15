The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out now

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

15th November 2019 / 12:12PM

Dust off that beige robe, reader. Jedi: Fallen Order came out overnight, and you don’t need to pop off to a galaxy far, far away to jump in. The folks behind bangers like Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends have put together the first proper singleplayer Star Wars romp in years, letting you blast fascists through a beautifully complex star system as a sword-slinging, force-flinging slice of white bread. At least the robot’s cute, eh?

We’ll have our review up on the site soon, but I’ve used a little Force magic of my own to give you younglings the lowdown.

As the first proper single-player Star Wars adventure in ages, Fallen Order looks a right lark. There’s a bit of From Software-style design in there, with ‘sabre combat full of timing, parries and well-timed doges stuffed into a sorta-open world full of secrets and backtracking. There’s also an ample supply of wall-running nonsense. It is, in fact, still a Respawn game.

Shame you’ve got to plug through all that stuff as Callum Starwars (sorry, Cal Kestis) over here. A galaxy of possibilities to explore, and you’ve got sharp haircut Hayden Christensen running the show. Sigh. Matt wasn’t too keen on Cal’s adventures either during his early peek at Fallen Order, but did admit that at least the world is drop-dead gorgeous.

To be fair, he isn’t the worst Force fumbler to stumble onto PC. He doesn’t even make it into Brendy’s hit-list of the 8 least-qualified Jedi in games.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out now on Steam, Origin and the Epic Games Store for £55/€60/$60. The latter will also get you a Stormtrooper skin in Fortnite. Origin Access Premier members can play it as part of their monthly sub.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Frequent news rascal and giant robot enthusiast.

More by me

