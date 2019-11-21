The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Support us
Now streaming live:
7

RPS Asks: Vote for your favourite gaming mouse

Vote now for your bestest best mouse

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

21st November 2019 / 3:00PM

Featured post

Earlier this week, I asked you what’s your favourite gaming mouse? and you answered that call in your droves. Thank you! There were a lot of votes to tally, but having counted them all up I now come to you with another question. Five mice have emerged as your runaway favourites, but which one is truly the bestest best gaming mouse of all? Vote now.

There were loads of great suggestions in the previous post, but the five mice below stood head and shoulders above the rest. You praised their excellent fit, standout build quality and excellent functionality, and having tested at least two of your top picks below, I’d definitely have to agree.

They’re in no particular order, but now it’s time to decide which one deserves the coveted title of RPS Readers’ Favourite Gaming Mouse of 2019. To cast your vote, just click one of the survey choices below. All votes are completely anonymous, too, but feel free to chat more about your choices in the comments below. I’ll be back with the winner on Monday.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (7)

Who am I?

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Atelier Ryza

Atelier is french for "adventure"

4

Prison Architect's refurbished Psych Ward opens today

6

Samsung's titanic CRG9 is an absolute unit, but there's still, somehow, room in my heart for it

Eyes wide wide open

11

Crimson Desert is the gruff Scottish sibling to Black Desert Online

Whether you'll want to spend hours in the character creator remains to be seen

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Wot I Think: Atelier Ryza

Atelier is french for "adventure"

4

Prison Architect's refurbished Psych Ward opens today

6

Samsung's titanic CRG9 is an absolute unit, but there's still, somehow, room in my heart for it

Eyes wide wide open

11

Crimson Desert is the gruff Scottish sibling to Black Desert Online

Whether you'll want to spend hours in the character creator remains to be seen

1