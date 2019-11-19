Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Nydak Alpha boss fight - Top tips on beating this relentless carnivore

The powerful Nydak Alpha is probably the third-most dangerous foe you’ll encounter in the treacherous and hostile ruins of Dathomir in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. And that’s pretty damn higher up the pecking order, believe you me. The King of Nydaks must be handled with extreme caution, lest he batter you into oblivion with his powerful clawed arms. Our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Nydak Alpha boss fight guide will walk you through how to defeat this dangerous foe.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Nydak Alpha guide



Where to find Nydak Alpha

In order to reach the fabled Nydak Alpha, you must first reach the point (quite a way into the campaign) where you unlock Double Jump. For more information on this, be sure to check out our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Force Powers guide; but after this point, you can return to Dathomir and finally jump over that large gap where you first encountered the mysterious robed stranger.

Jump over the next couple of gaps, defeat the three Night Brothers that attempt to ambush you, then climb up to the entrance of the ruined temple – but then head right and follow that path to a short wall-running segment which will land you right in the lair of the Nydak Alpha.

How to beat Nydak Alpha boss fight

The good news is that this particular Jedi: Fallen Order boss fight is somewhat familiar territory, because the Nydak Alpha behaves in almost exactly the same way as one of its Lesser Nydak kin. The bad news is that even Lesser Nydaks can be real bastards to tangle with, as you’ve probably realised yourself by now.

The Nydak Alpha is all about repeated powerful strikes with its muscular clawed arms. These are blockable attacks, but three blocks is enough to wipe out your stamina and daze you – and the Nydak Alpha’s combos almost always involve four or more strikes in a row. As with the Lesser Nydak, you’ll have to get used to the unorthodox rhythm of this string of attacks. Usually it’s in the form of “strike-strike, pause, strike-strike, pause, strike”. Sometimes it’s just “strike-strike, pause, strike”. It’s a bit weird, but you’ll get used to it quite quickly.

But that’s not the only trick the Nydak Alpha shares with its lesser kin. If you successfully deflect one of its attacks, it will stumble and face away from you, but then it will immediately swipe back at you with another powerful claw attack. The important thing here is: don’t immediately push forward after your first deflection. Instead, wait for that next attack to arrive, deflect it too, then see if he does it again, or if he transitions into one of his unblockable lunge attacks.

Rolling out of the way of this unblockable lunge puts you in an excellent position, because then you can safely capitalise on the Nydak Alpha’s overcommitted attack with some strikes of your own. This boss, in a similar vein to bosses such as Oggdo Bogdo or the Rabid Jotaz, is a bit of a glass cannon. Powerful attacks that can easily kill you; but he doesn’t actually have that much health, so as long as you’re careful, this fight shouldn’t actually take very long at all.

By the way – you’ll see at the end of the video above that the Nydak Alpha gets a little stuck after I use the Leaping Slash on it. I’m not entirely sure what happened here (you can actually see me hesitate for a moment before finishing it off); if anyone has any information on whether this is something that can be done reliably, feel free to voice your findings in the comments below!

But until then, I certainly wouldn’t count on this happening for you. Just stick to careful deflects, rolling out of the path of the unblockable lunge attack, and capitalising during his recovery phase. Rinse, repeat, and reap the rewards.

Finally, when you deplete the Nydak Alpha’s health to zero, make sure you block his “death attack”. This is something you’ll also have come across with Lesser Nydak; when they keel over, it’s actually an attack that can deal a fair amount of damage, so either get out of the way or just stand there and block to make sure it doesn’t hit you.

Right, that should be just about everything you’ll need to defeat the powerful predator that is the Nydak Alpha. But that’s not all we have on Jedi: Fallen Order, not by a long shot. Whether you’re after tips on another boss, or you’re looking to understand another aspect of this extensive game, be sure to check out our guide series below.