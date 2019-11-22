Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals: All the best gaming deals

If you’ve been thinking about buying one of our best gaming mouse or best gaming keyboard contenders recently, you, my friend, are in luck, as this year’s Black Friday deals bonanza has started early for anyone looking to get their hands on some shiny new peripherals. There will be loads more Black Friday mice and keyboard deals coming over the next week, but if you can’t wait or simply want to beat the crowds and start using your new gaming mouse and keyboard as quickly as possible, then you’re in the right place, as here are all the best Black Friday gaming mouse and gaming keyboard deals on right now.

There are still some gaming mouse deals and gaming keyboard deals in here that aren’t fully-fledged Black Friday deals, I should add, so I’ve marked up the proper Black Friday mouse and keyboard deals accordingly to help make it easier for you to see which ones won’t drop in price over the coming week. Of course, you’ll be able to find all of our best Black Friday PC gaming deals over in our big Black Friday hub page, but this here page will concentrate on the best Black Friday mouse and keyboard deals only.

I’ll also be updating the deals below as we approach the big day itself, adding in new ones and shovelling away the old ones as and when they expire. So why not stick us in your bookmarks and pop in and see us every now and again, eh? After all, just because there might not be anything you fancy today, doesn’t mean there won’t be anything you fancy tomorrow.

Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals (UK):

Kicking things off, we’ve got a bunch of Corsair, HyperX and Razer Black Friday keyboard and mouse deals from Amazon below, although many of them are TODAY ONLY (Friday November 22), so better snap them up while you can. There are some pretty big savings to be had, though, so here’s what’s on offer.

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Brown switches, RGB, wrist rest

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

Corsair K95 Platinum RGB – £130 from Amazon (down from £185, NB: it was £127 last Black Friday)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red, Blue, Brown switches, RGB

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 (Low Profile, Red) – £115 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £150)

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 (Blue) – £95 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £150)

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 (Brown) – £101 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £150)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB, tenkeyless

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

Corsair K65 Rapidfire – £81 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £130)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Silent switches, RGB, wrist rest

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

Corsair Strafe RGB MK.2 – £103 from Amazon (down from £150. It was £100 a month ago, but otherwise this is the lowest it’s been for ages)

Lapboard specs:

Wireless, mouse pad, thumbstick, white LED

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

Corsair K83 Wireless – £82 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £110. Read our Corsair K83 Wireless review for more details)

Keyboard specs:

Mecha membrane switches, RGB, wrist rest

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

Razer Ornata Chroma – £58 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £78)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red switches, RGB, wrist rest

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

HyperX Alloy Elite – £62 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £100, read our HyperX Alloy Elite review for more details)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red switches, red LED

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

HyperX Alloy FPS – £47 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £100, read our HyperX Alloy FPS review for more details)

Mouse specs:

18,000 DPI, 10 buttons, right-handed

*EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless – £54 from Amazon (down from £70, read our Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless review for more details)

Mouse specs:

18,000 DPI, 10 buttons, right-handed

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

Corsair Nightsword RGB – £54 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £70, read our Corsair Nightsword RGB review for more details)

Mouse specs:

18,000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

Corsair M65 Elite RGB Pro – £42 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £60, read our Corsair M65 Elite RGB Pro review for more details)

Mouse specs:

12,400 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

Corsair M55 RGB Pro – £32 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £45, read our Corsair M55 RGB Pro review for more details)

Mouse specs:

16,000 DPI, 17 buttons, right-handed

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

Corsair Scimitar Pro – £50 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £75)

Mouse specs:

6000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

Corsair Harpoon RGB – £15 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £28)

Mouse specs:

16,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

Razer Mamba Wireless – £60 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £100, read our Razer Mamba Wireless review for more info)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red switches, RGB

**BLACK FRIDAY EARLY BIRD DEAL**

Cooler Master MK850 – £140 from Box (down from £210)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red switches, RGB

Corsair K68 RGB – £90 from Box (down from £120, see our Corsair K68 RGB review for more info)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Blue switches, RGB

Ducky One 2 TKL Horizon Blue – £90 from Overclockers UK (down from £100, read our Ducky One 2 review for more details)

Keyboard specs:

Romer-G linear / tactile switches, RGB

Logitech G G513 RGB – £100 from Box (down from £160)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Brown switches, RGB

Asus ROG Claymore – £110 from Overclockers UK (down from £185, read our Asus ROG Claymore review for more info)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red switches, RGB

Asus ROG Strix Flare – £115 from Amazon (down from £160, read our Asus ROG Strix Flare review for more info)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red switches, RGB

Asus ROG Strix Scope – £110 from Amazon (down from £150)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red switches, RGB

MSI Vigor GK80 – £80 from Overclockers UK (down from £150, read our MSI Vigor GK80 review for more info)

Keyboard specs:

Opto-mechanical switches, RGB

Razer Huntsman – £120 from Overclockers UK (down from £150, read our Razer Huntsman review for more info)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 310 – £35 from Box (down from 47, read our Steelseries Rival 310 review for more info)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Steelseries Sensei 310 – £35 from Box (down from £47, read our Steelseries Sensei 310 review for more info)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 710 – £80 from Overclockers UK (down from £95)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Roccat Kone Pure Owl-Eye – £45 from Overclockers UK (down from £55)

Mouse specs:

6400 DPI, 5 buttons, right handed

Razer Deathadder Essential – £30 from Box (down from £53)

Mouse specs:

6400 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Razer Basilisk Essential – £30 from Box (down from £35)

Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals (US):

Best Buy have loads of Black Friday deals already, so I’ve listed those at the very top of this article. Newegg have also kicked off their Black Friday keyboard and mouse deals, but right now there aren’t many of them that are particularly good. It may be worth waiting until Newegg shows their hand next week, but many of the Best Buy deals are still pretty decent if you want to snap one up straight away.

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum – $130 from Best Buy (down from $200)

Keyboard specs:

Romer G mechanical switches, macro keys, RGB

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum – $90 from Best Buy (down from $180)

Keyboard specs:

Mechanical switches, RGB

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

Logitech G512 SE – $70 from Best Buy (down from $150)

Keyboard specs:

Romer G Linear switches, RGB

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

Logitech G613 RGB Wireless – $70 from Best Buy (down from $150)

Keyboard specs:

Romer G Linear switches, RGB

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

Logitech G Pro – $100 from Best Buy (down from $130)

Mouse specs:

6000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

Logitech G203 Prodigy – $21 from Best Buy (down from $40)

Mouse specs:

4000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury – $22 from Best Buy (down from $60)

Mouse specs:

8200 DPI, 20 buttons, right-handed

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

Logitech G600 – $28 from Best Buy (down from $80)

Mouse specs:

2500 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

Logitech G602 Wireless – $29 from Best Buy (down from $43)

Mouse specs:

6000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

Corsair Harpoon – $18 from Best Buy (down from $30)

Mouse specs:

12,400 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

Corsair M55 RGB Pro – $25 from Best Buy (down from $40, read our Corsair M55 RGB Pro review for more info)

Mouse specs:

16,000 DPI, 17 buttons, right-handed

**EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL**

Corsair Scimitar Pro – $50 from Best Buy (down from $80, read our Corsair Scimitar Pro review for more info)

That’s all for Best Buy’s early Black Friday mouse and keyboard deals for now. Below, you’ll find what’s actually decent in Amazon and Newegg’s early Black Friday deals. As I mentioned above, there aren’t many yet, but that may change over the coming week, so watch this space.

Keyboard specs:

Opto-mechanical switches, RGB

**BLACK FRIDAY EARLY BIRD DEAL**

Asus TUF Gaming K7 – $129 from Newegg (down from $139)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 11 buttons, ambidextrous

**BLACK FRIDAY EARLY BIRD DEAL**

Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless – $80 from Newegg (down from $150, read our Logitech G903 Lightspeed review for more info)

Finally, I’ve listed some non-Black Friday deals, which still offer pretty great savings at the moment, but if there’s something here you particularly like the look of, then I’d advise holding fire to see if prices drop any further.

Keyboard specs:

Razer Green switches, RGB

Razer Blackwidow – $100 from Best Buy (down from $120)

Keyboard specs:

Razer Green switches, RGB

Razer Blackwidow Elite – $125 from Best Buy (down from $170)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Low Profile Speed switches, RGB

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 – $150 from Best Buy (down from $170, read our Corsair K70 RGB review for more info)

Keyboard specs:

Romer G Linear switches, RGB

Logitech G513 RGB – $130 from Newegg (down from $150)

Mouse specs:

16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G502 Hero – $48 from Newegg (down from $80, read our Logitech G502 Hero review for more info)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 600 – $75 from Newegg (down from $80, read our Steelseries Rival 600 review for more info)