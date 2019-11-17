The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Support us
Now streaming live:

The Outer Worlds text size patch delayed to Monday

Jamie Sharp

Contributor

17th November 2019 / 5:00PM

The Outer Worlds shrink ray on Mantisaur Drone

Patch 1.1.1.0 for The Outer Worlds, which was expected to launch this week, ended up delayed at short notice. Developers Obsidian Entertainment have pushed the patch back slightly due a situation that was out of their control, but thankfully only to Monday the 18th of November. I can tell you that the best fix of the entire patch is an increase to dialogue and subtitle text that will prevent you from giving yourself early crow’s feet and a chronic headache.

Obsidian Entertainment tweaks to The Outer Worlds that he uses to make it a little bit better.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Jamie Sharp

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: The Outer Worlds

In space, no one can hear you meme

173

The Outer Worlds weapons - the best weapons revealed, damage types and special effects explained

Handguns, Long Guns, and Heavy Weapons explained

2

The Outer Worlds Perks & Flaws guide - best Perks within each tier, all flaws explained

MORE CARRYING CAPACITY PLEASE

1

The Outer Worlds mods & Workbench guide - how to repair, tinker, install mods, and use the Workbench

Tinker, Tailor, Solder, Modify

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Second Sister boss fight - How to hold your own against this masterful Inquisitor

With footage of my very first attempt on Jedi Master difficulty!

Factorio 1.0 release date confirmed for next year, big updates on the horizon

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Taron Malicos boss fight - tips on how to beat this dual-wielding Sith

This was my favourite fight in the entire game

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Rabid Jotaz boss fight - a guide to defeating this quick and devastating predator

Hint: try not to get hit