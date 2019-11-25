No, Cyberpunk 2077 hasn't confirmed microtransactions in multiplayer

Let’s get this out of the way: CD Projekt Red really haven’t confirmed much regarding Cyberpunk 2077‘s multiplayer. They know it’s happening (eventually) but what that looks like, or when it’ll happen? Not even Keanu knows. Last week it was reported that CDPR may know one thing for certain – CP2077 multiplayer would be monetised, and include “well thought-out” microtransactions. However, it looks like the language barrier has done a real doozy, and reports of monetised multiplayer may have been greatly exaggerated.

The source of this misunderstanding seems to be this article from Polish outlet Gry-OnLine (via this Google-translated Reddit post) covering CD Projekt’s latest financial call. In their report, which has since been amended, it was reported that CDPR “planned to implement a well thought-out micropayment system” in CP2077’s multiplayer offering.

Those few words, while not particularly specific, riled people up in the way any chat on monetisation riles people up. That aforementioned Reddit thread is packed with commenters feeling betrayed by a studio that typically doesn’t really do microtransactions. The story has since spread well beyond Reddit and been reported on by numerous sites.

Here’s the thing though: CDPR may not actually know what they’re doing with multiplayer pricing yet. The answer reported in the official English-language transcription from CD Projekt’s financial site is far less certain on monetisation plans. They reckon they’ll still want to monetise multiplayer, but they’re not sure quite how just yet.

“As far as the monetisation of multiplayer for Cyberpunk is concerned, we believe right now it’s definitely too early to share any details on that or give guidance; the project is in a relatively early stage. We keep experimenting – that’s our first multiplayer game. We check various options and possibilities, and it’s definitely not the time to point you to a specific direction on that. Of course you can expect that we won’t change our general policy towards ‘deals with gamers’ so I expect wise monetisation and – always – value for money.”

Looking that up might’ve saved a lot of people a lot of time.

It’s still a rather strange quote. Kiciński forgets about CDPR’s free-to-play card game Gwent, calling Cyberpunk their “first multiplayer game”. But while they do “expect” monetisation to be a part of CP2077 in the future, it – like the rest of multiplayer – is still in the early days of figuring things out. You can all calm down for now.

At the end of the day, we’re none the wiser on CP2077’s multiplayer. What a needless hassle all that was. Game’s not even out ’til April 16th next year.