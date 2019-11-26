Get £41 off the Steelseries Arctis 3 headset this Black Friday

Steelseries’ Arctis gaming headsets are some of my favourite headsets of all time thanks to their great audio quality and super comfortable headbands, and last year’s Black Friday had loads of great deals available across the range. This year is no different (as our just-updated Black Friday headset deals hub can attest), but if you’re looking to get one of the cheaper Arctis headsets on sale this Black Friday, then here’s a way to get the Arctis 3 for a lot less than its current lowest deal price of £50.

Normally priced at around £75, the Arctis 3 is the next step-up from their entry-level Arctis 1. It has the same audio drivers and Discord certified microphone (albeit a retractable one rather than a detachable one) as the Arctis 1, but the Arctis 3 comes with Windows Sonic support for its virtual surround sound tech.

Personally, I’ve never found a headset that does virtual surround sound particularly well, so if you’re not particularly fussed about getting a headset with support for it, then you can save yourself £20 by opting for the console version of the Arctis 3 instead, which is currently on sale at Argos for £30. Sadly, the Arctis 1 doesn’t seem to have any Black Friday headset deals on at the moment, so the console Arctis 3 is the next best thing.

In Arctis’ own words, the Arctis 3 and Arctis 3 Console Edition are “completely identical”. The only difference is the main Arctis 3 comes with a PC splitter cable in the box, whereas the Arctis 3 Console Edition only comes with a combined headphone jack for use with, you know, console boxes.

But! If you create a free Steelseries account in order to see their early Black Friday deals, you can currently get that very PC splitter cable for just £3.50. That’s much better than forking out £50 to simply have one in the box, and saves you a total of £16.50 in the process. It’s not much, sure, but if you’re looking to get the very best deal on a gaming headset this Black Friday, this is definitely one way to do it.

Want to stay on top of all our other best PC gaming Black Friday deals? Have a read of our Black Friday deals hubs below: