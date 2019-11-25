The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Support us
Now streaming live:
25

The best strategy games on PC

Updated for 2019

RPS

Hivemind

25th November 2019 / 5:08PM

Featured post Space is way more busy than telescopes suggest.
I shall call him Donald.
Good dentists are hard to find on [doesn't look up where XCOM is set]

You’ll ocassionally find someone on the internet sounding off about how the strategy genre is dead. If you see such a person in the future, send them this list of the best strategy games ever made.

What they might mean is, “games that are like Command & Conquer and StarCraft are dead,” but strategy games are a bigger tent than that. Below you’ll find grognard-y games about historical warfare, borderline RPGs about sexy espionage, and turn-based tactical classics about repelling alien invaders. (Yes, you’ll find some commanding, conquering and ‘Crafting, too).

Though our definition of “strategy” is broad, we have made an effort to separate the best management games off into their own list. Some of the games you’ll see below involve plopping down homes and supply routes, but they’re overall more about commanding units than tending to a beautiful skyscraper garden.

Don’t see your favourite game on the list? It is, as always, at number 51. If you want to make a case for your game’s inclusion in a future update, please do so in the comments. Yelling that we got the games in the wrong order isn’t very helpful, but a passionate explanation for why you love a particular game might entice us and others to give it a try.

With all that said, let’s get on with the list.

Page 1Page 2Page 3Page 4Page 5Page 6Page 7Page 8Page 9

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (25)

Who am I?

RPS

Hivemind

The all-seeing eye of Rock, Paper, Shotgun, the voice of many-as-one.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The machine starts: AI War 2 launches out of early access

16

Mega-scale RTS sequel AI War 2 enters early access

22

AI War 2 aims for Oct 2017 after Kickstarter success

5

AI War 2 returns to Kickstarter, smaller and cheaper

29

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Google Stadia is reportedly burning out some Chromecast Ultras

Final Fantasy XIV seems to weirdly start enforcing datamining rules

No, Cyberpunk 2077 hasn't confirmed microtransactions in multiplayer

1

Black Friday graphics card deals: The best Nvidia and AMD GPU deals

3