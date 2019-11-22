The 127-cell honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a theme (some previous ones: sheep, mazes, The 39 Steps, and Doom). Identifying this theme is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle is made up of 18 answers.

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s jigsaw foxer:

a1 Emma (phlebas)

a2 The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (phlebas)

a3 Heart of Darkness (Dr. Breen)

a4 Howard Pyle’s Book of Pirates, or Treasure Island (phlebas)

a5 Jude the Obscure (phlebas)

a6 The Odyssey (Dr. Breen)

b1 Of Mice and Men (Dr. Breen)

b2 Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (Gothnak)

b3 The Handmaid’s Tale (mrpier)

b4 Oliver Twist (phuzz)

b5 Northern Lights (phlebas, phuzz)

b6 Gulliver’s Travels (GrouchoMerckx)

c1 Doctor No (Dr. Breen)

c2 Where the Wild Things Are (Gothnak, Stugle)

c3 The Hunchback of Notre Dame (AbyssUK)

c4 The First Men in the Moon (phlebas)

c5 Stuart Little (a_monk)

c6 THe Little Grey Men (a_monk)

d1 Murder on the Orient Express (phlebas)

d2 The Tale of Squirrel Nutkin (GrouchoMerckx)

d3 Animal Farm (Dr. Breen)

d4 Three Men on the Bummel (phlebas)

d5 1984 (Gothnak, Dr. Breen)

d6 The Hobbit (Gothnak)

e1 Catch 22 (phlebas)

e2 The Little Train (GrouchoMerckx, phuzz)

e3 Sense and Sensibility (phlebas)

e4 Moby Dick (phuzz)

e5 Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea (phuzz)

e6 Stig of the Dump (Gothnak)

f1 The Murders in the Rue Morgue (phuzz)

f2 Alice in Wonderland (phuzz, GrouchoMerckx)

f3 The Arabian Nights or Sixth Voyage of Sinbad (Gothnak)

f4 The War of the Worlds (GrouchoMerckx)

f5 A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court (GrouchoMerckx)

f6 Beauty and the Beast (phlebas)