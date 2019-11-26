Black Friday 2019: All the best PC gaming deals

Your deals herald is back for more Black Friday fun times this morning, because man alive are these Black Friday PC gaming deals coming in thick and fast. Yes, Black Friday isn’t technically until November 29th this year, but that hasn’t stopped all and sundry from unleashing their Black Friday deals several days early.

Thankfully, I’ve decided to do all the hard work for you and round up all the very best PC gaming deals into one jumbo article for your viewing pleasure. Below, you’ll find everything you could possibly want, including the best Black Friday graphics card deals, the best Black Friday monitor deals, SSDs, mice, keyboards, headsets… you name it, it’s here. So get clicking, fellow deals hunters, because some of these Black Friday PC gaming deals won’t be around for long.

I’ll be doing my best to keep this as updated as regularly as possible, but if you see a good deal that’s not listed below, a) please do tell me about it in the comments, and b) check that the deal you’re looking at is actually a good one. If you’re shopping on Amazon, for instance, then have a gander at CamelCamelCamel. This keeps track of Amazon product prices all year round, making it easy to spot if a Black Friday deal is really a must-have discount, or whether it’s actually the same price it’s been for the last three months.

Black Friday graphics card deals (UK):

Starting with the Best Black Friday graphics card deals, there are some great discounts to be had on these right now, especially on AMD’s Radeon RX 590, which is currently down to just £150 over at Overclockers UK. I’ve yet to see any decent deals on Nvidia’s GTX 1660 / GTX 1660 Ti cards, but these are still relatively new, so any savings are likely to be limited. Instead, it’s all about the Nvidia RTX deals this year, as there are currently some great savings to be had further up the range.

Best Nvidia GPU deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti review for more info

Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Gaming – £135 from Ebuyer (down from £165)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 review for more info

Asus GeForce GTX 1650 Phoenix 4GB – £145 from Ebuyer (down from £154, comes with free 120GB PNY CS900 SSD)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 review for more info

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ventus XS – £199 from Ebuyer (down from £225)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super review for more info

Zotac GeForce GTX 1660 Super Twin Fan – £215 from Ebuyer (down from £220)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti review for more info

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Ventus XS – £250 from Ebuyer (down from £280)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 review for more info

MSI GeForce RTX 2060 Ventus XS OC – £290 from Overclockers UK (down from £330)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super review for more info

MSI GeForce RTX 2060 Super Armor OC – £350 from Ebuyer (down from £420)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 review for more info

Palit GeForce RTX 2070 Dual – £370 from Overclockers UK (down from £470)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super review for more info

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 Super Windforce OC – £459 from Overclockers UK (down from £520)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 review for more info

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming Trio – £600 from Ebuyer (down from £660)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super review for more info

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Super Ventus XS – £650 from Ebuyer (down from £720)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti review for more info

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming – £890 from Overclockers UK (down from £990)

Best AMD GPU deals:

Read our AMD Radeon RX 570 review for more info

XFX Radeon RX 570 XXX (8GB) – £120 from Ebuyer (down from £150)

Read our AMD Radeon RX 590 review for more info

PowerColor Radeon RX 590 Red Dragon – £150 from Overclockers UK (down from £190)

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5700 review for more info

MSI Radeon RX 5700 Mech OC – £300 from Overclockers UK (down from £340)

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5700 review XT review for more info

MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT Mech OC – £360 from Box (down from £430)

Black Friday graphics card deals (US):

Best Nvidia GPU deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 review for more info

Zotac GeForce GTX 1660 Super Compact – $200 from Newegg (down from $225)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super review for more info

Asus GeForce GTX 1660 Super Evo – $230 from Newegg (down from $240)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti review for more info

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC – $240 from Newegg (down from $260)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 review for more info

EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 SC Ultra Gaming – $320 from Newegg (down from $365)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super review for more info

Zotac GeForce RTX 2060 Mini Gaming – $390 from Newegg (down from $400)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super review for more info

Zotac GeForce RTX 2070 Super Mini – $490 from Amazon (down from $520)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 review for more info

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 AMP – $599 from Zotac US Ebay (down from $750)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super review for more info

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Super Ventus OC – $680 from Newegg (down from $740)

Best AMD GPU deals:

Read our AMD Radeon RX 570 review for more info

MSI Radeon RX 570 Armor OC (8GB) – $135 from Newegg (down from $180)

Read our AMD Radeon RX 580 review for more info

MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor OC (8GB) – $160 from Newegg (down from $190)

Black Friday gaming monitor deals (UK):

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 75Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

MSI Optix G241VC – £99 from Ebuyer (down from £150)

Specs: 28in, 4K, 60Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

BenQ EL2870UE – £200 from Ebuyer (down from £240)

Black Friday gaming monitor deals (US):

Specs: 27in, 4K, 60Hz, IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 27UD58P-B – $270 from Newegg (down from $340)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

HP 27XQ – $280 from Newegg

Black Friday SSD deals (UK):

Next up, we’ve got the Best Black Friday SSD deals. There are plenty of great SSD deals this Black Friday, with many of our best gaming SSD recommendations at all-time low prices over on Amazon. Simply put, there’s no better time to give your PC a nice storage upgrade than there is now, so make sure to snap up these Black Friday SSD deals before they go. To help make things a bit easier for you, I’ve also separated them out in the best SATA, best NVMe and the best external SSD deals, so just click the links to your right to go straight to what you want.

Best SATA Black Friday SSD deals:

Read our Samsung 860 Evo review for more info

Samsung 860 Evo (500GB) – £59 from Ebuyer (down from £81)

Read our WD Blue 3D NAND review for more info

WD Blue 3D NAND (500GB) – £58 from Box (down from £80)

WD Blue 3D NAND (2TB) – £174 from Amazon (down from £210)

Best NVMe Black Friday SSD deals:

Read our Samsung 970 Evo Plus review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo Plus (1TB) – £155 from Amazon (down from £189)

Read our WD Black SN750 review for more info

WD Black SN750 (500GB, heatsink) – £104 from Amazon (down from £131)

WD Black SN750 (500GB, no heatsink) – £70 from Amazon (down from £93)

WD Black SN750 (1TB, no heatsink) – £128 from Amazon (down from £190)

WD Black SN750 (1TB, heatsink) – £143 from Amazon (down from £210)

Read our WD Blue SN500 review for more info

WD Blue SN500 (500GB) – £57 from Amazon (down from £66)

Read our Adata XPG SX8200 Pro review for more info

Adata XPG SX8200 Pro – (512GB) – £65 from Box (down from £79)

Intel 660p (1TB) – £90 from Ebuyer (down from £100)

Best Black Friday external SSD deals:

Read our Samsung T5 review for more info

Samsung T5 (500GB) – £80 from Amazon (down from £100)

Samsung T5 (1TB) – £114 from Amazon (down from £155)

Samsung T5 (2TB) – £244 from Amazon (down from £290)

Black Friday SSD deals (US):

Best SATA Black Friday SSD deals:

Read our Samsung 860 Evo review for more info

Samsung 860 Evo (500GB) – $58 from Amazon / $60 from Best Buy (down from $100)

Samsung 860 Evo (1TB) – $110 from Amazon / $110 from Best Buy (down from $170)

Samsung 860 Evo (2TB) – $230 from Amazon / $230 from Best Buy (down from $400)

Read our Samsung 860 Qvo review

Samsung 860 Qvo (1TB) – $90 from Newegg / $90 Best Buy

Samsung 860 Qvo (2TB) – $230 from Best Buy (down from $260)

Read our WD Blue 3D NAND review for more info

WD Blue 3D NAND (1TB) – $110 from Amazon (down from $130)

Best NVMe Black Friday SSD deals:

Read our Samsung 970 Evo review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo (500GB) – $80 from Amazon (down from $150)

Samsung 970 Evo (1TB) – $150 from Amazon / $150 from Best Buy (down from $170)

Read our Samsung 970 Evo Plus review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo Plus (500GB) – $100 from Best Buy (down from $130)

Samsung 970 Evo Plus (1TB) – $200 from Best Buy (down from $250)

Read our WD Black SN750 review for more info

WD Black SN750 (500GB, no heatsink) – $89 from Amazon (down from $130)

WD Black SN750 (500GB, heatsink) – $99 from Amazon (down from $150)

TeamGroup L5 (120GB) – $18 from Newegg (down from $25)

Mushkin Enhanced Source (500GB) – $50 from Newegg (down from $57)

Best Black Friday external SSD deals:

WD EasyStore (5TB) – $90 from Best Buy (down from $170)

Black Friday headset deals (UK):

This year’s Best Black Friday headset deals are fairly decent in the grand scheme of things, but a lot of the biggest savings are on older headsets right now as opposed to brand spanking new ones. That’s fine if you want to get a good deal on a nigh-on identical headset without paying top dollar for it, but things to watch out for, particularly with older wireless headset deals, is how their respective batteries lives compare, as there’s no point buying a cheap headset deal only for it to last half as long during day-to-day use.

Read our Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC review for more info

Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC – £170 from Amazon (down from £215)

Steelseries Arctis 5 – £70 from Amazon (down from £90)

Steelseries Arctis 3 – £50 from Amazon (down from £75)

**NB:** The console version Arctis 3 is £30 at Argos right now, but doesn’t come with a PC splitter cable in the box. Still, when you can get an official Steelseries cable for £3.50 if you sign up for a free Steelseries account, which also lets you see their own Black Friday headset deals, by the way, that’s much cheaper than shelling out an extra £50 for the official PC version on Amazon)

Read our Sennheiser GSP 600 review for more info

Sennheiser GSP 600 – £180 from Overclockers UK (own from £220)

Read our Turtle Beach Atlas Elite review for more info

Turtle Beach Atlas Elite – £78 from Overclockers UK (down from £90)

Read our Roccat Khan Aimo review for more info

Roccat Khan Aimo – £110 from Overclockers UK (down from £120)

Read our HyperX Cloud Mix review for more info

HyperX Cloud Mix – £103 from Amazon (down from £180)

HyperX Cloud X – £37 from Amazon (down from £70)

Corsair HS60 Pro Surround – £45 from Amazon (down from £60)

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition – £50 from Amazon (down from £100)

Logitech G635 Lightsync – £100 from Overclockers UK (down from £130)

Asus ROG Strix Delta – £129 from Box (down from £180)

Asus ROG Delta Core – £75 from Overclockers UK (down from £85)

Astro A10 – £40 from Argos (down from £60)

Black Friday wireless gaming headset deals:

Read our HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless review for more info

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless – £78 from Amazon (down from £139)

Read our Steelseries Arctis 7 review for more info

Steelseries Arctis 7 – £99 from Amazon (down from £160)

Steelseries Arctis Pro Wireless – £230 from Amazon (down from £270)

Read our Corsair Void Pro RGB review for more info

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless – £74 from Amazon (down from £100)

Read our Corsair HS70 Wireless review for more info

Corsair HS70 Wireless – £62 from Amazon (down from £90)

Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Wireless – £140 from Overclockers UK (down from £160)

Black Friday headset deals (US):

Read our Logitech G Pro X review for more info

Logitech G Pro – $92 from Newegg (down from $100)

Logitech G Pro Wired – $50 from Best Buy (an older version of the G Pro above that helpfully has the same name, down from $90)

Logitech G635 – $100 from Best Buy (down from $140)

Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum – $60 from Newegg (an older version of the G635, down from $150)

Read our Logitech G432 review for more info

Logitech G432 – $50 from Best Buy (down from $80)

Logitech G332 – $40 from Amazon (down from $60)

Logitech G332 SE – $25 from Best Buy (down from $60)

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition – $55 from Amazon (down from $100)

CoolerMaster MH-751 – $60 from Amazon (down from $90)

Read our Roccat Noz review for more info

Roccat Noz – $35 from Best Buy (down from $70)

Black Friday wireless gaming headset deals:

Read our Corsair Void Pro RGB review for more info

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless – $60 from Best Buy (down from $100)

Read our Logitech G935 review for more info

Logitech G935 – $100 from Best Buy (down from $170)

Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Wireless – $80 from Best Buy (an older version of the G935, down from $150)

Read our HyperX Cloud Flight review for more info

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless – $119 from Amazon (down from $140)

Read our Steelseries Arctis 7 review for more info

Steelseries Arctis 7 – $126 from Newegg (down from $150)

Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals (UK):

Finally, we’ve got our Best Black Friday mouse and gaming keyboard deals. You won’t find particularly massive deals on a lot of gaming mice, but as you’ll no doubt soon see below, there are still some good savings to be had. Instead, it’s gaming keyboards where the biggest deals lie in this particular peripheral space, and there are plenty of deals to be had on everything from cheap membrane keyboards to expensive mechanical ones. Just click the links to your right to jump to exactly what you want.

Best gaming mouse deals:

Mouse specs:

18,000 DPI, 10 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless – £54 from Amazon (down from £70, read our Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless review for more details)

Mouse specs:

18,000 DPI, 10 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Nightsword RGB – £54 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £70, read our Corsair Nightsword RGB review for more details)

Mouse specs:

18,000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

Corsair M65 Elite RGB Pro – £42 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £60, read our Corsair M65 Elite RGB Pro review for more details)

Mouse specs:

12,400 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

Corsair M55 RGB Pro – £32 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £45, read our Corsair M55 RGB Pro review for more details)

Mouse specs:

16,000 DPI, 17 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Scimitar Pro – £50 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £75)

Mouse specs:

6000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Harpoon RGB – £15 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £28)

Mouse specs:

16,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Razer Mamba Wireless – £60 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £100, read our Razer Mamba Wireless review for more info)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 310 – £35 from Box (down from 47, read our Steelseries Rival 310 review for more info)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Steelseries Sensei 310 – £35 from Box (down from £47, read our Steelseries Sensei 310 review for more info)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 710 – £80 from Overclockers UK (down from £95)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Roccat Kone Pure Owl-Eye – £45 from Overclockers UK (down from £55)

Mouse specs:

6400 DPI, 5 buttons, right handed

Razer Deathadder Essential – £30 from Box (down from £53)

Mouse specs:

6400 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Razer Basilisk Essential – £30 from Box (down from £35)

Best gaming keyboard deals:

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Brown switches, RGB, wrist rest

Corsair K95 Platinum RGB – £130 from Amazon (down from £185, NB: it was £127 last Black Friday)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red, Blue, Brown switches, RGB

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 (Low Profile, Red) – £115 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £150)

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 (Blue) – £95 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £150)

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 (Brown) – £101 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £150)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB, tenkeyless

Corsair K65 Rapidfire – £81 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £130)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Silent switches, RGB, wrist rest

Corsair Strafe RGB MK.2 – £103 from Amazon (down from £150. It was £100 a month ago, but otherwise this is the lowest it’s been for ages)

Lapboard specs:

Wireless, mouse pad, thumbstick, white LED

Corsair K83 Wireless – £82 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £110. Read our Corsair K83 Wireless review for more details)

Keyboard specs:

Mecha membrane switches, RGB, wrist rest

Razer Ornata Chroma – £58 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £78)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red switches, RGB, wrist rest

HyperX Alloy Elite – £62 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £100, read our HyperX Alloy Elite review for more details)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red switches, red LED

HyperX Alloy FPS – £47 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £100, read our HyperX Alloy FPS review for more details)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red switches, RGB

Cooler Master MK850 – £140 from Box (down from £210)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red switches, RGB

Corsair K68 RGB – £90 from Box (down from £120, see our Corsair K68 RGB review for more info)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Blue switches, RGB

Ducky One 2 TKL Horizon Blue – £90 from Overclockers UK (down from £100, read our Ducky One 2 review for more details)

Keyboard specs:

Romer-G linear / tactile switches, RGB

Logitech G G513 RGB – £100 from Box (down from £160)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Brown switches, RGB

Asus ROG Claymore – £110 from Overclockers UK (down from £185, read our Asus ROG Claymore review for more info)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red switches, RGB

Asus ROG Strix Flare – £115 from Amazon (down from £160, read our Asus ROG Strix Flare review for more info)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red switches, RGB

Asus ROG Strix Scope – £110 from Amazon (down from £150)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red switches, RGB

MSI Vigor GK80 – £80 from Overclockers UK (down from £150, read our MSI Vigor GK80 review for more info)

Keyboard specs:

Opto-mechanical switches, RGB

Razer Huntsman – £120 from Overclockers UK (down from £150, read our Razer Huntsman review for more info)

Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals (US):

Best gaming mouse deals:

Mouse specs:

6000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G203 Prodigy – $21 from Best Buy (down from $40)

Mouse specs:

4000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury – $22 from Best Buy (down from $60)

Mouse specs:

8200 DPI, 20 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G600 – $28 from Best Buy (down from $80)

Mouse specs:

2500 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G602 Wireless – $29 from Best Buy (down from $43)

Mouse specs:

6000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Harpoon – $18 from Best Buy (down from $30)

Mouse specs:

12,400 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

Corsair M55 RGB Pro – $25 from Best Buy (down from $40, read our Corsair M55 RGB Pro review for more info)

Mouse specs:

16,000 DPI, 17 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Scimitar Pro – $50 from Best Buy (down from $80, read our Corsair Scimitar Pro review for more info)

Keyboard specs:

Opto-mechanical switches, RGB

Asus TUF Gaming K7 – $129 from Newegg (down from $139)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 11 buttons, ambidextrous

Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless – $80 from Newegg (down from $150, read our Logitech G903 Lightspeed review for more info)

Mouse specs:

16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G502 Hero – $48 from Newegg (down from $80, read our Logitech G502 Hero review for more info)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 600 – $75 from Newegg (down from $80, read our Steelseries Rival 600 review for more info)

Best gaming keyboard deals:

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum – $130 from Best Buy (down from $200)

Keyboard specs:

Romer G mechanical switches, macro keys, RGB

Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum – $90 from Best Buy (down from $180)

Keyboard specs:

Mechanical switches, RGB

Logitech G512 SE – $70 from Best Buy (down from $150)

Keyboard specs:

Romer G Linear switches, RGB

Logitech G613 RGB Wireless – $70 from Best Buy (down from $150)

Keyboard specs:

Romer G Linear switches, RGB

Logitech G Pro – $100 from Best Buy (down from $130)

Keyboard specs:

Razer Green switches, RGB

Razer Blackwidow – $100 from Best Buy (down from $120)

Keyboard specs:

Razer Green switches, RGB

Razer Blackwidow Elite – $125 from Best Buy (down from $170)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Low Profile Speed switches, RGB

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 – $150 from Best Buy (down from $170, read our Corsair K70 RGB review for more info)

Keyboard specs:

Romer G Linear switches, RGB

Logitech G513 RGB – $130 from Newegg (down from $150)