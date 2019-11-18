The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Dragon Quest Builders 2 brings JRPG block-building to PC next month

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

18th November 2019 / 7:00PM

Dragon Quest might be over three decades old, but you wouldn’t know it looking at Steam. In all that time, only one mainline entry in the cult JRPG series has hit PC. That’s not about to change anytime soon. Fortunately, Square Enix have announced that peculiar spin-off Dragon Quest Builders 2 will arrive on PC in just under a month. As a multiplayer, voxel-bashing open-world sandbox, Builders is a real odd’un, taking a hint of Minecraft to create something that’s as much a traditional hack n’ slash as it is a creative toolbox.

Gosh, though. I wish I was as excited about anything as this trailer lad is over Dragon Quest Builders Twooooooooooo…

Dragon Quest Builders is an utterly bizarre hybrid of a 33-year-old JRPG and Minecraft, with a bit of The Sims’ lifestyle management thrown in for good measure. The first game launched on Switch and PlayStation 4 back in 2016 and, from what I hear, that odd mashup worked really well.

Adding an RPG structure to a voxel sandbox seemed to really gel with people who found Minecraft’s freeform sandbox utterly paralyzing. If you can build everything, how do you build anything? Like any RPG, there’d be quests to complete and characters to meet, driving the sorts of things you’re expected to build, fight and explore. A story mode follows an innocent young adventurer as he embarks on a quest to become a Master Builder, killing skeletons and erecting towns on top of their bones. Think The Lego Movie, but well anime.

Building itself was given a bit more structure (hah), with blueprints and NPC needs giving less experienced builders a crash course in architecture. It was a nice middle ground, letting creative sorts create without completely overwhelming folks who just wanted to build a nice house.

It’s certainly got an odd look, though. I could easily see someone bouncing off its mishmashed style, contrasting sharp blocky landscapes with po-faced chibi characters who haven’t quite been given a voxel makeover. A slime is still a slime, even if they’re probably more prosperous here than our slime-deprived Shrek hell of a Minecraft server.

A sequel came out on consoles back in July, offering largely the same as its predecessor, but more. This December’s PC release includes all previously-released DLC – new areas, new recipes, new stuff to build with, that sort of thing.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 hits Steam on December 10th for £50/€60/$60.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Frequent news rascal and giant robot enthusiast.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Logitech's new Adaptive Gaming Kit rounds out Microsoft's accessible gamepad

1

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gorgara boss fight guide - How to clip the wings of this monstrous bird

Angry Birds: The Prequel

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Second Sister boss fight guide - How to hold your own against this masterful Inquisitor

With footage of my very first attempt on Jedi Master difficulty!

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Ninth Sister boss fight guide - tips on how to beat this dangerous Inquisitor

Strongest Inquisitor

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Logitech's new Adaptive Gaming Kit rounds out Microsoft's accessible gamepad

1

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gorgara boss fight guide - How to clip the wings of this monstrous bird

Angry Birds: The Prequel

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Second Sister boss fight guide - How to hold your own against this masterful Inquisitor

With footage of my very first attempt on Jedi Master difficulty!

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Ninth Sister boss fight guide - tips on how to beat this dangerous Inquisitor

Strongest Inquisitor