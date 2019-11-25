Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order lightsaber colors guide - plus how to get double bladed lightsaber and dual wield lightsabers

Lightsaber combat in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is amazing, for sure – but what’s with the lack of lightsaber colors, I hear you ask? To begin with, you only get the choice of green or blue lightsaber colors (or orange if you pre-ordered the game) – but you’ll soon be able to unlock many more colors besides these. Our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order lightsaber colors guide will walk you through not only how to unlock all the different lightsaber colors on offer, but also where to find the double bladed lightsaber and how to dual wield lightsabers later on in the campaign!

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order lightsaber guide contents:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order lightsaber guide

Master Kenobi puts it best: the lightsaber in Jedi: Fallen Order is an elegant weapon for a more civilized age. Your protagonist, Cal Kestis, carried his master’s old lightsaber with him from the very beginning of the game, and so you’ll need to quickly learn how to make good use of it.

But learning how to properly use your lightsaber to defeat foes is something best suited for our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order combat guide. Here, we’re going to show you how to customise your lightsaber to your heart’s content with all sorts of new colors, and how to unlock the two significant lightsaber upgrades throughout the campaign.

Lightsaber colors & customisation in Jedi: Fallen Order

Scattered about the multiple regions of Jedi: Fallen Order are workbenches like the above, which you can approach in order to customise your lightsaber. You’ll find one of these workbenches aboard your ship, the Mantis (right next to the ship’s Meditation point), and you can spend as long or as little as you like customising every facet of your lightsaber.

There are five areas of your lightsaber that you can customise: your blade color, emitter, switch, sleeve, and the overall material used. Once you unlock the double bladed lightsaber, you’ll be able to customise the emitter section of both ends independently, as you can see below.

In order to unlock more parts to play with during lightsaber customisation, you’ll need to do some exploring. There are a great many chests strewn about every region of every planet (and you can actually hover over any section of a region in the map to see how many chests there are left to discover there), and each chest will unlock a new variant for a certain one of these five areas of lightsaber customisation. Do enough exploring, and you’ll be able to easily craft the lightsaber you’ve always wanted to wield!

How to unlock all Fallen Order lightsaber colors

For a good portion of Jedi: Fallen Order’s campaign, you only have access to a limited selection of colors for your lightsaber: blue, or green (or orange if you pre-ordered the game). However, there is a way to unlock even more colors to use!

The bad news is that it’s tied into quite a late segment of the story, so there’s no real shortcut to take in terms of unlocking these colors. You have to play the campaign beyond your return to Dathomir, during which something… unfortunate… happens to your lightsaber. In your subsequent quest to forge a new lightsaber, you’ll be able to pick a specific color for your kyber crystal:

Blue

Green

Purple

Orange

Yellow

Cyan

Magenta

Indigo

But don’t worry if you want to change your mind later on! After this point, you can return to a lightsaber workbench at any time and choose between any of these colors during your lightsaber customisation.

How to get double bladed lightsaber

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order actually lets you unlock the double bladed lightsaber (think Darth Maul) surprisingly early on in its campaign, and oh boy, is it worth getting. After acquiring this upgrade, you’ll be able to switch on the fly between single and double blades for each fight; and while the double blades don’t hit quite as hard with each strike, they are fantastic for deflecting barrages of blaster fire, and for overwhelming large groups with their aggressive flurries.

To unlock the double bladed lightsaber as soon as possible, you must pick Dathomir as the first planet you head towards once you gain access to the Holotable on-board the Mantis. Head towards the objective point (take your time with this, because the enemies of Dathomir are very fierce, especially if you don’t yet have a good handle on combat) until you meet a mysterious black-robed bearded stranger. After the cutscene that ensues, drop back down the ledge the stranger is standing on (the one covered in vines), and then, looking back the way you came, head down the passage to the right. This will lead you to a lightsaber workbench where you can unlock the double bladed lightsaber.

There is also a method of unlocking the double bladed lightsaber on the previous planet, Bagona – but this is actually much slower, because the area is off-limits to you until you fully explore the enormous planet Zeffo and gain both the Force Push ability and the Scomp Link for BD-1. So if you’re looking to unlock the double bladed lightsaber in a timely fashion, Dathomir is the way to go.

How to dual-wield lightsabers (split lightsaber upgrade)

Yes, you can dual-wield lightsabers in Jedi: Fallen Order – but it’s not quite what you might think. Rather than a whole new system of moves and abilities like the transition from single to double blade, splitting your lightsaber is only used for two combat moves:

If you use Lightsaber split attack from a single blade lightsaber , you’ll unleash a flurry of moves that are excellent for dealing with multiple enemies at once.

, you’ll unleash a flurry of moves that are excellent for dealing with multiple enemies at once. If you use Lightsaber split attack from a double bladed lightsaber, you’ll unleash a powerful overhead double slash which deals fantastic damage to a single enemy.

To unlock the ability to dual-wield lightsabers, you need to go through exactly the same process as for unlocking the different lightsaber colors, because they both activate upon Cal creating his second lightsaber, which occurs more than halfway through the game’s long campaign.

The good news is that once you do unlock it, you’ll shortly thereafter be presented with a series of waves of Stormtroopers and Security Droids to test out your new split lightsaber on, and few moments in the campaign made me feel so giddy or powerful as this. So you’ve got that to look forward to!

With that, we’ll conclude our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order lightsaber guide. Hopefully this has answered certain questions you may have had on how to customise or unlock certain facets of your lightsaber – but if you’ve any further questions, don’t hesitate to leave a comment below. And now, why not have a gander at one of our other Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order guides?