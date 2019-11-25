The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Every G-Sync Compatible monitor confirmed so far and how to enable G-Sync on a FreeSync monitor

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

25th November 2019

Nvidia’s list of G-Sync Compatible monitors grows larger with every passing month, and there are now even a handful of 2019 LG TVs that now support their variable refresh rate technology. What’s more, with Black Friday getting closer and closer, there couldn’t be a better time to pick up a gaming monitor on the cheap that can make use of Nvidia’s super smooth variable refresh rate G-Sync tech. With that in mind, I’ve updated this list with all the latest G-Sync Compatible monitors so you know exactly which monitors to buy this Black Friday.

You’ll find all our best Black Friday monitor deals over in our dedicated Best Black Friday monitor deals hub page, but needless to say, getting a G-Sync Compatible monitor is a fantastic way to get smooth, tear-free gaming without shelling out on a full-fat G-Sync screen. Until recently, the only way to take advantage of Nvidia’s variable refresh rate tech was to buy a dedicated (and rather expensive) Nvidia G-Sync monitor. As of January 2019, however, Nvidia have introduced their G-Sync Compatible standard so that Nvidia graphics card owners with cheaper AMD FreeSync monitors can still get a cut-down version of G-Sync without having to upgrade their gaming screen and fork out for the dreaded G-Sync tax.

While all FreeSync screens are technically G-Sync compatible (with a small ‘c’), Nvidia also have their own list of official G-Sync Compatible monitors (with a big ‘C’). These provide the very best G-Sync Compatible monitor experience, and have all been tested and verified by Nvidia themselves. So here’s a complete list of every G-Sync Compatible screen they’ve confirmed so far, as well as how to enable G-Sync on any FreeSync monitor so you can try it out for yourself.

G-Sync Compatible monitors:

When Nvidia first announced their G-Sync Compatible standard, only 12 monitors out of the 400-odd FreeSync screens they tested actually passed their rigorous certification process. Thankfully, that number continues to grow with every passing month. I’ll keep this list up to date with more monitors as and when they’re announced, but for now, here’s a list of every confirmed G-Sync Compatible monitor available today:

MonitorSizeResolutionPanel TypeVariable Refresh Rate Range
Acer CG437K P43in3840x2160VA48-120Hz
Acer CP3721K P32in3840x2160IPS48-240Hz
Acer ED273A27in1920x1080VA48-144Hz
Acer KG27127in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
Acer VG252Q P25in1920x1080IPS48-144Hz
Acer VG272U P27in2560x1440IPS48-144Hz
Acer VG272X27in1920x1080IPS48-240Hz
Acer XB273K GP27in3840x2160IPS48-120Hz
Acer XF240H24in1920x1080TN48-144Hz
Acer XF250QC25in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
Acer XF270HB27in1920x1080TN48-144Hz
Acer XFA24024in1920x1080TN48-144Hz
Acer XG270HU27in2560x1440TN40-144Hz
Acer XV273K27in3840x2160IPS48-120Hz
Acer XV273X27in1920x1080IPS48-240Hz
Acer XV273U27in2560x1440IPS48-165Hz
Acer XZ321Q32in1920x1080VA48-144Hz
AOC 27G2G427in1920x1080IPS48-165Hz
AOC AG241QX24in2560x1440TN30-144Hz
AOC AG272FCX627in1920x1080MVA48-165Hz
AOC AG272FG3R27in1920x1080MVA48-165Hz
AOC G2590FX24in1920x1080TN30-144Hz
AOC G2590PX25in1920x1080TN30-144Hz
Aopen 27HC1R27in1920x1080VA48-144Hz
Asus MG278Q27in2560x1440TN40-144Hz
Asus VG248QG24in1920x1080TN48-144Hz
Asus VG258Q25in1920x1080TN40-144Hz
Asus VG258QR25in1920x1080TN40-165Hz
Asus VG259Q25in1920x1080IPS48-144Hz
Asus VG27AQ27in2560x1440IPS48-144Hz
Asus VG278Q27in1920x1080TN40-144Hz
Asus VG278QR27in1920x1080TN40-165Hz
Asus XG248Q24in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
Asus XG258Q25in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
Asus XG279Q27in2560x1440IPS48-165Hz
BenQ XL254025in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
BenQ XL274027in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
Dell S2419HGF24in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
Dell Alienware AW2518HF25in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
Gigabyte AD27QD27ni2560x1440IPS48-144Hz
Gigabyte Aorus F127Q27in2560x1440IPS48-144Hz
Gigabyte F127Q-P27in2560x1440IPS48-165Hz
HP 24x24in1920x1080TN48-144Hz
HP 25x25in1920x1080TN48-144Hz
HP 25mx25in1920x1080TN48-144Hz
HP Omen X 25f25in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
LenovoY27Q-202560x1440IPS48-165Hz
LG C9 (2019 OLED)77in3840x2160OLED40-120Hz
LG C9, E9, B9 (2019 OLEDs)55in / 65in3840x2160OLED40-120Hz
LG 27GK750F-B27in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
LG 27GL63T27in1920x1080IPS48-144Hz
LG 27GL65027in1920x1080IPS48-144Hz
LG 27GL85027in2560x1440IPS48-144Hz
LG 27GN75027in1920x1080IPS48-240Hz
LG 34GL75034in2560x1080IPS50-144Hz
Razer Raptor 2727in2560x1440IPS48-144Hz
Samsung CRG527in1920x1080VA48-240Hz

Other G-Sync compatible monitors

As I mentioned earlier, the monitors listed above are only those that Nvidia themselves have deemed worthy of an official G-Sync Compatible badge. However, there are plenty of other FreeSync monitors out there that still give a decent G-Sync experience over DisplayPort (or at least one that doesn’t involve any blanking, pulsing, flickering or other visual defects that can sometimes be present on some FreeSync screens), even if they’re not quite worthy of a big ‘C’ Compatible sticker – such as the monitors listed below that I’ve tested myself right here at the RPS Treehouse. Again, it’s not a very big list right now (Nvidia only introduced their G-Sync Compatible driver in January 2019), but I’ll be adding more FreeSync monitors to this list as and when I get them in for testing.

How to enable G-Sync on a FreeSync monitor

If you own a FreeSync monitor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-series graphics card upwards (yer GTX 1050s and above etc) and would like to try out G-Sync for yourself, then it’s surprisingly easy to enable G-Sync on your FreeSync monitor.

First of all, you’ll need to make sure FreeSync is enabled on your monitor. Not all FreeSync monitors have FreeSync enabled by default, so you’ll probably have to root around in your monitor’s menu settings a bit (the location will vary by monitor manufacturer) to make sure it’s switched on.

Next, you’ll need to make sure you’ve got the latest Nvidia GeForce driver installed. You can either download it from Nvidia’s website here, or open your GeForce Experience app and update it that way as per the image above.

Once your display driver’s up to date, the next step is to open up your Nvidia Control Panel by right-clicking anywhere on your desktop. On the left hand side in the tree of Display settings (see below and click to enlarge), you should see a ‘Set up G-Sync’ option. Click that and Nvidia’s G-Sync menu will appear on the right.

Tick the ‘Enable G-Sync, G-Sync Compatible’ box up the top, and decide whether you enable it for just fullscreen or fullscreen and windowed mode. Once you’ve picked one of those two settings, then you’ll need to tick the ‘Enable settings for the selected display model’ box below.

And that’s it! Don’t worry too much about the little message that says ‘Selected Display is not validated as G-Sync Compatible’. That’s just alerting you that the monitor isn’t one of Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible monitors, so your G-Sync experience may not be the absolute bestest best available.

Of course, if you don’t end up liking your monitor’s G-Sync experience (if you find there’s flickering, pulsing or blanking, or something else that isn’t up to scratch), turning it off is simply a matter of unticking those boxes I’ve just described in your Nvidia Control Panel, or switching off your monitor’s FreeSync option.

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests.

