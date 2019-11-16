Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Scomp Link guide - Where to find Scomp Link, how to access locked chests and doors

In true Metroidvania fashion, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order shows you a great many locked doors and inaccessible areas that will remain locked to you until you gain certain powers or abilities. This Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Scomp Link guide will walk you through one of the key unlocks for accessing these areas: repairing your adorable droid BD-1’s damaged Scomp Link. We’ll show you where to find a new one and what you need to get there, along with how to use it once you’ve got it!

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Scomp Link guide contents:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Scomp Link overview

Early on in Cal and BD-1’s journey together, your little droid friend will have a bit of an unfortunate encounter with a Bog Rat. Don’t worry; he’ll be just fine. But the Bog Rat damaged BD-1’s Scomp Link, which is part of what makes BD units so useful for accessing otherwise inaccessible areas.

Until you find a new Scomp Link for BD-1, you’ll be taunted wherever you go by locked doors or chests that cannot be opened without the use of a Scomp Link. You’ll know these particular chests or doors from the rest, because they’ll be coloured red instead of the usual grey/white.

Where to find Scomp Link in Jedi: Fallen Order

So, where can you find a new Scomp Link so you can make your droid buddy whole again? Only on Zeffo – the second main planet you’ll gain access to after completing the tutorial mission on Bracca, and the subsequent mission on Bogano.

The other key thing to know ahead of time is that the area you can find the Scomp Link is locked to you until you gain access to Force Push. For full details on this, be sure to check out our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Force Powers guide, but the good news is that this can be done right here on Zeffo by progressing through the Tomb of Eilram. So head there, get Force Push, escape, and then you’ll be ready to access the Scomp Link.

To do this, head to the Weathered Monument region in the centre of the map of Zeffo, and find the cracked stone door (it will be highlighted green on the map after you gain Force Push). Use Force Push on this door to break it open, then follow the path until you reach a workbench much like those you’ll come across for customising your Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order lightsaber. Approach this workbench and interact with it in order to gain the Scomp Link upgrade for BD-1.

How to use Scomp Link to slice open chests and doors

Once you have the Scomp Link, you’ll be able to order BD-1 to slice all sorts of imperial tech. This includes all those locked doors and red chests that previously were unavailable to you.

Many of the chests, you might be slightly disappointed to find, don’t contain anything more important or valuable than ordinary chests – but at least you can get more lightsaber parts now! The real benefit of the Scomp Link is that it allows you to open up all sorts of hidden areas and shortcuts, which will drastically help to cut down on the time you spend navigating the labyrinthine regions on every planet in Jedi: Fallen Order.

And that’s just about everything you need to know regarding the Scomp Link upgrade in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Be sure to also check out our other guides below!