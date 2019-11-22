Black Friday headset deals: The best gaming headsets at the best prices

There’s now just a week to go before the headset deals bonanza that is Black Friday, but hark, is that the sound of loads of early bird Black Friday deals being released into the wild? I think it might, and man alive are there some good ones, making it a great time indeed to pick up one of today’s best gaming headsets on the cheap.

To help you bag a great Black Friday headset deal, I’ve marked up each proper Black Friday deal accordingly, helping you separate the wheat from the other deals chaff. As always, you’ll find all of the best Black Friday PC gaming deals over in our central Black Friday hub page, but if all you want are the best Black Friday headset deals, then read on.

Of course, I’ll be updating this list with more new deals as and when they get announced, as well as sweeping away the old ones once they’ve expired. If you want to keep on top of all the best Black Friday gaming headset deals going, go on and give us a little bookmark in your favourites tab.

Black Friday headset deals (UK):

Steelseries’ Arctis headsets are some of my favourite gaming headsets of all time. Not only are they super comfortable, but they sound great and come in a range of different types and prices. The following deals from Amazon are all pretty good, with CamelCamelCamel saying they’re the lowest they’ve been since last year’s Black Friday, but almost all of them were lower still on Black Friday itself. The Arctis 7, for instance, fell to just £93 on Amazon, so there’s a chance these headsets will fall even lower over the coming week.

Steelseries Arctis 7 – £110 from Amazon (down from £160)

Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC – £180 from Amazon (down from £215)

Steelseries Arctis Pro Wireless – £230 from Amazon (down from £270)

Steelseries Arctis 5 – £70 from Amazon (down from £90)

Steelseries Arctis 3 – £50 from Amazon (down from £75)

These other headset deals, however, are proper Black Friday deals, so these aren’t likely to change over the coming days. The top two Corsair headsets have been long-standing members of my best gaming headset rankings, too, so these definitely come highly recommended.

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless – £74 from Amazon (down from £100)

Corsair HS70 Wireless – £62 from Amazon (down from £90)

Corsair HS60 Pro Surround – £45 from Amazon (a wired version of the HS70, down from £60)

Audio-Technica ATH-AG1X – £70 from Amazon (down from £225)

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition – £62 from Amazon (down from £100)

Sennheiser GSP 600 – £180 from Overclockers UK (own from £220)

Turtle Beach Atlas Elite – £78 from Overclockers UK (down from £90)

Roccat Khan Aimo – £110 from Overclockers UK (down from £120)

Logitech G635 Lightsync – £100 from Overclockers UK (down from £130)

Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Wireless – £140 from Overclockers UK (down from £160)

Asus ROG Strix Delta – £129 from Box (down from £180, plus free Xbox One controller)

Asus ROG Delta Core – £75 from Overclockers UK (down from £85)

Black Friday headset deals (US):

Another great deal on the Corsair Void Pro Wireless in the US here, plus loads of great deals on Logitech headsets as well. Just be aware that a lot of Logitech headset deals are on older headsets (the ones that end in 33 rather than 35), so make sure you check the differences in their specs to make sure you’re getting a good deal.

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless – $60 from Best Buy (down from $100)

Logitech G935 – $100 from Best Buy (down from $170)

Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Wireless – $80 from Best Buy (an older version of the G935, down from $150)

Logitech G635 – $100 from Best Buy (down from $140)

Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum – $60 from Newegg (an older version of the G635, down from $150)

Logitech G432 – $50 from Best Buy (down from $80)

Logitech G332 SE – $25 from Best Buy (down from $60)

Logitech G Pro Wired – $50 from Best Buy (an older version of the G Pro below (that helpfully has the same name), down from $90)

Logitech G Pro – $92 from Newegg (down from $100)

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless – $120 from Amazon (down from $140)

Steelseries Arctis 7 – $126 from Newegg (down from $150)