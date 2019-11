Black Friday graphics card deals: The best Nvidia and AMD GPU deals

The hunt for the best Black Friday graphics card deal is on. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your PC with one of today’s best graphics cards without spending an absolute fortune, this is the week to do it, as the Black Friday graphics card deals are starting to trickle through as we lead up to the big day at the end of the week. Whether you’re looking for a cheap AMD GPU or the best Nvidia deal, we’ve got you covered.

As always, you’ll find loads more of the best Black Friday deals over in our big Black Friday hub, but in this here article I’ll be concentrating on the best graphics card deals only. I’ll be adding more Black Friday graphics card deals throughout the week as and when they appear, too, so make sure you give us a bookmark to keep yourself up to date with all the latest price drops.

There are a couple of things to consider when buying a new graphics card. One is what resolution you’re going to be playing at, as there’s no point spending loads of money on a flash, super expensive Nvidia graphics card if your monitor only has a 1920×1080 resolution. If that’s the case, there’s no need to spend any more than £200 / $200 on your graphics card, as that kind of money will be more than enough to buy you a decent 1080p GPU. If you have a 1440p monitor, however, you’ll need to find a bit more room in your budget, as even today’s £500 / $500 graphics cards can struggle to hit 60fps at this resolution in today’s big blockbusters – at least if you’re dead-set on playing at max graphics settings.

That’s the second thing you’ve got to think about – how fussed are you about playing at the very best graphics settings? If you’re not that bothered about playing on Ultra, you don’t need to spend nearly as much as on your brand-new graphics card as you would if nothing but max settings will do. For more info on what type of graphics card you should be aiming for, have a read of our best graphics card rankings, which tells you exactly what the best graphics cards are for each resolution, as well as the best cheaper options for those less fussed about quality settings – so make sure you have a look at that first before you hit the buy button.

Black Friday graphics card deals (UK):

Best Nvidia GPU deals:

Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Gaming – £135 from Ebuyer (down from £165)

Asus GeForce GTX 1650 Phoenix 4GB – £145 from Ebuyer (down from £154, comes with free 120GB PNY CS900 SSD)

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ventus XS – £199 from Ebuyer (down from £225)

Zotac GeForce GTX 1660 Super Twin Fan – £215 from Ebuyer (down from £220)

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Ventus XS – £250 from Ebuyer (down from £280)

MSI GeForce RTX 2060 Ventus XS OC – £290 from Overclockers UK (down from £330)

MSI GeForce RTX 2060 Super Armor OC – £350 from Ebuyer (down from £420)

Palit GeForce RTX 2070 Dual – £370 from Overclockers UK (down from £470)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 Super Windforce OC – £459 from Overclockers UK (down from £520)

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming Trio – £600 from Ebuyer (down from £660)

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Super Ventus XS – £650 from Ebuyer (down from £720)

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming – £890 from Overclockers UK (down from £990)

Best AMD GPU deals:

XFX Radeon RX 570 XXX (8GB) – £120 from Ebuyer (down from £150)

PowerColor Radeon RX 590 Red Dragon – £150 from Overclockers UK (down from £190)

MSI Radeon RX 5700 Mech OC – £300 from Overclockers UK (down from £340)

MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT Mech OC – £360 from Box (down from £430)

Black Friday graphics card deals (US):

Best Nvidia GPU deals:

Zotac GeForce GTX 1660 Super Compact – $200 from Newegg (down from $225)

Asus GeForce GTX 1660 Super Evo – $230 from Newegg (down from $240)

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC – $240 from Newegg (down from $260)

EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 SC Ultra Gaming – $320 from Newegg (down from $365)

Zotac GeForce RTX 2060 Mini Gaming – $390 from Newegg (down from $400)

Zotac GeForce RTX 2070 Super Mini – $490 from Amazon (down from $520)

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Super Ventus OC – $680 from Newegg (down from $740)

Best AMD GPU deals:

MSI Radeon RX 570 Armor OC (8GB) – $135 from Newegg (down from $180)

MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor OC (8GB) – $160 from Newegg (down from $190)

Remember, the most important things to consider when buying a Black Friday graphics card deal are a) your monitor’s resolution, and b) what kind of quality setting you’d like to aim for when playing games. The Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti is by far the best 1080p graphics card for max settings at the moment, for example, but the regular GTX 1660 or AMD RX 580 / RX 590 are also excellent budget options as well that will get you smooth frame rates on High settings.

As for 1440p, my top picks would be AMD’s RX 5700 or Nvidia’s RTX 2060 for near-flawless 60fps gaming on max settings at this resolution, but the GTX 1660 Ti will do you just fine as well if you’re happy with Medium quality at this resolution. This makes the GTX 1660 Ti quite a good card to go for, especially if you currently have a 1080p monitor but are thinking about upgrading to a 1440p in the near future.

If you’ve got a 4K monitor, on the other hand, then you should probably consider an RTX 2080 / RTX 2080 Super at an absolute minimum. The RTX 2070 Super can make a decent fist of 4K gaming, but only on Low-Medium settings, so if you’ve got the budget, I’d recommend an RTX 2080 at the very least in this case.

