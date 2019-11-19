Valve confirm Half-Life: Alyx, a VR game being revealed on Thursday

Goodness me, Valve actually are making a new Half-Life game. Following the weekend’s leaky rumours of Half-Life: Alyx, Valve have confirmed yup, it actually is real. They actually are making a new Half-Life, and it actually is for VR. They call Half-Life: Alyx “our flagship VR game” but aren’t saying much of anything about what it is until an unveiling on Thursday.

We’re excited to unveil Half-Life: Alyx, our flagship VR game, this Thursday at 10am Pacific Time. Can’t wait to share it with all of you! pic.twitter.com/BupFCxSrTw — Valve (@valvesoftware) November 18, 2019

While Valve don’t have any more to say, now the game’s confirmed I would now place more faith in details from the leak, which looked like a transcript of a video chat with The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley. In it, Keighley asked about it being VR-only.

“Yeah, I mean we would love to be delivering a version of this that you could play with a mouse and a keyboard, but like as we said, it began as an exploration of VR,” Valve responded. So it sounds a game where touch-feely hands-on gogged-up Half-Living is the point. If the leak was real.

I would probably expect Valve’s own reveal at 6pm on Thursday then, if I’m trusting the leak, more at The Game Awards on December 12th (well, 1:30am on the 13th for us).

Valve haven’t released even a Quarter-Life since Half-Life 2: Episode Two in October 2007. We’ve still no whiff of an Episode 3 or a Half-Life 3, though a former Valve writer may have given away the once-planned plot and fans have happily picked up the slack with games based on that and wild flights of fancy. Yeah yeah, Half-Life’s grand and all and I’d give an HL3 a go, but I adore the current world where Valve’s flagship series has been taken over by fans.