Teamfight Tactics traits [9.23] - TFT Set 2 Origins and Classes

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

22nd November 2019 / 11:25AM

Featured post TFT set 2 traits

With another patch for Teamfight Tactics comes more changes to the TFT traits. This time it’s mostly been affecting the origins rather than the classes, but Wardens did get a significant boost. We’ve updated all of the TFT origins and classes to reflect the latest patch – [9.23].

TFT Set 2 fight

Teamfight Tactics traits guide

Our TFT traits guide will go over all of the Origins and Classes for every champion in TFT set 2, as well as a small explanation about drop rates and the ratios of how player damage is calculated.

TFT set 2 combat

TFT set 2 traits

Traits are how each champion is linked to other champions across your roster. The more champions you have of a specific Origin or Class, the better the bonuses that are applied to each applicable champion. Some provide buffs to certain stats, while others fundamentally change the way a champion works. TFT has two different traits that it uses for categorising individual champions.

While Origins and Classes are thematically different, they’re functionally similar to each other in how they work. Origins point to the species of your chosen hero, while their Class is linked to the roles they perform.

You’ll need to build a team with the same Origins and Classes shared across your active roster. All Origin and Classes have different unlock criteria for their bonuses.

Some require just a few for all of their skills to unlock, but others require a full set of six. For example, if you want your team to comprise of Inferno champions, you’ll need to have at least three of them on the battlefield to get the first stage of the trait bonus.

These have to be different champions, meaning you can’t have three Diana’s on the battlefield and expect them to synergise their traits.

Instead, you’ll need three different Inferno champions to unlock that bonus, then a further three to unlock the second rank.

Below are two tables that list each of the Origins and Classes that are available, as well as the bonuses for having multiple champions on the battlefield of that Origin/Class.

TFT set 2 elements

TFT set 2 origins

Since the introduction of TFT set 2, there has been a massive overhaul of the champions in the game. One might say it’s essentially a brand new game given how the changes are so drastically different! Below are all of the new TFT origins in set 2:

OriginChampions with OriginOrigin abilityOrigin Synergies
CloudJanna
Lux
Qiyana
Yasuo		All allies gain dodge chance.2: +15% Dodge Chance
3: +20% Dodge Chance
4: +30% Dodge Chance
CrystalAshe
Lux
Skarner
Taric		Crystal champions have a maximum amount of damage they can take from a single hit.2: 100 Max Damage
4: 60 Max Damage
DesertAzir
Kha'Zix
Renekton
Sivir		Reduces each enemy's armor.2: 50% Armor Reduction
4: 90% Armor Reduction
ElectricLux
Ornn
Volibear
Zed		Electric champions shock nearby enemies whenever they deal or receive a critical strike.2: 70 Damage
3: 250 Damage
4: 500 Damage
GlacialBraum
Ezreal
Lux
Olaf
Volibear
Warwick		Basic Attacks from Glacials have a chance to stun their target for 1.5 seconds.2: 20% Chance to Stun
4: 35% Chance to Stun
6: 50% Chance to Stun
InfernoAnnie
Brand
Diana
Kindred
Lux
Qiyana
Varus
Zyra		Inferno spell damage burns the ground beneath the target, dealing a percentage of that spell's pre-mitigation damage as magic damage over 5 seconds.3: +80% Damage
6: +175% Damage
9: +275% Damage
LightAatrox
Jax
Lux
Nasus
Soraka
Vayne
Yorick		When a Light champion dies, all other Light champions gain Attack Speed and are healed for 25% of the dying champion's Maximum Health.3: +10% Attack Speed
6: +20% Attack Speed
9: +35% Attack Speed
MountainMalphite
Qiyana
Taliyah		At the start of combat, a random ally gains a 1500 Stoneshield.2: At the start of combat, a random ally gains a 1500 Stoneshield.
OceanLux
Nami
Nautilus
Qiyana
Syndra
Thresh
Vladimir		All allies restore mana every 4 seconds.2: +15 Mana
4: +35 Mana
6: +60 Mana
PoisonDr Mundo
Kog'Maw
Singed
Twitch		Poison champions apply Neurotoxin when they deal damage, increasing the target's mana cost by 50%.3: Poison champions apply Neurotoxin when they deal damage, increasing the target's mana cost by 50%.
ShadowKindred
Lux
Malzahar
Master Yi
Sion
Veigar		Shadow units deal increased damage for 5 seconds at combat start, refreshed on takedown.2: +45% Increased Damage, Self Takedown
4: +85% Increased Damage, Any Shadow Takedown
SteelLux
Nocturne
Rek'Sai		Steel champions gain damage immunity for a few seconds when they are reduced below 50% health.2: 2 Seconds of Immunity
3: 3 Seconds of Immunity
4: 4 Seconds of Immunity
WoodlandIvern
LeBlanc
Lux
Maokai
Neeko		At the start of combat, a random Woodland champion makes a copy of themselves.3: At the start of combat, a random Woodland champion makes a copy of themselves.

TFT set 2 combat

TFT set 2 classes

With the newly reworked champions, there are also a ton of new TFT classes to get used to. Below is a complete list of the classes for all the champions and what every single one of them does.

ClassChampions with ClassClass abilityClass Synergies
AlchemistSingedAlchemists ignore collision and never stop moving.N/A
AssassinDiana
Khazix
LeBlanc
Nocturne
Qiyana
Zed		At the start of combat, Assassins leap to the farthest enemy. Assassins gain bonus Critical Strike damage and Critical Strike chance.3: +75% Critical Strike damage & 10% Critical Strike chance
6: +150% Critical Strike damage & 20% Critical Strike chance
AvatarLuxAn Avatar's Origin Element is counted twice for Trait bonuses.N/A
BerserkerDr Mundo
Jax
Olaf
Renekton
Sion
Volibear		At the start of combat, Berserkers leap to the nearest enemy. Berserkers have a chance to hit all units in a cone in front of them with their attacks.3: 40% chance
6: 100% chance
BlademasterAatrox
Master Yi
Sivir
Yasuo		Blademasters basic attacks have a 40% chance to trigger additional attacks against their target. These additional attacks deal damage like basic attacks and trigger on-hit effects.2: One extra attack
4: Two extra attacks
6: Three extra attacks
DruidIvern
Maokai
Neeko		Druids regenerate 40 health each second.2: Druids regenerate 40 health each second.
MageBrand
LeBlanc
Syndra
Taliyah
Veigar
Vladimir		Mages have a chance on cast to instead Doublecast.3: 50% Chance
6: 100% Chance
MysticJanna
Master Yi
Nami
Soraka		All allies gain increased Magic Resistance.2: 40 Magic Resistance
4: 120 Magic Resistance
PredatorKog'Maw
Rek'Sai		Predators instantly kill enemies they damage who are below 25% health.3: Predators instantly kill enemies they damage who are below 25% health.
RangerAshe
Ezreak
Kindred
Twitch
Varus
Vayne		Every 3 seconds, Rangers have a chance to double their Attack Speed for 3 seconds.2: 30% Chance to Double Attack Speed
4: 60% Chance to Double Attack Speed
6: 100% Chance to Double Attack Speed
SummonerAnnie
Azir
Malzahar
Yorick
Zed
Zyra		Summoned units have increased health and duration.3: +40% increase
6: +100% increase
WardenBraum
Malphite
Nasus
Nautilus
Ornn
Taric
Thresh		Wardens gain increased total Armor.2: +150% Armor
4: +300% Armor
6: +450% Armor

TFT set 2 combat

TFT set 2 drop rates

Player levels affect what tier champions you’ll be seeing in the shop during each turn – referred widely as the “drop rate”. It’s something that’s been altered a fair bit in the past and with the introduction of TFT set 2, they’ve been altered again.

Much like other auto-battlers, the champions that are revealed in each refresh of the shop are out of a pool of champions that have been distributed among all the players. So if you have been building up Vayne and notice that the supply of Vayne copies is drying up, the culprit behind the drought might be one of the opponents. If this is the case, you can sell off Vayne to get some much-needed cash.

The table below contains the current drop rates for each tier of champions. If you’d like to know more about the individual champions, check out our TFT tier list [9.23] guide.

Tier 1Tier 2Tier 3Tier 4Tier 5
Lv2 - 100%L2 - N/AL2 - N/AL2 - N/AL2 - N/A
Lv3 - 70%L3 - 25%L3 - 5%L3 - N/AL3 - N/A
L4 - 50%L4 - 35%L4 - 15%L4 - N/AL4 - N/A
L5 - 35%L5 - 35%L5 - 25%L5 - 5%L5 - N/A
L6 - 25%L6 - 35%L6 - 30%L6 - 10%L6 - N/A
L7 - 20%L7 - 30%L7 - 33%L7 - 15%L7 - 2%
L8 - 15%L8 - 20%L8 - 35%L8 - 24%L8 - 6%
L9 - 10%L9 - 15%L9 - 30%L9 - 30%L9 - 15%

TFT champion pools

Champion pools are also an important factor to consider in every game of TFT, as it means there’s less chance of building similar teams. Below are the confirmed champion pool quantities for every tier of champion, aside from Tier 7 as Riot haven’t disclosed that information.

  • Tier 1: 39 ⇒ 29
  • Tier 2: 26 ⇒ 22
  • Tier 3: 18 ⇒ 16
  • Tier 4: 13 ⇒ 12
  • Tier 5: 10

[NEW IMAGE]

TFT player damage

As of the patch 9.16 (you can find the patch notes in our TFT set 2 patch notes [9.22] guide), we see some more changes to player damage. Not only has damage been reduced from certain champion tiers and star rankings, but there are no alterations to the damage dealt as a base for each stage. This damage is taken if you lose or draw any round where you fight (which is still possible, but rarer thanks to the URF Overtime mode) and is dependent on what is left on the battlefield. Below is a list of all the damage you’ll take if you lose a round in a game of TFT:

TFT Base damage by stage

  • Stage 1 & 2 – 3 damage
  • Stage 3 & 4 – 3 damage
  • Stage 5 – 3 damage
  • Stage 6 – 4 damage
  • Stage 7 – 5 damage
  • Stage 8+ – 6 damage

TFT Champion-based damage

  • Tier 1
    • 1 Star – 1
    • 2 Star – 2
    • 3 star – 3
  • Tier 2
    • 1 Star – 1
    • 2 Star – 2
    • 3 star – 3
  • Tier 3
    • 1 Star – 1
    • 2 Star – 2
    • 3 star – 3
  • Tier 4
    • 1 Star – 2
    • 2 Star – 3
    • 3 star – 5
  • Tier 5
    • 1 Star – 3
    • 2 Star – 4
    • 3 star – 8
  • Summoned units don’t deal damage, but count as if their summoner is alive should at least 1 survive the round.

TFT Minion item spawns

As for items and when they drop during Minion phases of the turn, “Riot Mort” – a principal game designer at Riot Games, took to Twitter to show how items drop during the first three turns of the game.

Ideally, you’ll be hoping for item drops over extra gold per turn, but if you’re unlucky to not get a single item, you’ll at least have nine gold to spend on whatever you want.

After the first few turns, the next Minion rounds (Krugs, Wolves, and Raptors) will give you either five gold or item(s).

Once you’ve gone to the Minion stages that have the Dragon Rift Herald or the Elder Dragon, you’ll always get items, though these are pre-combined items. You’ll also have a rare chance of seeing them in earlier rounds.

Teamfight Tactics guide series

We have a whole host of other useful Teamfight Tactics guide pages for your convenience. Why not take a gander?

TFT set 2 guide [9.22] – Overview of TFT and top tips to win you games.

TFT set 2 item cheat sheet [9.23] – A collection of the item cheat sheet and item rankings.

Comps TFT set 2 [9.22] – A collection of the best team comps to invest in.

TFT tier list [9.23] – The complete champion’s tier list with all the skills and stats.

How to play TFT Set 2 – The basics of how to play TFT and an explanation of the user interface.

TFT gold – Tips for making money as quickly as possible in TFT.

TFT beta pass – Learn everything about the beta pass, upcoming champions, and eventually all about the upcoming Season Pass.

TFT set 2 patch notes [9.22] – Get info on the latest updates to TFT.

