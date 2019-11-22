Black Friday graphics card deals: The best GPU deals from AMD and Nvidia

There’s just a week to go now until this year’s Black Friday deals extravaganza, which means we’re gradually getting closer to the time when we can finally pick up one of today’s best graphics cards on the cheap. Many of the best Black Friday graphics card deals haven’t started in earnest yet, but a couple have already begun to crop up on some of the bigger PC retailers, from the cheapest AMD graphics cards to top of the line Nvidia GPUs.

As always, you’ll find loads more of the best Black Friday deals over in our big Black Friday hub, but if all you want is a flashy new graphics card for your PC, then stay right here. Below, you’ll find all the best Black Friday graphics card deals available right now. I’ll be adding more Black Friday deals as and when they appear (and marking them up as such so you know which ones won’t change), so if you want to keep up to date on all the latest and greatest UK and US graphics card deals this Black Friday, then do us a favour and pop this page in your bookmarks.

Black Friday graphics card deals (UK):

Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Gaming – £135 from Ebuyer (down from £165)

Asus GeForce GTX 1650 Phoenix 4GB – £145 from Ebuyer (down from £154, comes with free 120GB PNY CS900 SSD)

MSI GeForce RTX 2060 Super Armor OC – £350 from Ebuyer (down from £420)

Palit GeForce RTX 2070 Dual – £370 from Ebuyer (down from £374, but still the cheapest RTX 2070 I’ve seen so far)

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming Trio – £600 from Ebuyer (down from £660)

XFX Radeon RX 570 XXX (8GB) – £120 from Ebuyer (down from £150)

That’s it for early Black Friday deals so far, but the graphics card deals listed below are still the cheapest type of card in their respective categories. Indeed, many of them are actually cheaper than Ebuyer’s specific Black Friday early bird deal right now, although that may of course change once more deals are announced next week. Watch this space.

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ventus XS – £199 from Ebuyer (down from £225)

Zotac GeForce GTX 1660 Super Twin Fan – £215 from Ebuyer (down from £220)

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Ventus XS – £250 from Ebuyer (down from £280)

MSI GeForce RTX 2060 Ventus XS OC – £300 from Ebuyer (down from £330)

MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Super Ventus OC – £470 from Ebuyer (down from £520)

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Super Ventus XS – £650 from Ebuyer (down from £720)

Powercolor Radeon RX 580 Red Dragon V2 (8GB) – £155 from Ebuyer (down from £170)

Gigabyte Radeon RX 590 Gaming – £175 from Ebuyer (down from £200)

MSI Radeon RX Vega 64 Air Boost – £273 from Box (down from £340)

MSI Radeon RX 5700 Mech OC – £320 from Ebuyer (down from £370)

MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT Mech OC – £375 from Box (down from £430)

Black Friday graphics card deals (US):

Right now, there aren’t any early Black Friday graphics card deals I can find the US, but the following deals are still the cheapest version of each card at time of writing. I’ll update this section again next week when we’ve had more Black Friday deals come through.

Asus GeForce GTX 1660 Phoenix OC – $200 from Newegg (down from $225)

Asus GeForce GTX 1660 Super Evo – $230 from Newegg (down from $240)

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC – $240 from Newegg (down from $260)

EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 SC Ultra Gaming – $320 from Newegg (down from $365)

MSI GeForce RTX 2060 Super Ventus OC – $390 from Newegg (down from $410)

EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Super Black Gaming – $500 from Newegg (down from $520)

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super XC Ultra Gaming – $690 from Newegg (down from $740)

MSI Radeon RX 570 Armor OC (8GB) – $135 from Newegg (down from $180)

MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor OC (8GB) – $160 from Newegg (down from $190)