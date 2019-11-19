Black Friday gaming monitor deals: The best deals on 4K and ultrawide monitors and more

The countdown to this year’s Black Friday is now on, with loads of great Black Friday gaming monitor deals already in full swing. Black Friday is always a great time to pick up one of today’s best gaming monitors on the cheap, as you’ll often see significant chunks of change sliced off their usual prices, making them some of the hottest items over the whole Black Friday period. It’s not just regular 1080p and 1440p monitors I’ve got here, either – whether you’re looking for the best Black Friday ultrawide monitor deals, or the best Black Friday 4K monitor deals, I’ve got you covered.

Of course, there’s still a week and a half before we hit Black Friday proper, but retailers such as Ebuyer and Amazon have already kicked off the Black Friday gaming monitor deals bonanza early, so I thought it was high time to gather the best deals together into one handy location. A lot of Amazon’s deals aren’t true Black Friday deals yet, admittedly, but with loads of all-time low prices on several monitors as part of their Holi-Deals promotion, they might as well be. To help make things a bit easier, I’ve marked up all the current Black Friday gaming monitor deals accordingly, just so you know which ones won’t change between now and Black Friday proper. What’s more, you’ll find loads more of the best Black Friday PC gaming deals over in our big Black Friday hub.

Naturally, I’ll be updating this article on a regular basis as and when more deals arise over the next couple of weeks (and clearing away the old expired ones in the process), so why not do yourself a favour and stick this in your bookmarks? I promise there will be gaming monitor deals for all. For all, I tell you!

Black Friday gaming monitor deals (UK):

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 75Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

MSI Optix G241VC – £99 from Ebuyer (down from £150)

Specs: 28in, 4K, 60Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

BenQ EL2870UE – £200 from Ebuyer (down from £240)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync 2 HDR

Samsung C27HG70 – £500 from Overclockers UK (down from £579)

Specs: 49in, 5120×1440, 120Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync 2 HDR

Samsung CRG90 – £930 from Amazon (down from £1200)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 60Hz, VA panel with AMD FreeSync

Samsung LS34J550WQUXEN – £299 from Amazon (down from £379)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

Samsung LC27JG52QQUXEN – £239 from Amazon (down from £300)

Specs: 28in, 4K, 60Hz, VA panel with AMD FreeSync

Samsung LU28E570DS – £220 from Amazon (down from £280)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

MSI Optix MAG241CR – £199 from Amazon (down from £269)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

Asus ROG VG248QZ – £166 from Box (down from £277)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Asus ROG VG288QR – £249 from Amazon (down from £300)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Asus ROG VG278Q – £250 from Overclockers UK (down from £300)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 165Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Asus ROG VG278QR – £250 from Overclockers UK (down from £300)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, TN panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Asus ROG PG278QE – £495 from Box (down from £600)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 180Hz, TN panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Asus ROG Swift PG248Q – £370 from Box (down from £448)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Asus ROG Swift PG279Q – £598 from Box (down from £695)

Specs: 31.5in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

Asus TUF VG32VQ – £349 from Box (down from £485)

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

Asus ROG Strix XG32VQ – £415 from Box (down from £505)

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

Asus ROG Strix XG35VQ – £580 from Ebuyer (down from £633)

Specs: 27in, 4K, 144Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync HDR Ultimate

Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ – £1880 from Box (down from £2166, read more in our Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ review)

Specs: 27in, 4K, 144Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync HDR Ultimate

Acer Predator X27 – £1699 from Box (down from £2159, read more in our Acer Predator X27 review)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

Acer Nitro XV272U – £385 from Box (down from £465)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator X34P – £899 from Box (down from £925)

Specs: 28in, 4K, 60Hz, TN panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator XB281HK – £400 from Box (down from £570)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Acer KG241P – £160 from Overclockers UK (down from £200)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, VA panel with AMD FreeSync 2 HDR

AOC Agon AG273QCX – £440 from Overclockers UK (down from £540)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 144Hz, curved IPS panel with AMD FreeSync 2 HDR

LG 34GK950F – £900 from Overclockers UK (down from £1150)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

LG 34GK950G – £900 from Overclockers UK (down from £1150)

Specs: 34in, 2560×1080, 144Hz, curved IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 34GL750B – £500 from Overclockers UK (down from £520)

Black Friday gaming monitor deals (US):

Specs: 27in, 4K, 60Hz, IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 27UD58P-B – $270 from Newegg (down from $340)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

HP 27XQ – $280 from Newegg

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

HP Omen X 25F – $310 from Newegg (down from $450)

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

AOC G2590FX – $200 from Newegg (down from $250, read more in our AOC G2590FX review)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 75Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Asus VG245H – $180 from Best Buy (down from $200)

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync 2 HDR

Asus ROG Strix XG32VQR – $522 from Newegg (down from $550)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, curved TN panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Asus ROG Swift PG27VQ – $620 from Newegg (down from $660)

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Alienware AW2518H – $400 from Best Buy (down from $530, read more in our Alienware AW2518H review)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Alienware AW3418DW – $650 from Newegg (down from $1350)

Specs: 27in,1920×1080, 60Hz, IPS panel

BenQ EW2780 – $179 from Newegg (down from $200)

Specs: 27in, 4K, 120Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator XB273K – $1000 from Newegg (down from $1300)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, VA panel with AMD FreeSync

Samsung CRG5 – $370 from Amazon (down from $400)

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, VA panel with AMD FreeSync

Samsung CJG56 – $340 from Amazon (down from $380)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, IPS panel

Dell Ultrasharp U2415 – $200 from Amazon (down from $400)

Specs: 27in 4K, 60Hz, IPS panel

Dell Ultrasharp U2718Q – $399 from Amazon (down from $480)