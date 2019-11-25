Every G-Sync Compatible monitor confirmed so far and how to enable G-Sync on a FreeSync monitor

Nvidia’s list of G-Sync Compatible monitors grows larger with every passing month, and there are now even a handful of 2019 LG TVs that now support their variable refresh rate technology. What’s more, with Black Friday getting closer and closer, there couldn’t be a better time to pick up a gaming monitor on the cheap that can make use of Nvidia’s super smooth variable refresh rate G-Sync tech. With that in mind, I’ve updated this list with all the latest G-Sync Compatible monitors so you know exactly which monitors to buy this Black Friday.

You’ll find all our best Black Friday monitor deals over in our dedicated Best Black Friday monitor deals hub page, but needless to say, getting a G-Sync Compatible monitor is a fantastic way to get smooth, tear-free gaming without shelling out on a full-fat G-Sync screen. Until recently, the only way to take advantage of Nvidia’s variable refresh rate tech was to buy a dedicated (and rather expensive) Nvidia G-Sync monitor. As of January 2019, however, Nvidia have introduced their G-Sync Compatible standard so that Nvidia graphics card owners with cheaper AMD FreeSync monitors can still get a cut-down version of G-Sync without having to upgrade their gaming screen and fork out for the dreaded G-Sync tax.

While all FreeSync screens are technically G-Sync compatible (with a small ‘c’), Nvidia also have their own list of official G-Sync Compatible monitors (with a big ‘C’). These provide the very best G-Sync Compatible monitor experience, and have all been tested and verified by Nvidia themselves. So here’s a complete list of every G-Sync Compatible screen they’ve confirmed so far, as well as how to enable G-Sync on any FreeSync monitor so you can try it out for yourself.

G-Sync Compatible monitors:

When Nvidia first announced their G-Sync Compatible standard, only 12 monitors out of the 400-odd FreeSync screens they tested actually passed their rigorous certification process. Thankfully, that number continues to grow with every passing month. I’ll keep this list up to date with more monitors as and when they’re announced, but for now, here’s a list of every confirmed G-Sync Compatible monitor available today:

Monitor Size Resolution Panel Type Variable Refresh Rate Range Acer CG437K P 43in 3840x2160 VA 48-120Hz Acer CP3721K P 32in 3840x2160 IPS 48-240Hz Acer ED273A 27in 1920x1080 VA 48-144Hz Acer KG271 27in 1920x1080 TN 48-240Hz Acer VG252Q P 25in 1920x1080 IPS 48-144Hz Acer VG272U P 27in 2560x1440 IPS 48-144Hz Acer VG272X 27in 1920x1080 IPS 48-240Hz Acer XB273K GP 27in 3840x2160 IPS 48-120Hz Acer XF240H 24in 1920x1080 TN 48-144Hz Acer XF250QC 25in 1920x1080 TN 48-240Hz Acer XF270HB 27in 1920x1080 TN 48-144Hz Acer XFA240 24in 1920x1080 TN 48-144Hz Acer XG270HU 27in 2560x1440 TN 40-144Hz Acer XV273K 27in 3840x2160 IPS 48-120Hz Acer XV273X 27in 1920x1080 IPS 48-240Hz Acer XV273U 27in 2560x1440 IPS 48-165Hz Acer XZ321Q 32in 1920x1080 VA 48-144Hz AOC 27G2G4 27in 1920x1080 IPS 48-165Hz AOC AG241QX 24in 2560x1440 TN 30-144Hz AOC AG272FCX6 27in 1920x1080 MVA 48-165Hz AOC AG272FG3R 27in 1920x1080 MVA 48-165Hz AOC G2590FX 24in 1920x1080 TN 30-144Hz AOC G2590PX 25in 1920x1080 TN 30-144Hz Aopen 27HC1R 27in 1920x1080 VA 48-144Hz Asus MG278Q 27in 2560x1440 TN 40-144Hz Asus VG248QG 24in 1920x1080 TN 48-144Hz Asus VG258Q 25in 1920x1080 TN 40-144Hz Asus VG258QR 25in 1920x1080 TN 40-165Hz Asus VG259Q 25in 1920x1080 IPS 48-144Hz Asus VG27AQ 27in 2560x1440 IPS 48-144Hz Asus VG278Q 27in 1920x1080 TN 40-144Hz Asus VG278QR 27in 1920x1080 TN 40-165Hz Asus XG248Q 24in 1920x1080 TN 48-240Hz Asus XG258Q 25in 1920x1080 TN 48-240Hz Asus XG279Q 27in 2560x1440 IPS 48-165Hz BenQ XL2540 25in 1920x1080 TN 48-240Hz BenQ XL2740 27in 1920x1080 TN 48-240Hz Dell S2419HGF 24in 1920x1080 TN 48-240Hz Dell Alienware AW2518HF 25in 1920x1080 TN 48-240Hz Gigabyte AD27QD 27ni 2560x1440 IPS 48-144Hz Gigabyte Aorus F127Q 27in 2560x1440 IPS 48-144Hz Gigabyte F127Q-P 27in 2560x1440 IPS 48-165Hz HP 24x 24in 1920x1080 TN 48-144Hz HP 25x 25in 1920x1080 TN 48-144Hz HP 25mx 25in 1920x1080 TN 48-144Hz HP Omen X 25f 25in 1920x1080 TN 48-240Hz Lenovo Y27Q-20 2560x1440 IPS 48-165Hz LG C9 (2019 OLED) 77in 3840x2160 OLED 40-120Hz LG C9, E9, B9 (2019 OLEDs) 55in / 65in 3840x2160 OLED 40-120Hz LG 27GK750F-B 27in 1920x1080 TN 48-240Hz LG 27GL63T 27in 1920x1080 IPS 48-144Hz LG 27GL650 27in 1920x1080 IPS 48-144Hz LG 27GL850 27in 2560x1440 IPS 48-144Hz LG 27GN750 27in 1920x1080 IPS 48-240Hz LG 34GL750 34in 2560x1080 IPS 50-144Hz Razer Raptor 27 27in 2560x1440 IPS 48-144Hz Samsung CRG5 27in 1920x1080 VA 48-240Hz

Other G-Sync compatible monitors

As I mentioned earlier, the monitors listed above are only those that Nvidia themselves have deemed worthy of an official G-Sync Compatible badge. However, there are plenty of other FreeSync monitors out there that still give a decent G-Sync experience over DisplayPort (or at least one that doesn’t involve any blanking, pulsing, flickering or other visual defects that can sometimes be present on some FreeSync screens), even if they’re not quite worthy of a big ‘C’ Compatible sticker – such as the monitors listed below that I’ve tested myself right here at the RPS Treehouse. Again, it’s not a very big list right now (Nvidia only introduced their G-Sync Compatible driver in January 2019), but I’ll be adding more FreeSync monitors to this list as and when I get them in for testing.

How to enable G-Sync on a FreeSync monitor

If you own a FreeSync monitor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-series graphics card upwards (yer GTX 1050s and above etc) and would like to try out G-Sync for yourself, then it’s surprisingly easy to enable G-Sync on your FreeSync monitor.

First of all, you’ll need to make sure FreeSync is enabled on your monitor. Not all FreeSync monitors have FreeSync enabled by default, so you’ll probably have to root around in your monitor’s menu settings a bit (the location will vary by monitor manufacturer) to make sure it’s switched on.

Next, you’ll need to make sure you’ve got the latest Nvidia GeForce driver installed. You can either download it from Nvidia’s website here, or open your GeForce Experience app and update it that way as per the image above.

Once your display driver’s up to date, the next step is to open up your Nvidia Control Panel by right-clicking anywhere on your desktop. On the left hand side in the tree of Display settings (see below and click to enlarge), you should see a ‘Set up G-Sync’ option. Click that and Nvidia’s G-Sync menu will appear on the right.

Tick the ‘Enable G-Sync, G-Sync Compatible’ box up the top, and decide whether you enable it for just fullscreen or fullscreen and windowed mode. Once you’ve picked one of those two settings, then you’ll need to tick the ‘Enable settings for the selected display model’ box below.

And that’s it! Don’t worry too much about the little message that says ‘Selected Display is not validated as G-Sync Compatible’. That’s just alerting you that the monitor isn’t one of Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible monitors, so your G-Sync experience may not be the absolute bestest best available.

Of course, if you don’t end up liking your monitor’s G-Sync experience (if you find there’s flickering, pulsing or blanking, or something else that isn’t up to scratch), turning it off is simply a matter of unticking those boxes I’ve just described in your Nvidia Control Panel, or switching off your monitor’s FreeSync option.