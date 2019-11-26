Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bounty Hunters - how to find and defeat the Haxion Brood Bounty Hunters

The Bounty Hunters of the Haxion Brood make for some of the most formidable and dangerous boss encounters in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Armed with all sorts of dangerous gear, and almost always facing you in teams of two, these late-game enemies will test you to your limits on the higher difficulty levels. Our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bounty Hunters guide will walk you through where you can find these randomly spawning boss encounters, and how to beat each of the three types of Haxion Brood enemies you will come across during your ventures.



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bounty Hunters guide



Where to find Haxion Brood Bounty Hunters

The very first time you’ll face a Bounty Hunter, it’s a bit scripted. As you return to the Mantis after completing the Tomb of Miktrull, you’ll be set upon by a lone Bounty Hunter, who – regardless of how handily you’re beating them – will end up electrifying you and knocking you out.

You’ll wake up onboard the Haxion Brood’s prison asteroid, Ordo Eris, and must fight your way through the Haxion Fight Pit in order to escape. It’s a fairly tricky series of encounters, so if you need a bit of guidance feel free to watch my Jedi Master walkthrough of the fight in the above video!

After this point in the campaign, Haxion Brood encounters will begin to randomly spring up in various places across each planet. If you’re beaten by one, you will almost certainly go back to that location to find that they’re gone – but don’t despair, because there’ll be a yellow light on the floor where you died, which you can pick up to return your lost XP to you.

Fallen Order Bounty Hunter locations list

There are a great many possible spawn locations where you may find Bounty Hunters – and it seems that resting at a Save Point reshuffles and reallocates them across these different spawn areas. We’re not sure if anyone yet has a definitive list of all the possible spawn points, but here are the ones I’ve found (or heard about) so far in my three playthroughs of the game:

Bogano – Abandoned Workshop (where Oggdo Bogdo once spawned, if you’ve beaten him this becomes a Bounty Hunter spawn area)

(where Oggdo Bogdo once spawned, if you’ve beaten him this becomes a Bounty Hunter spawn area) Bogano – Hermit’s Abode (where BD-1’s Scomp Link gets damaged by the Bog Rat at the beginning of the game)

(where BD-1’s Scomp Link gets damaged by the Bog Rat at the beginning of the game) Zeffo – Derelict Hangar (through the large door immediately in front of the ship)

(through the large door immediately in front of the ship) Zeffo – Gusty Bluffs (where you first see the Rocket Launcher Trooper, just before the turbines you have to slow down)

(where you first see the Rocket Launcher Trooper, just before the turbines you have to slow down) Zeffo – Weathered Monument (where you pick up BD-1’s Scomp Link)

(where you pick up BD-1’s Scomp Link) Zeffo – Windswept Ruins (dead centre, in the midst of all the air vents in the ground)

(dead centre, in the midst of all the air vents in the ground) Zeffo – Tomb of Eilram (next to the first sphere puzzle after the ice slide)

(next to the first sphere puzzle after the ice slide) Zeffo – Broken Wing (just before the Rabid Jotaz spawn area, where the Stormtrooper hologram plays)

(just before the Rabid Jotaz spawn area, where the Stormtrooper hologram plays) Zeffo – Broken Wing (where Rabid Jotaz once spawned, if you’ve beaten him this becomes a Bounty Hunter spawn area)

(where Rabid Jotaz once spawned, if you’ve beaten him this becomes a Bounty Hunter spawn area) Zeffo – Tomb of Miktrull (above the Spire of Miktrull)

(above the Spire of Miktrull) Zeffo – Venator Wreckage (near the top, where all the electrical generators are – the ones that you can knock enemies into to electrify them)

(near the top, where all the electrical generators are – the ones that you can knock enemies into to electrify them) Dathomir – Nightmare Ruins (right in front of the Tomb of Kujet)

(right in front of the Tomb of Kujet) Dathomir – Nightbrother Village (at the bottom of the spiral walkway, the large central area)

(at the bottom of the spiral walkway, the large central area) Kashyyyk – Imperial Refinery (where the Flame Troopers usually spawn to deal with the Flame Beetles)

(where the Flame Troopers usually spawn to deal with the Flame Beetles) Kashyyyk – Imperial Refinery (in the central room with the elevator that takes you up to the top, where you met with Saw in the first mission)

(in the central room with the elevator that takes you up to the top, where you met with Saw in the first mission) Ilum – Jedi Temple (the first large circular room immediately upon entering the cave)

(the first large circular room immediately upon entering the cave) [UNTESTED] Zeffo – Imperial Headquarters

[UNTESTED] Zeffo – Crash Site

[UNTESTED] Kashyyyk – Origin Lake

[UNTESTED] Kashyyyk – Imperial Refinery (where Albino Wyyyschokk once spawned)

(where Albino Wyyyschokk once spawned) [UNTESTED] Dathomir – Cliffside Fortress

[UNTESTED] Dathomir – Nightmare Ruins (where Nydak Alpha once spawned)

(where Nydak Alpha once spawned) [UNTESTED] Ilum – Imperial Trench

I’ve no doubt that there are more Bounty Hunter locations to discover. As I find them, I’ll add them to this list. If you know of any that I haven’t included, or you can verify one of the untested entries, please comment below!

How to beat Haxion Brood Bounty Hunters boss fights

Of the three different Haxion Brood enemy types you may encounter, the Bounty Hunter is by far the easiest to deal with. This Jetpack-toting small-timer only has three moves you have to really watch out for: his flamethrower, his missile, and his power shot. If you’re in his face for too long, he’ll activate the flamethrower in a cone, which you can easily dodge backwards to avoid; and sometimes he’ll also fly over you in a line, flamethrowing downwards as he does it (again, just roll out of the way to avoid it).

The missile is devastating if it hits you, but it’s fairly easy to see coming and roll out of the way, and you can actually position yourself so that it hits the other enemy a lot of the time, so this is more just a useful way of delivering extra damage.

The power shot is actually your greatest weapon against the Bounty Hunter. He’ll shoot two regular shots at you with his blaster, then charge up one powerful shot – but deflect this power shot back at him, and he’ll be stunned and fall to the ground, losing a chunk of his health. While he’s stunned you’ll be able to deliver some powerful strikes against him – and two of these procedures is usually enough to kill him outright.

The thing is, each of the three types of Haxion Brood enemies would be a complete pushover if they didn’t gang up against you. They all have fairly low health, and pretty predictable attacks. The difficulty of these encounters is drastically increased, however, when there’s more than one miniboss to deal with. With these fights, you’ll need to try and keep both enemies in your sights as much as possible, and you’ll have to be very careful that you don’t overcommit to attacking one, because the other might just punch you into the ground while you’re doing it.

The Haxion Brood Commando and the Bounty Droid are both far more annoying than the regular Bounty Hunter, because they both utilise charge attacks which are tricky to avoid because they track you as you move, and take off a good chunk of your health when they hit. The very worst encounter you can come across, in my opinion, is where a Bounty Droid is paired up with a Commando. If you see this, you’ll have to exercise extreme caution on the higher difficulty levels.

The Bounty Droid’s other attacks are fairly easy to understand. He has one other unblockable attack, which is actually a combo of two unblockables one after the other: a punch followed by a slam. They’re both fairly slow attacks that are easy to dodge. Otherwise, he has a three-step series of blockable punches, and he’ll also occasionally fire a barrage of regular blaster shots at you. These are all easy to deal with. The really difficult thing is dodging his charge, particularly when you’re focused on the other enemy at the time.

The Commando utilises a wider variety of powers and attacks than the other two, but again their charge is the worst of them all. Besides this, there’s the occasional flash grenade which blinds you for a short time but is otherwise of little consequence; a shockwave if you get too close, much like the Bounty Hunter’s flamethrower; and a series of regular blaster shots.

Unfortunately there is no power shot to take advantage of with the Commando like there is with the Bounty Hunter, but you can still easily deal with one by getting up close and personal, delivering a powerful strike that sends them crashing to the floor, and then following up with some more attacks.

The most dangerous of the three is definitely the Bounty Droid, simply because you can’t manhandle it like you can with the other two. But the trick with these fights is definitely to focus on damaging the weakest enemy (the Bounty Hunter if there is one, followed by the Commando) while defending against both enemies at once as well as you can. Make use of terrain and obstacles whenever you need time to heal up, and make sure you have enough Stim Canisters to keep you going! If you want to know exactly where to find all of the Stim Canister upgrades, check out our handy Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Stim locations guide.

After you’ve taken out one of the two, the other will become far easier to deal with, whether they’re a Bounty Droid, a Commando, or just a regular Bounty Hunter. Remain patient, stay healthy, look for tiny opportunities to attack or deflect or put them on the back foot, and make sure you’re focusing damage on a single enemy until it becomes a one-on-one fight.

And with that, we’ll end this guide – hopefully now you feel better equipped to deal with the various Bounty Hunters of the Haxion Brood that you’ll come across throughout your travels. But that’s not all we have on Jedi: Fallen Order, not by a long shot. Whether you’re after tips on another boss, or you’re looking to understand another aspect of this extensive game, be sure to check out our guide series below.