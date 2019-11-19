Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's first patch targets slow loading

The first patch for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order after its launch on Friday arrived last night and it’s not a huge one but it is handy. Probably most notable is a fix for a problem that was making the game run and load slowly for some, though a fix for bug that made dynamic resolution settings not stick will be welcome for folks who use that. Though perhaps it’s a fool who trusts that a seemingly harmless Star Wars update hasn’t covertly rewritten plot points. For all I know, young Cal might now sometimes says “maclunkey” before zapstabbing.

Your patch notes:

We’ve fixed a texture flickering issue that would display on the screen while driving the AT-AT on Kashyyyk.

Sometimes the input from the arrow keys would fail to respond within menus, this has now been fixed.

Dynamic resolution settings will now save properly.

Fixed an issued where the game could become slow and loading times longer than expected.

Our former spaceboy Brendy (RPS in peace) has blasted off to review Fallen Order, and I hear will tell us wot he thinks tomorrow. I assume he’s been waylaid giggling at a silly robot or cute animal making funny noises. But hey, for now, folks who have already got the game might find our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order guide helpful.