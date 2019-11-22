Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Albino Wyyyschokk boss fight guide - how to kill this monstrous white spider

The Albino Wyyyschokk is an arachnophobe’s worst nightmare in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Enormous, white, and packed with aggressive unblockable moves, you’d best check out this here Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Albino Wyyyschokk boss fight guide if you want to see exactly how best to defeat this monstrous creature once and for all.



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Albino Wyyyschokk guide



Where to find Albino Wyyyschokk

Where can you find a predator as gigantic and horrifying as the Albino Wyyyschokk? Only on Kashyyyk. The Imperial Refinery, to be exact.

From the Save Point on the far left (past the turbines, and right in front of the Stormtroopers attacking the spiders), head immediately left and jump up onto the ledge where the lone Stormtrooper is shooting down from. Kill that trooper, then squeeze through the crack at the end of this pathway. This will bring you directly into the hidden lair of the Albino Wyyyschokk. Feel free to pick up the Force Essence before you jump down; just know that the moment you jump down from that starting ledge, you’ll be set upon by the giant spider.

How to beat Albino Wyyyschokk boss fight

First thing to know: the moment you hit the webbing in the centre of the arena when you jump down, roll out of the way to avoid the Albino Wyyyschokk’s surprise attack. Good? Good. Now we can get to the actual fight.

Okay, here’s the thing about the Albino Wyyyschokk boss fight – it’s actually not that difficult at all. The main departure from the regular Wyyyschokk enemies is the Albino Wyyyschokk’s number of unblockable attacks; fortunately, it will telegraph them all very clearly ahead of time, giving you plenty of opportunity to roll out of the way.

The strategy I found to work extremely well against this boss is to be very aggressive with your attacks, and never let up for a moment. Whenever the Albino Wyyyschokk attempts to jump back and get some distance between you, follow it like a loyal dog with separation anxiety issues. This will effectively remove one of the Albino Wyyyschokk’s most annoying moves – the web spit attack.

Unlike many other boss fights in Jedi: Fallen Order, this one is not at all about blocking or deflecting attacks. Never wait for the spider to act; just strike, strike, strike, and roll out of the way whenever you see it rear up and turn red. It may take you a failed attempt or two to figure out the timing of the roll (try and wait a half-second or so into the spider’s rearing-up animation before rolling to the side, and you should be golden), but after that this fight becomes a complete cakewalk. If you need another opportunity to continue your aggressive barrage of attacks, feel free to use Force Slow or Force Pull to cancel the creature’s attacks and give yourself another opening for consecutive strikes.

And that’s really all there is to defeating the legendary and horrifying Albino Wyyyschokk. But that’s not all we have on Jedi: Fallen Order, not by a long shot. Whether you’re after tips on another boss, or you’re looking to understand another aspect of this extensive game, be sure to check out our guide series below.