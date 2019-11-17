The Outer Worlds text size patch delayed to Monday
Patch 1.1.1.0 for The Outer Worlds, which was expected to launch this week, ended up delayed at short notice. Developers Obsidian Entertainment have pushed the patch back slightly due a situation that was out of their control, but thankfully only to Monday the 18th of November. I can tell you that the best fix of the entire patch is an increase to dialogue and subtitle text that will prevent you from giving yourself early crow’s feet and a chronic headache.
Obsidian Entertainment tweaks to The Outer Worlds that he uses to make it a little bit better.
