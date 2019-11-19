The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Football Manager 2020's sporty spreadsheets hit Steam and Stadia today

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

19th November 2019 / 2:11PM

Football Manager 2020 came out today, and look. I’m not gonna pretend like I’m the best person to give you a point-by-point breakdown on why this soccer spreadsheet is better than the last. Sports Interactive have been putting these things out annually for years, improving the nitty-gritty of managing a team of fit football lads every 12 months. This year’s edition is once again missing Mr Football Manager’s faceless figure from the cover, in exchange for a game that wants to inject a bit more personality into your teams and players.

It does have this absolute belter of an announcement trailer, mind. Is this the game? Can I pop onto Steam and let footie folk scream at me? That’d be aces.

This year’s FM adds more tools for developing the culture of your club, letting you flesh out more of a personality from those stats and numbers in the Club Vision suite. You’ll also get more control over your player’s lives, leading them from a new youth team hub into a more tailored experience once they’re fully grown and shackled to your roster.

FM2020 also overhauls the graphics engine once more, making improvements to lighting and texture work across the board. See, these days you get to watch a proper 3D game unfold – a far cry from watching my cousin stare down tiny dots on a pixellated pitch.

If you took part in the FM2020 beta, your career should carry over nicely so your team can keep on kicking. Of course, you could always skip another Football Manager and keep running the same FM2012 career for 37 in-game years.

Football Manager 2020 is out now on Steam for £40/$50/€60. It’s also on Stadia, if that’s what you fancy, while you can pick it up in a real flesh-and-blood shop in this nice eco-friendly box.

It’s even got a free demo and all. Give it a season, see if this management lark is working out for you.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Frequent news rascal and giant robot enthusiast.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Football Manager 2020 "throwing down the gauntlet" with eco-friendly box

19

Football Manager 2020 coming in November, and to Google Stadia too

11

Steam Charts: Put Out Of Its Misery Edition

The fat lady sings

92

I played Football Manager 2012 for 37 seasons. How am I supposed to move on now?

FM2020 is out next week

16

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Loads of gaming monitors are going cheap right now in these definitely not Black Friday deals

Red Dead Redemption 2's West is as weird as it is wild

Living on a prairie

7

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's first patch targets slow loading

5

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Nydak Alpha boss fight - Top tips on beating this relentless carnivore

All my training against that Lesser Nydak at the start of Dathomir has led to this moment