Black Friday SSD deals: The best NVMe and SATA SSD bargains

Black Friday week is in full swing right now, and the Black Friday SSD deals are some of the best yet. Indeed, there are currently loads of Black Friday SSD deals on at the moment, with many of them at all-time low prices. As such, if your PC is in need of a storage upgrade, then now is a great time to pick up one of today’s very best gaming SSDs on the cheap. Whether it’s massive deals on the best SATA SSDs or mega discounts on super fast NVMe SSDs and portable SSDs, we’ve got you covered in our Black Friday SSD deals hub.

I’ve now cleared out any non-Black Friday deals, so everything you’ll find below is a 100% legit Black Friday SSD deal. As per usual, you’ll find all these deals and more over in our main Black Friday hub, so make sure you keep an eye on that one as well for more deals on other PC components such as graphics cards, monitors, headsets and mice and keyboards.

Naturally, I’ll be updating this list throughout the week as and when new deals come through, sticking in new low prices and clearing out old ones that have either gone or increased in price, so to make sure you keep up with all the latest Black Friday SSD deals, why not pop this list in your bookmarks and keep an eye on what’s what? With all that out of the way, let’s head on over to those sweet SSD deals.

Black Friday SSD deals (UK):

Best SATA Black Friday SSD deals:

Samsung 860 Evo (500GB) – £59 from Ebuyer (down from £81)

WD Blue 3D NAND (500GB) – £58 from Box (down from £80)

WD Blue 3D NAND (2TB) – £174 from Amazon (down from £210)

Best NVMe Black Friday SSD deals:

Samsung 970 Evo Plus (1TB) – £155 from Amazon (down from £189)

WD Black SN750 (500GB, heatsink) – £104 from Amazon (down from £131)

WD Black SN750 (500GB, no heatsink) – £70 from Amazon (down from £93)

WD Black SN750 (1TB, no heatsink) – £128 from Amazon (down from £190)

WD Black SN750 (1TB, heatsink) – £143 from Amazon (down from £210)

WD Blue SN500 (500GB) – £57 from Amazon (down from £66)

Adata XPG SX8200 Pro – (512GB) – £65 from Box (down from £79)

Intel 660p (1TB) – £90 from Ebuyer (down from £100)

Best Black Friday external SSD deals:

Samsung T5 (500GB) – £80 from Amazon (down from £100)

Samsung T5 (1TB) – £114 from Amazon (down from £155)

Samsung T5 (2TB) – £244 from Amazon (down from £290)

Black Friday SSD deals (US):

Best SATA Black Friday SSD deals:

Samsung 860 Evo (500GB) – $58 from Amazon / $60 from Best Buy (down from $100)

Samsung 860 Evo (1TB) – $110 from Amazon / $110 from Best Buy (down from $170)

Samsung 860 Evo (2TB) – $230 from Amazon / $230 from Best Buy (down from $400)

Samsung 860 Qvo (1TB) – $90 from Newegg / $90 Best Buy

Samsung 860 Qvo (2TB) – $230 from Best Buy (down from $260)

WD Blue 3D NAND (1TB) – $110 from Amazon (down from $130)

Best NVMe Black Friday SSD deals:

Samsung 970 Evo (500GB) – $80 from Amazon (down from $150)

Samsung 970 Evo (1TB) – $150 from Amazon / $150 from Best Buy (down from $170)

Samsung 970 Evo Plus (500GB) – $100 from Best Buy (down from $130)

Samsung 970 Evo Plus (1TB) – $200 from Best Buy (down from $250)

WD Black SN750 (500GB, no heatsink) – $89 from Amazon (down from $130)

WD Black SN750 (500GB, heatsink) – $99 from Amazon (down from $150)

TeamGroup L5 (120GB) – $18 from Newegg (down from $25)

Mushkin Enhanced Source (500GB) – $50 from Newegg (down from $57)

Best Black Friday external SSD deals:

WD EasyStore (5TB) – $90 from Best Buy (down from $170)