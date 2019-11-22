Teamfight Tactics - TFT set 2 tier list [9.23]

The most recent changes to the TFT tiers and stats have made some changes to the champions since their upheaval a few weeks ago. That said, it seems they’re playing around with making Ocean and Wardens a little more viable, while at the same time nerfing some much-needed champions that were just too good. Below is the TFT set 2 tier list with all the up-to-date stats.

Teamfight Tactics set 2 tier list [9.23] guide

This guide has the TFT set 2 tier list as of patch 9.23. We also have all of the updated champion stats and skills for every single one of the champions in the game – and by that we mean the new ones, not the old ones!

TFT set 2 champion stats [9.23]

Perhaps you want to make your own team compositions? Below are several tables which will list all of the champions by their tier. At tier 1, they’ll all cost one gold to purchase, tier 2 champions cost 2 gold, and so on up to tier 5 at five gold.

In each table, I recommend either searching for the champion’s name if you know it or the Class/Origin of your choice to see which ones are available at that tier. Please note that health is displayed with three numbers, each corresponding to a particular star rank.

Rank 1 is the left-hand number, Rank 2 is the middle one, and Rank 3 is the right-hand number. For example, Diana currently has 550/990/1980 HP.

We’ve updated the stats tables below as of TFT set 2, which, again, completely changed every single champion.

Tier 1 – TFT set 2 champions [9.23]

Hero name Origins/Classes Stats Skill Diana Inferno

Assassin Health: 550/990/1980

DPS: 35/63/126

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana:100

Critical Hit rate: 25% Flame Cascade

Diana creates orbs that spin around her and explode upon contact with an enemy, dealing magic damage. Additionally, Diane gains a shield for 3 seconds.



Damage: 80/100/120

Shield: 150/250/350

Number of Orbs: 3/4/5 Ivern Woodland

Druid Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 30/54/108

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 100

Starting Mana: 50

Critical Hit rate: 25% Triggerseed

Ivern shields the ally with the lowest health for 5 seconds.



Shield Amount: 200/350/500 Kog'Maw Poison

Predator Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 18/32/63

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 25/45/90

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 40

Critical Hit rate: 25% Living Artillery

Kog'Maw fires a living artillery shell at a random enemy, dealing damage.



Damage: 125/275/425

Cast Time: 0.25 Maokai Woodland

Druid Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 28/50/99

Attack Speed: 0.5

Attack damage: 55/99/198

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0

Critical Hit rate: 25% Sap Magic

After taking damage from a spell, Maokai's next attack will heal him.



Heal Amount: 100/175/250 Nasus Light

Warden Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 28/50/99

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 40

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 100

Critical Hit rate: 25% Fury of the Dawn

Nasus surrounds himself with light for 7 seconds, gaining bonus health and damaging adjacent enemies each second.



Damage: 50/70/90

Bonus Health: 250/400/550 Ornn Electric

Warden Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 28/50/99

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 40

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 75

Critical Hit rate: 25% Lightning Breath

Ornn unleashes lightning bolts in a cone in front of him, dealing damage and increasing their chance to be critically struck by 20% for 4 seconds.



Damage: 100/200/300 Renekton Desert

Berserker Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 36/65/130

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 60/108/216

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 100

Critical Hit rate: 25% Cull the Meek

Renekton swings his blade, dealing damage to nearby enemies and restoring health.



Damage: 150/275/400

Health Restored: 150/250/350 Taliyah Mountain

Mage Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 26/47/94

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 40/72/144

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 80

Starting Mana: 50

Critical Hit rate: 25% Seismic Shove

Taliyah causes the ground to rise under the enemy with the most Mana, dealing damage and either pushing or pulling them toward her.



Damage: 150/350/550

Ability Stun Duration: 2 seconds Vayne Light

Ranger Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 30/54/108

Attack Speed: 0.75

Attack damage: 40/72/144

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0

Critical Hit rate: 25% Silver Bolts

Vayne deals bonus true damage every third attack based on the enemy's maximum health.



% Damage: 9%/12%/15% Vladimir Ocean

Mage Health: 550/990/1980

DPS: 26/47/94

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 40/72/144

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 75

Critical Hit rate: 25% Drain

Vladimir damages a target enemy, healing himself for the damage dealt.



Damage: 200/325/450 Warwick Glacial

Predator Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 30/54/108

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 150

Starting Mana: 50

Critical Hit rate: 25% Infinite Duress

Warwick pounces onto the lowest health enemy, stunning, damaging, and applying on-hit effects while healing himself.



Damage: 150/225/300

Hits: 3

Duration: 1.5 Zyra Inferno

Summoner Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 16/29/59

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 25/45/90

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 75

Critical Hit rate: 25% Rampant Growth/b>

Zyra summons two Flame Spitters at a random location at the edge of the arena. The Flame Spitters attack the nearest enemy for 3 seconds, dealing damage per attack a total of 4 times.



Damage: 70/80/90

Number of Plants: 2/3/4

Tier 2 – TFT set 2 champions [9.23]

Hero name Origins/Classes Stats Skill Braum Glacial

Warden Health: 750/1350/2700

DPS: 24/43/86

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 40/72/144

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 60

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 65

Critical Hit rate: 25% Unbreakable

Braum gains a barrier that reduces incoming damage.



Damage Reduction: 70%/80%/90%

Duration: 4 Jax Light

Berserker Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 40/72/144

Attack Speed: 0.8

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 125

Starting Mana: 50

Critical Hit rate: 25% Counter Strike

Jax dodges all incoming attacks for 2 seconds, then strikes nearby enemies, stunning them for 1.5 seconds.



Damage: 150/250/450 LeBlanc Woodland

Assassin

Mage Health: 550/990/1980

DPS: 39/69/139

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 55/99/198

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 80

Starting Mana: 50

Critical Hit rate: 25% Ethereal Chains

Leblanc flings an illusory chain toward a random enemy, dealing damage and stunning them after 1.5 seconds.



Damage: 200/450/800 Malzahar Shadow

Summoner Health: 550/990/1980

DPS: 26/47/94

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 40/72/144

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 125

Starting Mana: 50

Critical Hit rate: 25% Shadow Swarm

Malzahar creates a shadow portal, summoning Shadow Spawns. The Shadow Spawns hit for magic damage each attack. Shadow Spawn benefit from active Shadow trait bonuses.



Number of Spirits: 2/3/4

Spirit Damage: 30/60/90

Spirit Health: 250 Neeko Woodland

Druid Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 31/57/113

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 45/81/162

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 80

Critical Hit rate: 25% Blooming Burst

Neeko throws a seed at a random target, exploding three times with increasing radius, dealing damage to all enemies hit by each explosion.



Damage: 100/200/350 Rek'Sai Steel

Predator Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 46/82/164

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 65/117/234

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 75

Critical Hit rate: 25% Furious Bite

Rek'Sai bites an enemy dealing true damage.



Damage: 250/550/850 Skarner Crystal

Predator Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 39/70/140

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 60/108/216

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 65

Critical Hit rate: 25% Crystaline Exoskeleton

Skarner is shielded for 8 seconds. While the shield persists, Skarner gains attack speed.



Shield Amount: 150/450/750

Attack Speed: 30%/65%/100% Syndra Ocean

Mage Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 28/50/101

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 40/72/144

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 80

Critical Hit rate: 25% Hydro Sphere

Syndra conjures a sphere of water near a random enemy which explodes dealing magic damage to all enemies hit.



Damage: 175/350/600 Thresh Ocean

Warden Health: 700/1260/2520

DPS: 30/54/108

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 55/99/198

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 40

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 125

Starting Mana: 50

Critical Hit rate: 25% Deep Sea Lantern

Thresh throws his lantern to the lowest-health ally, shielding them and nearby allies for 5 seconds.



Shield Amount: 250/400/600

Cast Time: 0.25 Varus Inferno

Ranger Health: 550/990/1980

DPS: 35/63/126

Attack Speed: 0.75

Attack damage: 60/108/216

Attack Range: 4

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 100

Starting Mana: 50

Critical Hit rate: 25% Piercing Arrow

Varus charges for 1.5 seconds and fires an arrow, dealing damage to all enemies in a line.



Damage: 225/450/675 Volibear Electric

Berserker Health: 850/1530/3060

DPS: 42/76/151

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 60/108/216

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 75

Critical Hit rate: 25% Frenzied Bite

Volibear bites an enemy. If the target has less than 35% health, it is killed instantly and Volibear fully restores his mana.



Damage: 200/450/850 Yasuo Cloud

Blademaster Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 39/69/139

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 55/99/198

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 100

Critical Hit rate: 25% Last Breath/b>

Yasuo blinks to the enemy with the most items and knocks them up, holding them airborne for 1 second and hitting them, dealing basic attack damage and applying on-hit effects.



Hits: 4/5/6



Tier 3 – TFT set 2 champions [9.23]

Hero name Origins/Classes Stats Skill Aatrox Light

Blademaster Health: 700/1260/2520

DPS: 42/76/152

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 65/117/234

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 85

Critical Hit rate: 25% The Darkin Blade

Aatrox cleaves the area in front of him, dealing damage to enemies inside it.



Damage: 250/500/1000 Azir Desert

Summoner Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 44/79/158

Attack Speed: 0.8

Attack damage: 55/99/198

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 100

Critical Hit rate: 25% Arise!

Azir summons a Sand Soldier for 6 seconds. Sand Soldiers attack nearby enemies whenever Azir attacks, dealing magic damage in a line.



Damage: 125/250/375 Dr Mundo Poison

Berserker Health: 750/1350/2700

DPS: 36/65/130

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 60/108/216

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 125

Starting Mana: 75

Critical Hit rate: 25% Adrenaline Rush

Dr Mundo creates a toxic cloud around him that deals damage to nearby enemies and heals for a portion of the damage every second for 8 seconds.



Damage: 50/100/150

Heal Amount: 100%/125%/150% Ezreal Glacial

Ranger Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 46/82/164

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 65/117/234

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 30

Critical Hit rate: 25% Ice Shot

Ezreal fires a shard of ice at the lowest HP unit, dealing magic damage and applying on-hit effects.



Damage: 200/400/800

Ability Cast time: 0.25 Kindred Inferno

Shadow

Ranger Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 41/74/149

Attack Speed: 0.75

Attack damage: 55/99/198

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 35

Critical Hit rate: 25% Dance of Dread

Wolf mauls Kindred's target, dealing magic damage and reducing healing by 80% to her target for 5 seconds, while Lamb leaps away from Kindred's target.



Damage: 150/325/650 Nautilus Ocean

Warden Health: 850/1530/3060

DPS: 33/59/119

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 55/99/198

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 40

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 125

Starting Mana: 50

Critical Hit rate: 25% Depth Charge

Nautilus sends out a depth charge that seeks out the furthest enemy champion, knocking them up and stunning them. It also deals damage to all enemies it passes.



Damage: 100/200/400

Stun Duration: 3s/4s/6s Nocturne Steel

Assassin Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 45/81/162

Attack Speed: 0.75

Attack damage: 60/108/216

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0

Critical Hit rate: 25% Steel Blades

Every third attack, Nocturne deals additional damage to enemies around him and heals for a portion of the damage.



Heal Amount: 40%/60%/80% Qiyana One of Cloud, Inferno, Mountain or Ocean

Assassin Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 46/82/164

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 65/117/234

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 100

Starting Mana: 50

Critical Hit rate: 25% Edge of Ixtal

Qiyana dashes to the side of her target and throws a blast of wind through them, damaging and stunning enemies it passes through. Qiyana's element will change every match between Woodland, Inferno, Ocean, and Cloud.



Damage: 300/500/700

Stun Duration: 3s/4s/5s Sion Shadow

Berserker Health: 850/1530/3060

DPS: 42/76/152

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 65/117/234

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 125

Critical Hit rate: 25% Decimating Smash

Sion smashes his axe into the ground after a short delay, dealing damage and knocking up enemies in the area.



Damage: 200/400/800 Sivir Desert

Blademaster Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 35/63/126

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 65

Critical Hit rate: 25% Ricochet

For the next 5 seconds, Sivir's attacks will bounce up to 10 times to nearby enemies, dealing damage and applying on-hit effects.



Damage: 100%/125%/150% Soraka Light

Mystic Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 26/47/94

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 40/72/144

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 60

Critical Hit rate: 25% Equinox

Soraka creates a zone at a random enemy's location, dealing magic damage and preventing mana from being restored to enemies inside.



Damage: 150/300/450

Duration: 3s/5s/7s Veigar Shadow

Mage Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 30/54/108

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 60

Critical Hit rate: 25% Primordial Burst/b>

Veigar blasts an enemy with magical energy, dealing damage. This spell instantly kills if the enemy is a lower star level than Veigar.



Damage: 300/600/900



Tier 4 – TFT set 2 champions [9.23]

Hero name Origins/Classes Stats Skill Annie Inferno

Summoner Health: 700/1260/2520

DPS: 31/57/113

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 45/81/162

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 75

Critical Hit rate: 25% Summon Tibbers

Annie summons Tibbers to fight alongside her dealing damage to enemies in the area.



Initial Damage: 100/200/300

Tibber's Damage: 150/300/1000

Tibber's Health: 2200

Tibber's Armor: 40 Ashe Crystal

Ranger Health: 550/990/1980

DPS: 48/86/173

Attack Speed: 0.8

Attack damage: 60/108/216

Attack Range: 4

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 35

Critical Hit rate: 25% Ranger's Focus

For 5 seconds, Ashe gains Attack Speed, and her basic attacks fire a flurry of arrows dealing physical damage.



Attack speed: 50%/75%/250%

Damage per Arrow: 25%/30%/35% Brand Inferno

Mage Health: 700/1260/2520

DPS: 39/69/139

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 55/99/198

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 90

Critical Hit rate: 25% Pyroclasm

Brand launches a bouncing fireball, damaging enemies hit.



Damage: 250/450/650

Bounces: 5/7/20 Janna Cloud

Mystic Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 31/57/113

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 45/81/165

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 125

Starting Mana: 50

Critical Hit rate: 25% Monsoon

Janna channels winds which heal allies based on their maximum health and stun nearby enemies for 1 second.



Heal Amount: 20%/30%/100% Kha'Zix Desert

Assassin Health: 750/1350/2700

DPS: 60/108/216

Attack Speed: 0.8

Attack damage: 75/135/270

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 40

Critical Hit rate: 25% Void Assault

Kha'Zix goes stealth and attacks the enemy with the lowest health after a short delay. This attack is a critical hit and restores mana.



Bonus Damage: 100/200/500

Mana Refund: 5/10/15 Malphite Mountain

Warden Health: 850/1530/3060

DPS: 33/59/119

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 60/108/216

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 50

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 150

Starting Mana: 50

Critical Hit rate: 25% Unstoppable Force

Malphite charges toward a random enemy, dealing damage and knocking all nearby enemies into the air and stunning them.



Damage: 125/200/275

Stun Duration: 2s/2.5s/5s Olaf Glacial

Berserker Health: 750/1350/2700

DPS: 60/107/214

Attack Speed: 0.85

Attack damage: 70/126/252

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 90

Critical Hit rate: 25% Ragnarok

Olaf gains attack speed, lifesteal based on missing health, and immunity to crowd control for the rest of combat.



Attack speed: 100%/150%/300%

Lifesteal: 50% Twitch Poison

Ranger Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 45/81/162

Attack Speed: 0.75

Attack damage: 60/108/216

Attack Range: 4

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 90

Critical Hit rate: 25% Spray and Pray

Twitch gains increased damage and unlimited range for 8 seconds.



Bonus Damage: 125%/150%/200% Yorick Shadow

Berserker Health: 800/1440/2880

DPS: 46/82/164

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 65/117/234

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 75

Critical Hit rate: 25% Shepherd of Souls

Yorick blesses his allies with the lowest health, not including Light Walkers. When they die, they resurrect as Light Walkers and benefits from the effects of the Light origin.



Number of Allies: 2/3/12

Light Walker Health: 600/1000/1400

Light Walker Damage: 100/200/300

Light Walker Armor: 20

Light Walker Attack Speed:0.7

Tier 5 – TFT set 2 champions [9.23]

Hero name Origins/Classes Stats Skill Master Yi Shadow

Blademaster Health: 850/1530/3060

DPS: 70/126/252

Attack Speed: 1

Attack damage: 70/126/252

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 150

Starting Mana: 100

Critical Hit rate: 25% Meditate

Master Yi meditates, becoming untargetable for 1 second and healing over the duration. After Master Yi finishes meditating, he gains 100% Attack Speed and deal bonus magic damage on hit for 6 seconds.



Extra Damage: 50/75/500 Nami Ocean

Mystic Health: 750/1350/2700

DPS: 38/68/135

Attack Speed: 0.75

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 4

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 125

Starting Mana: 50

Critical Hit rate: 25% Tidal Wave

Nami sends a massive wave toward a random enemy, damaging and knocking up enemies it passes through and granting allies it passes through bonus magic damage on hit.



Damage: 150/250/350

Stun Duration: 1.5s/2s/2.5s

Bonus Damage: 25/50/300 Singed Poison

Alchemist Health: 950/1710/3420

DPS: 0

Attack Speed: 0

Attack damage: 0

Attack Range: 0

Armor: 50

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0

Critical Hit rate: 25% Poison Trail

Singed leaves a poison cloud behind him damaging enemies in the area over 4 seconds.



Damage: 200/400/2000 Taric Crystal

Warden Health: 850/1530/3060

DPS: 39/70/140

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 60/108/216

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 60

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 150

Starting Mana: 50

Critical Hit rate: 25% Cosmic Radiance

After a delay, Taric and all nearby allies become invulnerable.



Duration: 3s/3s/5s

Hex Range: 2/3/4 Zed Electric

Assassin Health: 850/1530/3060

DPS: 80/144/288

Attack Speed: 1

Attack damage: 80/144/288

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 150

Starting Mana: 50

Critical Hit rate: 25% Living Shadow

Zed creates a clone of himself behind his current target. This clone inherits its creator's items, stats, and current health, and can cast Living Shadow. Its mana cost is 50 higher.



Mana Cost Increase: 50/25/0

Tier 7 – TFT set 2 champions [9.23]

Hero name Origins/Classes Stats Skill Lux Avatar

One of Cloud, Crystal, Electric, Glacial, Inferno, Light, Ocean, Shadow, Steel, or Woodland Health: 850/1530/3060

DPS: 55/99/199

Attack Speed: 0.85

Attack damage: 65/117/234

Attack Range: 4

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana:85

Critical Hit rate: 25% Final Spark

Lux fires a straight beam of light at enemies. If at least one enemy is killed, she restores 50 mana.



Damage: 500 / 800 / 9999

Teamfight Tactics guide series

We have a whole host of other useful Teamfight Tactics guide pages for your convenience. Why not take a gander?

TFT set 2 guide [9.22] – Overview of TFT and top tips to win you games.

TFT set 2 item cheat sheet [9.23] – A collection of the item cheat sheet and item rankings.

Comps TFT set 2 [9.22] – A collection of the best team comps to invest in.

TFT set 2 traits [9.23] - origins and classes – Learn about Champion drop rates and their Classes and Origins.

How to play TFT Set 2 – The basics of how to play TFT and an explanation of the user interface.

TFT gold – Tips for making money as quickly as possible in TFT.

TFT beta pass – Learn everything about the beta pass, upcoming champions, and eventually all about the upcoming Season Pass.

TFT set 2 patch notes [9.22] – Get info on the latest updates to TFT.