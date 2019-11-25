Ghost Recon Breakpoint blueprint locations - weapon blueprints and attachments

Fed up of scavenging for new weapons from enemies? Do you just want to make your own weapons from scratch in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, but don’t want to spend real money on them? Well, this guide is for you as you can also just go to certain locations and find them yourself. We’ve found most of the unlockable weapon blueprints and attachments and have listed them in this article.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint weapon blueprints and attachments guide

Our Ghost Recon Breakpoint weapon blueprints and attachments guide has the blueprint locations and the steps you need to take in order to unlock attachments and weapon blueprints.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint intel

The first step to unlocking a new Ghost Recon Breakpoint weapon blueprint or Ghost Recon Breakpoint attachment is to gather some intel. Within many of the structured buildings throughout Auroa, there are pieces of intel on desks or other surfaces that when you interact with them, will show you multiple options. You can either use them to unlock new map locations for you to examine or more importantly, you can use them to unlock weapon blueprint/attachment missions. These are “blue” missions in the objectives section of the menu and can be tagged for your teammates.

Intel that you can gather includes attachments, weapon blueprints, and bivouac locations for that specific region. You will only discover stuff for a region in Infinity if the intel you are currently gathering is also in Infinity. Only one person in a team can interact with a piece of intel, so it’s only polite that you talk to your teammates to see if any of them need a specific blueprint or attachment. Once you’ve finished with it, nobody else can interact with the intel.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint weapon blueprints and attachments

Once you’ve gathered the intel, pop it onto your mission tab and follow the directions. If you’re playing in guided mode, you’ll see a blue dot appear on the map showing its location. These areas tend to be on the more well-defended side, so be sure that you are well prepared and stocked on syringes, particularly if you’re going as a lone wolf.

Upon clearing out your designated area, head to the location on your mini-map (guided) or follow the directions (exploration) to your Ghost Recon Breakpoint blueprint or Ghost Recon Breakpoint attachment. You may also find skill chests nearby like the example above in the Fen Bog Testing Zone, so be sure to open that up while you’re there for a free skill point. It’s only fair that you have that little extra bonus for your efforts.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint blueprint locations

Since all of the Ghost Recon Breakpoint blueprint locations are fixed, here is a list of the blueprints we currently know the location of so far:

Ghost Recon Breakpoint weapon blueprint locations

These are many weapon blueprints that are available to find, each of which is located in specific locations. To easily find the weapon blueprint you are looking for, I’d highly recommend pressing Ctrl+F and searching for the weapon type.

MK17: Garbage Dump – Windy Islands

Garbage Dump – Windy Islands MK48: Auroa Parliament – Liberty

Auroa Parliament – Liberty MP7: Outpost Black Tiger near Lismore Shelf – New Arygll

Outpost Black Tiger near Lismore Shelf – New Arygll L115A3: Auroa Power Plant – Channels

Auroa Power Plant – Channels P45T: Chem-Extraction Complex – Mount Hodgson

Chem-Extraction Complex – Mount Hodgson SC-20K: Bald Peak Mine – Mount Hodgson

Bald Peak Mine – Mount Hodgson UMP: Longford Farm – Fen Bog

Longford Farm – Fen Bog VHSD2: Whitestone Farm – Fen Bog

Whitestone Farm – Fen Bog M82: Assembly Hall Omega 01 – Restricted Area 01

Assembly Hall Omega 01 – Restricted Area 01 G28: Training Center, west of Lake Elizabeth – Restricted Area 01

Training Center, west of Lake Elizabeth – Restricted Area 01 SASG12: Camp Ferret, north-west of Pleasant Island – Restricted Area 01

Camp Ferret, north-west of Pleasant Island – Restricted Area 01 AK74: Auroa Survival Shelter, south of Sun Lake and north of Army Pass – Good Hope Mountain

Auroa Survival Shelter, south of Sun Lake and north of Army Pass – Good Hope Mountain TAC50: Maunga Nui Port, Sunken Clipper Bay – Smuggler’s Coves

Maunga Nui Port, Sunken Clipper Bay – Smuggler’s Coves FN Five-seven: Hybrid Engine Factory – Wild Coast eastern corner

Hybrid Engine Factory – Wild Coast eastern corner AK12: Skell Foundation Campus in the middle of Lake Kathryn – Cape North

Skell Foundation Campus in the middle of Lake Kathryn – Cape North MK14: Abandoned Barracks on Hunter’s Ridge – Seal Islands

Abandoned Barracks on Hunter’s Ridge – Seal Islands MP5: – Maunga Nui Eco Par, south of Autumn – Lake Liberty

– Maunga Nui Eco Par, south of Autumn – Lake Liberty KSG12: Skell Security, north-east of Hanged Man Wood – Infinity

Skell Security, north-east of Hanged Man Wood – Infinity SN-9mm: Infinity Transport Hub, east of Scour River and south of Fitzroy Cliff – Infinity

Infinity Transport Hub, east of Scour River and south of Fitzroy Cliff – Infinity M9: Skell Technology Office, south-west of Cloud Falls – Infinity

Skell Technology Office, south-west of Cloud Falls – Infinity RU12SG: Eternity, north of Brunton Valley – Liberty

Eternity, north of Brunton Valley – Liberty Scorpion Evo3: Auroa Recycling Factory, south of Shark sound – Windy Islands

Auroa Recycling Factory, south of Shark sound – Windy Islands L86A1: Red Ferret Outpost, north of No Man Highland – Restricted Area 01

Red Ferret Outpost, north of No Man Highland – Restricted Area 01 805 Bren: Camp Tiger, south of Coal Islands and east of Lighthouse Point – Sinking Country

Camp Tiger, south of Coal Islands and east of Lighthouse Point – Sinking Country CTMMG: Sentinel Land Base, northwest of Moonlight Pond – Sinking Country

Sentinel Land Base, northwest of Moonlight Pond – Sinking Country MG121: Ammunition Depot, northwest of Man Eater Slough and south of Chalky Inlet – Sinking Country

Ammunition Depot, northwest of Man Eater Slough and south of Chalky Inlet – Sinking Country Desert Eagle: Howard Airfield, north of Chalky Inlet – Sinking Country

Howard Airfield, north of Chalky Inlet – Sinking Country Tavor: Engine R&D Centre, on Lake Boomer – Wild Coast

Engine R&D Centre, on Lake Boomer – Wild Coast AUG: Auroa Materials Deposit, in Outlaw Valley, east of Lookout Peak – Smuggler’s Coves

Auroa Materials Deposit, in Outlaw Valley, east of Lookout Peak – Smuggler’s Coves F40: Navy Fuelling Station – west of Herrick Creek and north-east of West Cape – Channels

Navy Fuelling Station – west of Herrick Creek and north-east of West Cape – Channels 416: Shark Base, north-east of Hunter Island – Seal Islands

Shark Base, north-east of Hunter Island – Seal Islands C-SFP: Airship Air Station, north of Harris Forest and north-west of Diamond Lake – Lake Country

Airship Air Station, north of Harris Forest and north-west of Diamond Lake – Lake Country SN-9mm: Infinity Transport Hub, east of Scour River & south of Fitzroy Cliff – Infinity

Infinity Transport Hub, east of Scour River & south of Fitzroy Cliff – Infinity G36C: Air Chassis Factory, east of Ship’s Boy Peak – Whalers Bay

Air Chassis Factory, east of Ship’s Boy Peak – Whalers Bay 5.7 USG: Hybrid Engine Factory, south-east of Two Lakes Valley and north-east of Long Valley – Wild Coast

Hybrid Engine Factory, south-east of Two Lakes Valley and north-east of Long Valley – Wild Coast SC-20K: Bald Peak Mine, north of Forden Wood and east of Stag Ridge – Mount Hodgson

Bald Peak Mine, north of Forden Wood and east of Stag Ridge – Mount Hodgson FRF2: Land Chassis Factory, east of Nor’Wester Cliff – Whaler’s Bay

Land Chassis Factory, east of Nor’Wester Cliff – Whaler’s Bay Bullpup PDR: Driftwood Islets Testing Zone, south of Wild Island – Driftwood Islets

Driftwood Islets Testing Zone, south of Wild Island – Driftwood Islets Recon A1: Madman Hill, the centre of the snaking river, it’s inside the cave at the source of the river – Egg Island

Class unlocks

When you reach rank 10 for each of the classes, the steps to complete the rank tracks can be found in our Ghost Recon Breakpoint skills guide.

Scorpio Scout: Reach Sharpshooter Level 10.

Reach Sharpshooter Level 10. Scorpion Evo CQC: Reach Panther Level 10.

Reach Panther Level 10. 416 Scout: Reach Field Medic Level 10.

Reach Field Medic Level 10. AUG Assault: Reach Assault Level 10.

Signature weapons

Step by step guides for each of the missions will appear in our Ghost Recon Breakpoint signature weapons guide when we find them.

Flycatcher P90: Complete mission “Hear no Evil”.

Complete mission “Hear no Evil”. Silverback KSG12: Complete mission “See no Evil”.

Complete mission “See no Evil”. Zastava M93: Complete mission “Speak no Evil”.

Faction Reward weapon blueprints

Some are locked behind Faction mission completion, but in the sense that you’ll need to complete missions over the course of the next few months. You only have a set amount of time to get these and can learn more about them in our upcoming Factions guide.

Year 1 – Act 1 (01/10/2019 – 03/12/2019)

G28: Act 1 Faction reward – Battle Tier 3

Act 1 Faction reward – Battle Tier 3 416 Shorty: Act 1 Faction reward – Battle Tier 19

Act 1 Faction reward – Battle Tier 19 P227 | Survival: Act 1 Faction reward – Battle Tier 25

Act 1 Faction reward – Battle Tier 25 AK74 Assault: Act 1 Faction reward – Battle Tier 35

Act 1 Faction reward – Battle Tier 35 MK48 Compact: Act 1 Faction reward – Battle Tier 38

Act 1 Faction reward – Battle Tier 38 M4A1 Tactical: Act 1 Faction reward – Battle Tier 47

Behemoth Defence areas

These Behemoth Defence areas have some high-level enemies that can be a little difficult to defeat if you head in without a plan. In the video above, lovingly crafted by our very own Matthew Castle, he details a method for getting past the drones, which is particularly helpful for getting some decent equipment. Using the Panther class, then use a cloaking spray for 60 seconds worth of stealth. Use bivouacs to replenish your supply.

6P41: Between Rocky Valley and White Giant – Mount Hodgson. Gear Level 160+ recommended

Between Rocky Valley and White Giant – Mount Hodgson. Gear Level 160+ recommended AK47: Near Holmwood Mangrove – Fen Bog. Gear Level 100+ recommended

Near Holmwood Mangrove – Fen Bog. Gear Level 100+ recommended Scorpio: Near Albatross Peninsula – Sinking Country. Gear Level 200+ recommended

Near Albatross Peninsula – Sinking Country. Gear Level 200+ recommended HTI: Near Greenfield Plain – Driftwood Islets. Gear Level 160+ recommended

Near Greenfield Plain – Driftwood Islets. Gear Level 160+ recommended Vector: North-east of the region – Cape North. Gear Level 200+ recommended

North-east of the region – Cape North. Gear Level 200+ recommended P227: North-west, near Mocha Dick Heights – Wild Coast. Gear Level 180+ recommended

North-west, near Mocha Dick Heights – Wild Coast. Gear Level 180+ recommended P320: South of O’Connor’s Range – Seal Islands. Gear Level 200+ recommended

South of O’Connor’s Range – Seal Islands. Gear Level 200+ recommended P90: South of Borland Burn River – Good Hope Mountain Gear Level 200+ recommended

South of Borland Burn River – Good Hope Mountain Gear Level 200+ recommended HK416: Shark Base which is north of Albatross Peak. – Seal Islands. Gear Level 50+ recommended

Shark Base which is north of Albatross Peak. – Seal Islands. Gear Level 50+ recommended M4A1: Misty Range – Channels. Gear Level 180+ recommended

Misty Range – Channels. Gear Level 180+ recommended SVD-63: Between Shepherd Wood and Sheep Moor – Lake Country. Gear Level 160+ recommended

Between Shepherd Wood and Sheep Moor – Lake Country. Gear Level 160+ recommended T95: Harper Lake -Lake Country Gear Level 120+ recommended

Harper Lake -Lake Country Gear Level 120+ recommended M4: Near Hidden Coomb – Restricted Area 01. Gear Level 140+ recommended

Near Hidden Coomb – Restricted Area 01. Gear Level 140+ recommended 553: South of Blackburn Ridge – Restricted Area 01 Gear Level 240+ recommended

Ghost Recon Breakpoint attachment locations

It’s not just Ghost Recon Breakpoint blueprints for weapons that you can find. You can also find many attachments in the many locations on the map. Again this list is a little on the long side, so use the search function in your browser (Ctrl+F) to find the attachment you’re looking for.

ASR Small Magazine: Silent Valley Mine, the other side of the main road near the White Giant – Mount Hodgson

Silent Valley Mine, the other side of the main road near the White Giant – Mount Hodgson DMR Small Magazine: Fish Processing Centre near MacDouglal Stream – New Arygll

Fish Processing Centre near MacDouglal Stream – New Arygll LMG Compensator: Fen Bog Testing Zone near Precipice Falls – Fen Bog

Fen Bog Testing Zone near Precipice Falls – Fen Bog LMG Muzzle Brake: Training Center, west of Lake Elizabeth – Restricted Area 01

Training Center, west of Lake Elizabeth – Restricted Area 01 EXPS3: Freeman Residences, on the shoreline west of Lake Elizabeth – Restricted Area 01

Freeman Residences, on the shoreline west of Lake Elizabeth – Restricted Area 01 DMR Muzzle Hider: Red Shark Outpost in the north-west of the region – Channels

Red Shark Outpost in the north-west of the region – Channels DMR Compensator: Detention Centre near Bird Hill – Liberty

Detention Centre near Bird Hill – Liberty DMR Muzzle Brake: Outpost Green Viper, north-east of Dark Wood and south of Hanged Man wood – Infinity

Outpost Green Viper, north-east of Dark Wood and south of Hanged Man wood – Infinity HDG Muzzle Brake: Blue Viper Outpost, which is near the border on the north-east side with Infinity – New Stirling

Blue Viper Outpost, which is near the border on the north-east side with Infinity – New Stirling HDG Flash Hider: West Radar Station, along Bald Ridge – Seal Islands

West Radar Station, along Bald Ridge – Seal Islands Bipod – Fuel Storage near Channels border – Seal Islands

– Fuel Storage near Channels border – Seal Islands STG Muzzle Brake: Arrow Testing Zone, southwest of Hawk Peak – Restricted Area 01

Arrow Testing Zone, southwest of Hawk Peak – Restricted Area 01 Shift Vertical Foregrip: Assembly Hall Omega 2, east of Mirror Lake – Restricted Area 01

Assembly Hall Omega 2, east of Mirror Lake – Restricted Area 01 RU Collimator Sight: Auroa Airport, east of Fitzroy Cliff and north of Desert Islet – Infinity

Auroa Airport, east of Fitzroy Cliff and north of Desert Islet – Infinity ASR Muzzle Brake: Auroa Hospital, north of Reservoir Lake – Liberty

Auroa Hospital, north of Reservoir Lake – Liberty RU Long Range Sight: Campus Data Farm, north-west of Lake Kathryn – Cape North

Campus Data Farm, north-west of Lake Kathryn – Cape North SNR Extended Magazine: Auroa Intranet Control, Avalanche Peak – Silent Mountain

Auroa Intranet Control, Avalanche Peak – Silent Mountain SMG Muzzle Brake: Inside of Camp Weasel, north-east of Moon Lake – Good Hope Mountain

Inside of Camp Weasel, north-east of Moon Lake – Good Hope Mountain SNR Muzzle Brake: Outpost Blue Tiger, North-west of Lake Bulkington – Wild Coast

Outpost Blue Tiger, North-west of Lake Bulkington – Wild Coast DMR Flash Hider: Red Shark Outpost, south-west of Hunt Beach and north-east of West Cape – Channels

Red Shark Outpost, south-west of Hunt Beach and north-east of West Cape – Channels SMG Flash Hider: Richard Cobden Residences, Shelter Island – Liberty

Richard Cobden Residences, Shelter Island – Liberty MAWL-DA: Liberty Airport, in south Cape – Liberty

Liberty Airport, in south Cape – Liberty ATPIALx3: Composite Factory, east of Distillery Lake – Smuggler’s Coves

Composite Factory, east of Distillery Lake – Smuggler’s Coves RU Vertical Foregrip: Equipment Depot, near the Lake Roundabout point – Sinking Country

Equipment Depot, near the Lake Roundabout point – Sinking Country HDG Compensator: Radar Station North, east of Chalky Inlet and north of Mossy Pond – Sinking Country

Radar Station North, east of Chalky Inlet and north of Mossy Pond – Sinking Country Steiner NVG: Auroa Solar Power Plant Plant, south of Small Lake and north of Summer Lake – Liberty

Behemoth Defence areas

There are a few that are hidden in the Behemoth Defence areas. Remember that the Panther class has cloaking spray that hides you for 60 seconds from the big nasty mechs patrolling each one.

SMG Small Magazine: Whalers Bay and Silent Mountain border. Gear Level 100+ recommended

Whalers Bay and Silent Mountain border. Gear Level 100+ recommended LMG Flash Hider: Sheep Islet – Windy Islands Gear Level 140+ recommended

Sheep Islet – Windy Islands Gear Level 140+ recommended Range Finder: Near Behemoth Passage – Channels Gear Level 200+ recommended

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Misc. locations

Finally, these are the items that don’t exactly fit in either category. Some directions can be found in our Ghost Recon Breakpoint bipod location and Ghost Recon Breakpoint NVG locations guides respectively.

Aamon: Control Station Tiger 03 near Harris Forest – Fen Bog (Drone vehicle)

Control Station Tiger 03 near Harris Forest – Fen Bog (Drone vehicle) LG3P: Worldseed Vault in the north-west of the region – New Stirling (NVG)

Worldseed Vault in the north-west of the region – New Stirling (NVG) PS15ATN: Step Up Startup in between Freeman Plain and Providence Mountain – Channel (NVG)

Step Up Startup in between Freeman Plain and Providence Mountain – Channel (NVG) Army Jacket: Behemoth Defence area near Lake Annie – Restricted Area 01. Gear Level 180+ recommended

How to equip attachments in Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Once you’ve found a Ghost Recon Breakpoint attachment, you can equip it onto the corresponding weapon type. Head into the loadout menu and hold the G key on your keyboard to edit the weapon. This will bring you into the gunsmith options menu. Here you can select the part on the right-hand side and equip with the attachment you have just found.

The gunsmith menu is also where you can apply bonuses onto weapons, detailed stats on the weapon type, and examine the passive bonuses onto it. It’s a wonder why this isn’t more heavily advertised, so do check out the gunsmith menu and play around with it as much as you can. All upgrades made are applied to all varieties of that weapon type, so your progress towards mastering that weapon type are saved across a specific weapon type. Here we have a light machine-gun classified as the “Stoner” and popping points into this Stoner weapon makes all Stoner weapons that much better for you.

How to use weapon blueprints in Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Once you have found a Ghost Recon Breakpoint weapon blueprint, you can then bring it back to Erewhon. Speak to Maria Schulz in the shop and give her the blueprint for the item. You’ll then be able to buy the weapon based on the blueprint at a competitive Gear Level. You’ll also be able to find blueprints for Mk.II and Mk.III weapons later on, so be sure to scavenge as much as you can.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint guide links