Amazon's Alienware Black Friday monitor deals are cheaper than Dell's

Dell’s Black Friday deals started earlier today, but Amazon have already gazumped them on Alienware’s ultrawide AW3418DW monitor. This curved 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz IPS Nvidia G-Sync panel is down to £850 over on Dell’s website right now, offering a saving of just over £320 off its normal £1170 price. Amazon, however, have got it for £849, the cheeky so-and-sos.

I haven’t tested the AW3418DW myself yet, but Dell’s monitors usually have excellent image quality (especially their IPS screens), and their smaller Alienware AW2518H 240Hz G-Sync monitor was absolutely excellent when I tested it earlier in the year. Indeed, the AW2518H would be my top recommended Nvidia G-Sync monitor in my best gaming monitor rankings if it wasn’t more expensive than my current G-Sync recommendation, the Acer Predator XB241H, so I’m pretty confident the AW3418DW won’t disappoint anyone looking for a new ultrawide monitor.

Having said that, the AW2518H is also part of Dell’s Black Friday monitor deals bonanza, making it a great time to pick up this fantastic 240Hz gaming display. However, like the AW3418DW, Dell isn’t the best place to get it right now. While it’s currently down to £549 – a saving of £85 – on Dell’s website, Amazon have once again got the jump on them with an even lower price of £459.

(Although I should note that, despite not being on a proper Black Friday deal just yet, the 180Hz Acer Predator XB241H can also be had for £383 at the moment, while its larger, 2560×1440 165Hz, Nvidia G-Sync sibling, the Predator XB271HA, which is on a Black Friday deal at the moment, is just £349, giving you a lot more screen and resolution for less money.)

One monitor that is cheaper in Dell’s Black Friday monitor deals is the FreeSync version of the AW2518H, the Alienware AW2518HF. That’s £299 on Dell right now, whereas Amazon will set you back £312. This 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel monitor is pretty much a like-for-like clone of the AW2515H, but it has AMD’s FreeSync variable refresh rate technology instead of Nvidia’s G-Sync tech. However, it is one of Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible monitors, so it will, in fact, play very nicely indeed with Nvidia graphics cards – making it a much better offer than the AW2518H.

