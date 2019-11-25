Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bosses - How to win every single boss fight in Fallen Order

The myriad Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bosses and minibosses are the moments where the game truly shines. Like all games of this ilk, the elegant combat system starts to break down when fighting multiple enemies at once, but with one-on-one boss fights you get to truly live the experience of being a Jedi. Our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bosses guide will walk you through every single boss in the game, with practical tips and walkthroughs for defeating each one.



Note: predictably, spoilers for the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order story and campaign are strewn throughout this guide. You’ve been warned.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bosses guide contents:



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bosses guide

Very early on in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you’re given a taste of what to expect from the game’s many boss fights during your brief encounter with the Second Sister. You’ll come across many bosses throughout your time with Fallen Order, and you’ll always know when a particular enemy is a boss because a large boss health meter will appear along with the name of the boss at the top of your screen.

Bosses are, predictably, a step above regular enemies. Each boss has a unique set of moves, attacks, and behaviours which you must learn and adapt to if you want to beat them. If you’re playing on Jedi Master or Grandmaster difficulty levels, you’ll often find that one or two hits from a boss may be enough to kill you outright, so you’ll have to exercise caution and spend time learning the attacks of each boss.

Another thing to bear in mind is that many boss fights go through multiple phases, and each new phase typically gives the boss new attacks and combos to use against you. So you need to pay attention to moments that signal an entry into the next phase (often a cutscene will preempt this new phase the first time it’s revealed).

Let’s go over each boss in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order one by one, and then finish with some general tips and advice that will help you triumph against any of them.

Full Jedi: Fallen Order bosses list

You can roughly organise the Fallen Order bosses into two categories: story bosses (or main bosses), and minibosses. The story bosses must be beaten in order to progress Cal’s story and the game campaign, while the minibosses are optional encounters which you can seek out to test your mettle and reap the rewards that follow.

Let’s go over first the story bosses and then the minibosses, one at a time.

Second Sister (tutorial fight)

A very short way into the first chapter of the Jedi: Fallen Order story, you’ll have a brief and one-sided encounter with the Second Sister – the main villain of the story. We haven’t written a dedicated guide on this because the fight is so short-lived and is essentially just a tutorial. Just know that you’re not expected to beat her – once you deplete her health a short way (or she depletes yours entirely) the story will progress.

AT-ST

The first true story boss of the campaign is a fight against an AT-ST after you’ve completed your first mission on the planet Zeffo. Upon returning to the Mantis (your ship) you’ll find an AT-ST bearing down upon you – but don’t despair. This is one of the easiest and simplest boss fights in the game, and you can find out everything you need to know by consulting our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order AT-ST guide.

Security Droid

A short way into your first mission on the Wookiee homeworld of Kashyyyk, you’ll be set upon by a surprisingly stealthy Security Droid. Perhaps with the exception of the AT-ST, this is by far the easiest boss fight in the game (in fact, you will often come across Security Droids as regular enemies throughout the campaign after this fight) – but if you’re looking for a walkthrough on this boss, look no further than our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Security Droid guide.

Second Sister (second fight)

After Kashyyyk, you’ll return to Zeffo to try and find the Tomb of Miktrull – but at the entrance, you’ll find the always-one-step-ahead Second Sister waiting for you. Rematch time!

While this is certainly a cut above the story bosses you’ve seen so far, this boss fight is made easier and quicker by the fact that you only need to deplete her health by half to beat the encounter. For full details on this boss fight, check out our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Second Sister guide.

Ninth Sister

Now we’re getting serious! The Ninth Sister is a powerful Inquisitor who you’ll finally get to cross lightsabers with at the end of your second mission on Kashyyyk. This towering adversary is quick and deadly with her double-bladed lightsaber, and you’ll need to adapt to her many blockable and unblockable attacks if you’re to emerge victorious. Luckily, we’ve laid everything out for you in our handy Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Ninth Sister guide!

Gorgara

By far the most massive boss you’ll encounter in the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order campaign, the titanic bat-like Gorgara will descend upon you during your forays into Dathomir (the portion of Dathomir which is locked to you until you gain the Double Jump ability – check out our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Force Powers guide for more details!).

While certainly monstrous and capable of wiping you out in a couple of hits, keep a level head and follow our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gorgara guide, and you’ll emerge with barely a scratch.

Taron Malicos

By far my favourite fight in the entire game, your encounter with rogue Jedi Taron Malicos takes place upon your return to Dathomir after defeating the aforementioned Gorgara. This dual-wielding foe is quick, dangerous, and capable of some very flashy and tricksome attacks – all of which we’ve outlined in our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Taron Malicos guide!

Trilla Suduri

Trilla Suduri is your most dangerous adversary in the entire Fallen Order campaign. you’ll encounter her under this moniker upon your return to Bogano near the end of the campaign; and then again for the very last boss battle of the game in the Fortress Inquisitorius.

That final fight in particular is by far the deadliest and most difficult in the game, and you’ll need all the help you can get if you’re to succeed on the higher difficulty levels. But for a detailed walkthrough and guide on both these fights, look no further than our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Trilla guide!

Oggdo Bogdo

The first and most infamous of the Jedi: Fallen Order minibosses, Oggdo Bogdo is clearly designed to teach players the idea of getting your ass handed to you at first, then going away for a while and coming back once you’re more powerful. Of course, no one wanted to do that, and so Oggdo Bogdo quickly became something of a meme amongst players who would die over and over and over to this overgrown reptile.

Having said all that, with a bit of timing and some knowledge of what to expect, this fight becomes a pushover even on Grandmaster difficulty; be sure to check out our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Oggdo Bogdo guide if you’re having trouble with this miniboss.

Albino Wyyyschokk

Native to Kashyyyk, the Albino Wyyyschokk is the second of the four “Legendary Beast” minibosses which are essentially souped up versions of regular enemies. The Albino Wyyyschokk is more powerful and aggressive than its lesser Wyyyschokk brethren, but using our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Albino Wyyyschokk guide you’ll make short work of this monstrous spider.

Rabid Jotaz

The Rabid Jotaz is, in my opinion, the most dangerous of all the minibosses in Jedi: Fallen Order. Found on Zeffo (but only available after returning from Kashyyyk), on the higher difficulties it is more than capable of wiping you out with a single combo of attacks. But stick to our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Rabid Jotaz guide and you’ll emerge triumphant from this dangerous encounter.

Nydak Alpha

The Nydak Alpha of Dathomir is the final Legendary Beast in the game, and its quick and relentless attacks can make short work of even a seasoned Fallen Order veteran if they’re not careful. Our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Nydak Alpha guide will walk you through finding and besting this giant predator once and for all.

Haxion Brood Bounty Hunters

Finally, there are the Bounty Hunters of the Haxion Brood. You’ll encounter these Bounty Hunters all over each planet, starting from your capture and subsequent escape from the Haxion fight pit mid-way through the campaign (after the second Zeffo mission).

There are three types of Bounty Hunters, and you’ll often have to deal with two at once with each encounter, making these some of the most difficult fights in the entire game at times. But have a read of our Haxion Brood Bounty Hunters guide and you’ll learn everything you need to learn about besting these nefarious enemies.

Top tips for defeating any boss in Fallen Order

Finally, let’s finish up with some general tips and tidbits of advice that will help any player on any difficulty level to beat any of the above bosses:

Get the right skills as early as possible. This is something we cover far better in our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order skills guide, but there are a few skills that are all but necessities in my book when it comes to defeating bosses. These skills are Leaping Slash, Superior Blocking, Precision Evade, and Lightsaber Mastery. Beyond this, just focus on improving your Health, Force, and Stims as much as possible, and you’re good to beat any of these bosses.

This is something we cover far better in our guide, but there are a few skills that are all but necessities in my book when it comes to defeating bosses. These skills are Leaping Slash, Superior Blocking, Precision Evade, and Lightsaber Mastery. Beyond this, just focus on improving your Health, Force, and Stims as much as possible, and you’re good to beat any of these bosses. Start on the defensive, and exercise patience. Every single enemy in Jedi: Fallen Order behaves differently, and uses a different set of moves against you. Learning these moves is extremely important, and this is especially the case with the more complex moves of the bosses. When facing one for the first time, start on the defensive and just let them attack, and see what they do and what’s expected of you. Check out our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order combat guide for more tips and tricks for besting any enemy.

Every single enemy in Jedi: Fallen Order behaves differently, and uses a different set of moves against you. Learning these moves is extremely important, and this is especially the case with the more complex moves of the bosses. When facing one for the first time, start on the defensive and just let them attack, and see what they do and what’s expected of you. Check out our guide for more tips and tricks for besting any enemy. Get more Stim Canisters. BD-1 is an absolute lifesaver with his Stim Canisters, but you only get a very limited number of them to begin with. The good news is that our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Stim locations guide will give you the very best tool for upgrading the number of Stim Canisters you have as much as possible, so no matter how hard you get hit by the latest boss, you can just keep on fighting.

Now that you know everything you need to know about the various bosses of Jedi: Fallen Order, why not check out one of our other guides below? We’ve got in-depth explanations, tips, and walkthroughs for just about every aspect of this expansive Star Wars experience; take a look!