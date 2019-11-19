The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Valve confirm Half-Life: Alyx, a VR game being revealed on Thursday

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

19th November 2019 / 11:50AM

Goodness me, Valve actually are making a new Half-Life game. Following the weekend’s leaky rumours of Half-Life: Alyx, Valve have confirmed yup, it actually is real. They actually are making a new Half-Life, and it actually is for VR. They call Half-Life: Alyx “our flagship VR game” but aren’t saying much of anything about what it is until an unveiling on Thursday.

While Valve don’t have any more to say, now the game’s confirmed I would now place more faith in details from the leak, which looked like a transcript of a video chat with The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley. In it, Keighley asked about it being VR-only.

“Yeah, I mean we would love to be delivering a version of this that you could play with a mouse and a keyboard, but like as we said, it began as an exploration of VR,” Valve responded. So it sounds a game where touch-feely hands-on gogged-up Half-Living is the point. If the leak was real.

I would probably expect Valve’s own reveal at 6pm on Thursday then, if I’m trusting the leak, more at The Game Awards on December 12th (well, 1:30am on the 13th for us).

Valve haven’t released even a Quarter-Life since Half-Life 2: Episode Two in October 2007. We’ve still no whiff of an Episode 3 or a Half-Life 3, though a former Valve writer may have given away the once-planned plot and fans have happily picked up the slack with games based on that and wild flights of fancy. Yeah yeah, Half-Life’s grand and all and I’d give an HL3 a go, but I adore the current world where Valve’s flagship series has been taken over by fans.

