The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

15th November 2019 / 1:00PM

Roman and Joyce always have a jigsaw puzzle on the go. Their current undertaking is a montage of book illustrations sliced into 10k pieces by one of Rooksburger’s slightly blunt punching machines. Below are 36 pieces from that puzzle. Identify all the books to complete the defox.  

^ Click to enlarge

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s wordchain:

1. AESCHEL (phlebas)
2. ELDRITCH (phlebas)
3. CHINSTRAP (phlebas)
4. APIARIST (Bakuraptor)
5. STALINGRAD (phlebas)
6. ADELAIDE (Bakuraptor)
7. IDENTIKIT (Bakuraptor)
8. KITTIWAKE (fitzevan)
9. KENNEL (Rorschach617)
10. ELAN (Rorschach617)
11. ANTEATER (phlebas)
12. TERSCHELLING (Dr. Breen)
13. INGOLSTADT (Gothnak)
14. ADTRANZ (fitzevan)
15. ANZAC (Gothnak)
16. ACEQUIA (Bakuraptor)
17. IANTHE (Dr. Breen)
18. HENSCHEL (Rorschach617)
19. HELLBENDER (AFKAMC)
20. DERVISH (AFKAMC, Gothnak)
21. SHIRE (AFKAMC, Stugle)
22. REPUBLICA (Rorschach617)
23. CARNATION (Rorschach617)
24. ONYX (phlebas)

 

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

More by me

Drake Hollow is an agricultural fort 'em up from the creators of The Flame In The Flood

Destiny 2 finally nerfing Recluse and One-Eyed Mask next season

Black Friday headset deals: The best gaming headsets at the best prices

2

Wot I Think: Superliminal

Call a somnambulance

