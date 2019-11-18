Samsung's 970 Evo Plus and portable T5 SSDs are real cheap right now

Black Friday doesn’t technically start until the end of next week (November 29), but as is now tradition for the never-ending tide of holiday bargain hunting, the deals just get earlier and earlier with each passing year. Case in point, Amazon are doing some pretty great deals on a bunch of Samsung SSDs today, including all-time low prices on their excellent 970 Evo and 970 Evo Plus NVMe drives, as well as their portable T5 SSD.

All of these Samsung SSDs have been in my best gaming SSD rankings for absolutely yonks now, so if your PC’s in need of a storage upgrade, now would be a great time to pick up one of these drives on the cheap. Of course, it’s entirely possible that you might find them even cheaper come Black Friday proper (in which case you should make sure to bookmark our Best Black Friday SSD deals page to keep up to date with all the latest bargains), but at least you can be safe in the knowledge that, right now, many of these drives are currently going for their lowest-ever prices – at least according to my CamelCamelCamel price tracker, anyway.

In the UK, for example, you can currently get a 1TB Samsung 970 Evo Plus for just £159, which is the cheapest this particular size capacity’s ever been on Amazon. It came down to around £175 at the beginning of October, but previously you’d have to forked out at least £185 for it, if not £200+ earlier in the year. The 500GB model is also discounted at the moment, but only by about £6 at time of writing and it was cheaper just a couple of weeks ago, so I reckon this one is ripe for bigger Black Friday discounts next week.

Samsung’s portable T5 SSD is also going cheap in the UK at the moment, with the black 1TB model going for another all-time low of just £122. This has been steadily dropping in price all year, according to CamelCamelCamel, but it’s been sitting at around £155 for the six months or so, making this another good deal for those who like to take their games on the go. The red 500GB model is also at its lowest ever price of £85, too, if you fancy something a bit cheaper with a bit more colour.

Over in the US, meanwhile, the regular 1TB 970 Evo is also the cheapest it’s ever been at $150. Despite being a bit older than the 970 Evo Plus, I found it was just as fast as its newer sibling in my tests, so it’s still a good buy in my books and well worth getting while it’s cheap. The 500GB model is also on sale for an almost-all-time low of $90, although I should note it’s been sat at this price ever since the middle of June, according to CamelCamelCamel, dipping briefly to $88 about a couple of weeks ago. It’s still a good price, but like the 500GB 970 Evo Plus deal in the UK, I think this is probably more likely to get a bigger discount next week.

