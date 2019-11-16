Red Dead Redemption 2, Hearthstone, and more got big patches this week

This week in patch news, Rockstar have kept working on Red Dead Redemption 2, Hearthstone added a new auto-battler mode, the Elder Scrolls: Total War mod got a huge update, and Steam re-added a minimalist view. For more of the week’s big PC gaming patches, including some we’ve not posted, read on for The Weekly Updates Update.

In apology, people who play the game this week will receive some free trinkets for Red Dead Online.

Following the new-look Library launched in October, Valve have now boshed in Small Mode for it. This returning feature shows yours game simply as a wee list without a wall of box art, updates, announcements, and all that.

Five years after the survival RPG first launched, they’ve whacked in new locations, quests, and more.

Complete a few challenges and you too can dress professionally. Not sure about wearing metal high-heeled boots in a medical environment, though.

They’ve notably moved spawns and flags on the Piccadilly map and tried to fix the fierce 725 shotgun (once again). A separate patch fixed cutscene stuttering.

Free for everyone, the new mode is Auto Chess but in Hearthstone. Yes, the name made me expect battle royale too.

Excellent news for a vital part of the game:

Improved cat clock material.

This is the last big update for the Medieval II mod, the devs say, and probably its biggest.

Valve have been trying to cut down on frustrating teamstack matchups, but might have gone too far. The new matching rules had made it tough for three-player parties to find a match, so now duos and trios may now “on occasion” be put against a five-stack “when the need is high.”

This is the incoming update adding two new characters, overhauling the Theme Park map, and more. It should properly launch soon but if you really want to an advance look, voila.

I can’t imagine playing Prey and thinking “Yeah gwan, I’ll whack this weird lump of tech on my head.” Have you not, y’know, played Prey?

Our warmen have received huge boosts to their stamina so they won’t get so easily knackered. The update had a load of other fixes too. Looking forward, Ubisoft also launched a survey asking players which aspects of the game they most want improved.

You’ll find new maps, missions, abilities, and skins now in the cooperative Nazi-masher.

This week’s changes include:

Vendors will no longer use your Sims’ fireplace as an imaginary portal to mysterious places.

Sims are now less considerate and do not congratulate their romantic partners when they find a new romantic partner.

Sims that despise each other and have no romantic relationship will no longer greet each other with a passionate kiss.

Patient Sims that are referred to the surgery table will no longer leave in the middle of surgery.

Vampire Sims will no longer get scolded if they drink plasma from Sims even though they had been granted permission to do so.

Thanks, EA.

Disclosure: I have pals at Rockstar. It’s an inevitability of living in Edinburgh.