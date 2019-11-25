AMD's RX 590 is just £150 at Overclockers UK right now

AMD’s best graphics card for 1080p gaming, the Radeon RX 590, is down to a bonkers £150 as part of Overclockers UK’s Black Friday graphics card deals at the moment, making it a much better bargain than many of the current cheap Nvidia deals going on.

The card in question is PowerColor’s Red Dragon edition, which previously cost closer to £190, and is arguably one of the Best Black Friday graphics card deals I’ve seen so far. Plus, it comes with a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC, too, making it even better value for money.

The RX 590 didn’t really get much of a look in during last year’s Black Friday, as it launched just a couple of weeks before the main event. Instead, it was AMD’s RX 580 that was the subject of many a Best Black Friday graphics card deals post, with the 8GB version of AMD’s budget GPU reaching an all-time low of around £179 this time last year.

The RX 590, on the other hand, is a lot more capable than the RX 580, besting Nvidia’s 6GB GTX 1060 in almost every game going. Yes, it’s a year old now and AMD will no doubt be replacing it soon with its new family of RX 5000 Navi GPUs, but this is still an excellent 1080p graphics card in its own right and is capable of running even today’s biggest games on High to max settings at 60fps. It can also handle most games on Medium settings at 1440p, too, making this a great buy for those less bothered about having the shiniest, fanciest graphics at this kind of resolution.

Indeed, Overclockers UK’s deal is much better than any of Ebuyer’s Black Friday graphics card deals at the moment, and even Amazon are currently selling Powercolor’s RX 590 Red Dragon for £169.

Of course, it’s still early days for Amazon’s Black Friday graphics card deals, so it’s possible there will be better deals to come for this particular card over the next couple of days. Still, £150 is still an incredible price for this kind of card, and I shouldn’t think it will go much lower even if there does end up being a better deal later in the week. As such, I’d be pretty confident buying this right now, especially if you’re after one of the best graphics cards you can buy for smooth 1080p gaming.

