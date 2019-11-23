What are we all playing this weekend?

I miss daylight. It was nice, wasn’t it? Maybe one day it’ll return.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alice Bee I am still plugging away at Control. I made a good dent in it while I was away but I keep getting stuck at boss fights, which are absolute double arseholes. I have sulks where I go and do something else, and pretend I don’t even care or whatever. Currently sulking about a big worm that lives inside a magic fridge. Alice L This weekend I’m planning on playing a whole bunch of games, from Planet Zoo, to Viva Pinata, and probably Skyrim and Frostpunk. I’ll be honest, I’m pretty one note. Though I do really want to play more – and finish – Control, so maybe I’ll play a bit more of that. We’ll see. I’m also planning on taking my dogs to Westonbirt Arboretum with my Mum, weather permitting. Alice O Today’s a day for Christmas films, from Hallmark’s finest off the telly to that there Last Christmas in the cinemas. We’ll be bringing our own cocoa and Christmas treats, of course. ‘One Christmas film’ is the perfect unit of melodrama. Though ‘one Christmas film trailer’ would probably be more useful as the standard base unit of melodrama – a full film being 1 (one) melodrama would throw the whole scale out. Astrid I’ll be playing Pathologic 2 over the weekend, principally for two reasons. One, because Harry Brewis (Hbomberguy) made a video about the first one that namedrops Rock Paper Shotgun and our former features editor Brendy’s review of the sequel a bit. And two, because I evidently hate myself. Dave Somehow, Pokémon Shield didn’t take me anywhere near as long to finish as I thought it would. I might dip in and do some Max Raids to try and get the elusive big ones, but aside from that, I think I’m just about done with it for the time being. An odd feeling. I might use this newfound free time to play either Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, or Shenmue III. Graham I just got a copy of Death Stranding, which means I’ll probably spend this weekend playing… more Noita. A couple of YouTube videos explaining a handful of the roguelike’s secrets have turned me back onto it and I’ve spent the last few nights tactically spawning worms. A good game, that. Katharine I’m hoping to squeeze in some more secret Advent Calendar contenders this weekend, but I fear my gaming time will be curtailed somewhat due to us having house guests for the next couple of days. Curses! Matt I might or might not finish Disco Elysium, but I’m definitely going to try to lure my pals back into Barotrauma. We have fresh fish to fry, thanks to this week’s update. Matthew Catching up with old friends, both in the flesh and in Shenmue 3. Still battling through the latter for our review. Blame the delay on getting stuck with a massive bill and having to chop wood for hours to pay it off. Fun. Nate I’m going on holiday for a week! Which means I’m going to be desperately scrambling to catch up on the novel I’ve got to finish by mid-January. What is it? A secret! And a half-finished secret at that, so I’ve got to get my skates on. Not yet decided whether to take a clean break from PC games for a week, but… oh who am I kidding, of course I won’t. I’ll be playing Planet Zoo yet again. And Age Of Empires 2. And possibly trying that crab mod for the Cowboy Game. I thought about giving Disco Elysium a go, but after Garfield Kart I’m not sure I can take anything too cerebral. Ollie Well, seeing as I finally 100%’d Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order last night, I guess it’s time to move onto something a little different… Perhaps a playthrough on Grandmaster difficulty? Sin I’m away for all of next week, so I am freeeee! I have no specific plans, and will probably do boring chores and take unguided potshots at random games in my hundreds-long list of Things To Write About Possibly. And more Cataclysm DDA, Wildermyth, and a dozen other things I need to replay for the end of year OH GOD I’M STILL WORKING HELP

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?