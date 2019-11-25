The best strategy games on PC

You’ll ocassionally find someone on the internet sounding off about how the strategy genre is dead. If you see such a person in the future, send them this list of the best strategy games ever made.

What they might mean is, “games that are like Command & Conquer and StarCraft are dead,” but strategy games are a bigger tent than that. Below you’ll find grognard-y games about historical warfare, borderline RPGs about sexy espionage, and turn-based tactical classics about repelling alien invaders. (Yes, you’ll find some commanding, conquering and ‘Crafting, too).

Though our definition of “strategy” is broad, we have made an effort to separate the best management games off into their own list. Some of the games you’ll see below involve plopping down homes and supply routes, but they’re overall more about commanding units than tending to a beautiful skyscraper garden.

Don’t see your favourite game on the list? It is, as always, at number 51. If you want to make a case for your game’s inclusion in a future update, please do so in the comments. Yelling that we got the games in the wrong order isn’t very helpful, but a passionate explanation for why you love a particular game might entice us and others to give it a try.

With all that said, let’s get on with the list.