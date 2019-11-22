Teamfight Tactics - TFT set 2 tier list [9.23]
The most recent changes to the TFT tiers and stats have made some changes to the champions since their upheaval a few weeks ago. That said, it seems they’re playing around with making Ocean and Wardens a little more viable, while at the same time nerfing some much-needed champions that were just too good. Below is the TFT set 2 tier list with all the up-to-date stats.
Teamfight Tactics set 2 tier list [9.23] guide
This guide has the TFT set 2 tier list as of patch 9.23. We also have all of the updated champion stats and skills for every single one of the champions in the game – and by that we mean the new ones, not the old ones!
- TFT set 2 champion stats [9.23]
- Tier 1 – TFT set 2 champions [9.23]
- Tier 2 -TFT set 2 champions [9.23]
- Tier 3 – TFT set 2 champions [9.23]
- Tier 4 – TFT set 2 champions [9.23]
- Tier 5 – TFT set 2 champions [9.23]
- Tier 7 – TFT set 2 champions [9.23]
TFT set 2 champion stats [9.23]
Perhaps you want to make your own team compositions? Below are several tables which will list all of the champions by their tier. At tier 1, they’ll all cost one gold to purchase, tier 2 champions cost 2 gold, and so on up to tier 5 at five gold.
In each table, I recommend either searching for the champion’s name if you know it or the Class/Origin of your choice to see which ones are available at that tier. Please note that health is displayed with three numbers, each corresponding to a particular star rank.
Rank 1 is the left-hand number, Rank 2 is the middle one, and Rank 3 is the right-hand number. For example, Diana currently has 550/990/1980 HP.
We’ve updated the stats tables below as of TFT set 2, which, again, completely changed every single champion.
Tier 1 – TFT set 2 champions [9.23]
|Hero name
|Origins/Classes
|Stats
|Skill
|Diana
|Inferno
Assassin
|Health: 550/990/1980
DPS: 35/63/126
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana:100
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Flame Cascade
Diana creates orbs that spin around her and explode upon contact with an enemy, dealing magic damage. Additionally, Diane gains a shield for 3 seconds.
Damage: 80/100/120
Shield: 150/250/350
Number of Orbs: 3/4/5
|Ivern
|Woodland
Druid
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 30/54/108
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 100
Starting Mana: 50
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Triggerseed
Ivern shields the ally with the lowest health for 5 seconds.
Shield Amount: 200/350/500
|Kog'Maw
|Poison
Predator
|Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 18/32/63
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 25/45/90
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 40
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Living Artillery
Kog'Maw fires a living artillery shell at a random enemy, dealing damage.
Damage: 125/275/425
Cast Time: 0.25
|Maokai
|Woodland
Druid
|Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 28/50/99
Attack Speed: 0.5
Attack damage: 55/99/198
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Sap Magic
After taking damage from a spell, Maokai's next attack will heal him.
Heal Amount: 100/175/250
|Nasus
|Light
Warden
|Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 28/50/99
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 40
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 100
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Fury of the Dawn
Nasus surrounds himself with light for 7 seconds, gaining bonus health and damaging adjacent enemies each second.
Damage: 50/70/90
Bonus Health: 250/400/550
|Ornn
|Electric
Warden
|Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 28/50/99
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 40
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 75
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Lightning Breath
Ornn unleashes lightning bolts in a cone in front of him, dealing damage and increasing their chance to be critically struck by 20% for 4 seconds.
Damage: 100/200/300
|Renekton
|Desert
Berserker
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 36/65/130
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 60/108/216
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 100
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Cull the Meek
Renekton swings his blade, dealing damage to nearby enemies and restoring health.
Damage: 150/275/400
Health Restored: 150/250/350
|Taliyah
|Mountain
Mage
|Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 26/47/94
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 40/72/144
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 80
Starting Mana: 50
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Seismic Shove
Taliyah causes the ground to rise under the enemy with the most Mana, dealing damage and either pushing or pulling them toward her.
Damage: 150/350/550
Ability Stun Duration: 2 seconds
|Vayne
|Light
Ranger
|Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 30/54/108
Attack Speed: 0.75
Attack damage: 40/72/144
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Silver Bolts
Vayne deals bonus true damage every third attack based on the enemy's maximum health.
% Damage: 9%/12%/15%
|Vladimir
|Ocean
Mage
|Health: 550/990/1980
DPS: 26/47/94
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 40/72/144
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 75
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Drain
Vladimir damages a target enemy, healing himself for the damage dealt.
Damage: 200/325/450
|Warwick
|Glacial
Predator
|Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 30/54/108
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 150
Starting Mana: 50
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Infinite Duress
Warwick pounces onto the lowest health enemy, stunning, damaging, and applying on-hit effects while healing himself.
Damage: 150/225/300
Hits: 3
Duration: 1.5
|Zyra
|Inferno
Summoner
|Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 16/29/59
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 25/45/90
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 75
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Rampant Growth/b>
Zyra summons two Flame Spitters at a random location at the edge of the arena. The Flame Spitters attack the nearest enemy for 3 seconds, dealing damage per attack a total of 4 times.
Damage: 70/80/90
Number of Plants: 2/3/4
Tier 2 – TFT set 2 champions [9.23]
|Hero name
|Origins/Classes
|Stats
|Skill
|Braum
|Glacial
Warden
|Health: 750/1350/2700
DPS: 24/43/86
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 40/72/144
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 60
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 65
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Unbreakable
Braum gains a barrier that reduces incoming damage.
Damage Reduction: 70%/80%/90%
Duration: 4
|Jax
|Light
Berserker
|Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 40/72/144
Attack Speed: 0.8
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 125
Starting Mana: 50
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Counter Strike
Jax dodges all incoming attacks for 2 seconds, then strikes nearby enemies, stunning them for 1.5 seconds.
Damage: 150/250/450
|LeBlanc
|Woodland
Assassin
Mage
|Health: 550/990/1980
DPS: 39/69/139
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 55/99/198
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 80
Starting Mana: 50
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Ethereal Chains
Leblanc flings an illusory chain toward a random enemy, dealing damage and stunning them after 1.5 seconds.
Damage: 200/450/800
|Malzahar
|Shadow
Summoner
|Health: 550/990/1980
DPS: 26/47/94
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 40/72/144
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 125
Starting Mana: 50
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Shadow Swarm
Malzahar creates a shadow portal, summoning Shadow Spawns. The Shadow Spawns hit for magic damage each attack. Shadow Spawn benefit from active Shadow trait bonuses.
Number of Spirits: 2/3/4
Spirit Damage: 30/60/90
Spirit Health: 250
|Neeko
|Woodland
Druid
|Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 31/57/113
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 45/81/162
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 80
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Blooming Burst
Neeko throws a seed at a random target, exploding three times with increasing radius, dealing damage to all enemies hit by each explosion.
Damage: 100/200/350
|Rek'Sai
|Steel
Predator
|Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 46/82/164
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 65/117/234
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 75
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Furious Bite
Rek'Sai bites an enemy dealing true damage.
Damage: 250/550/850
|Skarner
|Crystal
Predator
|Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 39/70/140
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 60/108/216
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 65
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Crystaline Exoskeleton
Skarner is shielded for 8 seconds. While the shield persists, Skarner gains attack speed.
Shield Amount: 150/450/750
Attack Speed: 30%/65%/100%
|Syndra
|Ocean
Mage
|Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 28/50/101
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 40/72/144
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 80
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Hydro Sphere
Syndra conjures a sphere of water near a random enemy which explodes dealing magic damage to all enemies hit.
Damage: 175/350/600
|Thresh
|Ocean
Warden
|Health: 700/1260/2520
DPS: 30/54/108
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack damage: 55/99/198
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 40
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 125
Starting Mana: 50
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Deep Sea Lantern
Thresh throws his lantern to the lowest-health ally, shielding them and nearby allies for 5 seconds.
Shield Amount: 250/400/600
Cast Time: 0.25
|Varus
|Inferno
Ranger
|Health: 550/990/1980
DPS: 35/63/126
Attack Speed: 0.75
Attack damage: 60/108/216
Attack Range: 4
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 100
Starting Mana: 50
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Piercing Arrow
Varus charges for 1.5 seconds and fires an arrow, dealing damage to all enemies in a line.
Damage: 225/450/675
|Volibear
|Electric
Berserker
|Health: 850/1530/3060
DPS: 42/76/151
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 60/108/216
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 75
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Frenzied Bite
Volibear bites an enemy. If the target has less than 35% health, it is killed instantly and Volibear fully restores his mana.
Damage: 200/450/850
|Yasuo
|Cloud
Blademaster
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 39/69/139
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 55/99/198
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 100
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Last Breath/b>
Yasuo blinks to the enemy with the most items and knocks them up, holding them airborne for 1 second and hitting them, dealing basic attack damage and applying on-hit effects.
Hits: 4/5/6
Tier 3 – TFT set 2 champions [9.23]
|Hero name
|Origins/Classes
|Stats
|Skill
|Aatrox
|Light
Blademaster
|Health: 700/1260/2520
DPS: 42/76/152
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 65/117/234
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 85
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|The Darkin Blade
Aatrox cleaves the area in front of him, dealing damage to enemies inside it.
Damage: 250/500/1000
|Azir
|Desert
Summoner
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 44/79/158
Attack Speed: 0.8
Attack damage: 55/99/198
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 100
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Arise!
Azir summons a Sand Soldier for 6 seconds. Sand Soldiers attack nearby enemies whenever Azir attacks, dealing magic damage in a line.
Damage: 125/250/375
|Dr Mundo
|Poison
Berserker
|Health: 750/1350/2700
DPS: 36/65/130
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 60/108/216
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 125
Starting Mana: 75
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Adrenaline Rush
Dr Mundo creates a toxic cloud around him that deals damage to nearby enemies and heals for a portion of the damage every second for 8 seconds.
Damage: 50/100/150
Heal Amount: 100%/125%/150%
|Ezreal
|Glacial
Ranger
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 46/82/164
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 65/117/234
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 30
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Ice Shot
Ezreal fires a shard of ice at the lowest HP unit, dealing magic damage and applying on-hit effects.
Damage: 200/400/800
Ability Cast time: 0.25
|Kindred
|Inferno
Shadow
Ranger
|Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 41/74/149
Attack Speed: 0.75
Attack damage: 55/99/198
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 35
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Dance of Dread
Wolf mauls Kindred's target, dealing magic damage and reducing healing by 80% to her target for 5 seconds, while Lamb leaps away from Kindred's target.
Damage: 150/325/650
|Nautilus
|Ocean
Warden
|Health: 850/1530/3060
DPS: 33/59/119
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 55/99/198
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 40
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 125
Starting Mana: 50
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Depth Charge
Nautilus sends out a depth charge that seeks out the furthest enemy champion, knocking them up and stunning them. It also deals damage to all enemies it passes.
Damage: 100/200/400
Stun Duration: 3s/4s/6s
|Nocturne
|Steel
Assassin
|Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 45/81/162
Attack Speed: 0.75
Attack damage: 60/108/216
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Steel Blades
Every third attack, Nocturne deals additional damage to enemies around him and heals for a portion of the damage.
Heal Amount: 40%/60%/80%
|Qiyana
|One of Cloud, Inferno, Mountain or Ocean
Assassin
|Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 46/82/164
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 65/117/234
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 100
Starting Mana: 50
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Edge of Ixtal
Qiyana dashes to the side of her target and throws a blast of wind through them, damaging and stunning enemies it passes through. Qiyana's element will change every match between Woodland, Inferno, Ocean, and Cloud.
Damage: 300/500/700
Stun Duration: 3s/4s/5s
|Sion
|Shadow
Berserker
|Health: 850/1530/3060
DPS: 42/76/152
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 65/117/234
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 125
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Decimating Smash
Sion smashes his axe into the ground after a short delay, dealing damage and knocking up enemies in the area.
Damage: 200/400/800
|Sivir
|Desert
Blademaster
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 35/63/126
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 65
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Ricochet
For the next 5 seconds, Sivir's attacks will bounce up to 10 times to nearby enemies, dealing damage and applying on-hit effects.
Damage: 100%/125%/150%
|Soraka
|Light
Mystic
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 26/47/94
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 40/72/144
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 60
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Equinox
Soraka creates a zone at a random enemy's location, dealing magic damage and preventing mana from being restored to enemies inside.
Damage: 150/300/450
Duration: 3s/5s/7s
|Veigar
|Shadow
Mage
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 30/54/108
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 60
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Primordial Burst/b>
Veigar blasts an enemy with magical energy, dealing damage. This spell instantly kills if the enemy is a lower star level than Veigar.
Damage: 300/600/900
Tier 4 – TFT set 2 champions [9.23]
|Hero name
|Origins/Classes
|Stats
|Skill
|Annie
|Inferno
Summoner
|Health: 700/1260/2520
DPS: 31/57/113
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 45/81/162
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 75
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Summon Tibbers
Annie summons Tibbers to fight alongside her dealing damage to enemies in the area.
Initial Damage: 100/200/300
Tibber's Damage: 150/300/1000
Tibber's Health: 2200
Tibber's Armor: 40
|Ashe
|Crystal
Ranger
|Health: 550/990/1980
DPS: 48/86/173
Attack Speed: 0.8
Attack damage: 60/108/216
Attack Range: 4
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 35
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Ranger's Focus
For 5 seconds, Ashe gains Attack Speed, and her basic attacks fire a flurry of arrows dealing physical damage.
Attack speed: 50%/75%/250%
Damage per Arrow: 25%/30%/35%
|Brand
|Inferno
Mage
|Health: 700/1260/2520
DPS: 39/69/139
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 55/99/198
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 90
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Pyroclasm
Brand launches a bouncing fireball, damaging enemies hit.
Damage: 250/450/650
Bounces: 5/7/20
|Janna
|Cloud
Mystic
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 31/57/113
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 45/81/165
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 125
Starting Mana: 50
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Monsoon
Janna channels winds which heal allies based on their maximum health and stun nearby enemies for 1 second.
Heal Amount: 20%/30%/100%
|Kha'Zix
|Desert
Assassin
|Health: 750/1350/2700
DPS: 60/108/216
Attack Speed: 0.8
Attack damage: 75/135/270
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 40
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Void Assault
Kha'Zix goes stealth and attacks the enemy with the lowest health after a short delay. This attack is a critical hit and restores mana.
Bonus Damage: 100/200/500
Mana Refund: 5/10/15
|Malphite
|Mountain
Warden
|Health: 850/1530/3060
DPS: 33/59/119
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack damage: 60/108/216
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 50
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 150
Starting Mana: 50
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Unstoppable Force
Malphite charges toward a random enemy, dealing damage and knocking all nearby enemies into the air and stunning them.
Damage: 125/200/275
Stun Duration: 2s/2.5s/5s
|Olaf
|Glacial
Berserker
|Health: 750/1350/2700
DPS: 60/107/214
Attack Speed: 0.85
Attack damage: 70/126/252
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 90
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Ragnarok
Olaf gains attack speed, lifesteal based on missing health, and immunity to crowd control for the rest of combat.
Attack speed: 100%/150%/300%
Lifesteal: 50%
|Twitch
|Poison
Ranger
|Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 45/81/162
Attack Speed: 0.75
Attack damage: 60/108/216
Attack Range: 4
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 90
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Spray and Pray
Twitch gains increased damage and unlimited range for 8 seconds.
Bonus Damage: 125%/150%/200%
|Yorick
|Shadow
Berserker
|Health: 800/1440/2880
DPS: 46/82/164
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 65/117/234
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 75
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Shepherd of Souls
Yorick blesses his allies with the lowest health, not including Light Walkers. When they die, they resurrect as Light Walkers and benefits from the effects of the Light origin.
Number of Allies: 2/3/12
Light Walker Health: 600/1000/1400
Light Walker Damage: 100/200/300
Light Walker Armor: 20
Light Walker Attack Speed:0.7
Tier 5 – TFT set 2 champions [9.23]
|Hero name
|Origins/Classes
|Stats
|Skill
|Master Yi
|Shadow
Blademaster
|Health: 850/1530/3060
DPS: 70/126/252
Attack Speed: 1
Attack damage: 70/126/252
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 150
Starting Mana: 100
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Meditate
Master Yi meditates, becoming untargetable for 1 second and healing over the duration. After Master Yi finishes meditating, he gains 100% Attack Speed and deal bonus magic damage on hit for 6 seconds.
Extra Damage: 50/75/500
|Nami
|Ocean
Mystic
|Health: 750/1350/2700
DPS: 38/68/135
Attack Speed: 0.75
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 4
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 125
Starting Mana: 50
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Tidal Wave
Nami sends a massive wave toward a random enemy, damaging and knocking up enemies it passes through and granting allies it passes through bonus magic damage on hit.
Damage: 150/250/350
Stun Duration: 1.5s/2s/2.5s
Bonus Damage: 25/50/300
|Singed
|Poison
Alchemist
|Health: 950/1710/3420
DPS: 0
Attack Speed: 0
Attack damage: 0
Attack Range: 0
Armor: 50
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Poison Trail
Singed leaves a poison cloud behind him damaging enemies in the area over 4 seconds.
Damage: 200/400/2000
|Taric
|Crystal
Warden
|Health: 850/1530/3060
DPS: 39/70/140
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 60/108/216
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 60
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 150
Starting Mana: 50
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Cosmic Radiance
After a delay, Taric and all nearby allies become invulnerable.
Duration: 3s/3s/5s
Hex Range: 2/3/4
|Zed
|Electric
Assassin
|Health: 850/1530/3060
DPS: 80/144/288
Attack Speed: 1
Attack damage: 80/144/288
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 150
Starting Mana: 50
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Living Shadow
Zed creates a clone of himself behind his current target. This clone inherits its creator's items, stats, and current health, and can cast Living Shadow. Its mana cost is 50 higher.
Mana Cost Increase: 50/25/0
Tier 7 – TFT set 2 champions [9.23]
|Hero name
|Origins/Classes
|Stats
|Skill
|Lux
|Avatar
One of Cloud, Crystal, Electric, Glacial, Inferno, Light, Ocean, Shadow, Steel, or Woodland
|Health: 850/1530/3060
DPS: 55/99/199
Attack Speed: 0.85
Attack damage: 65/117/234
Attack Range: 4
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana:85
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Final Spark
Lux fires a straight beam of light at enemies. If at least one enemy is killed, she restores 50 mana.
Damage: 500 / 800 / 9999
