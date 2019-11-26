The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Support us
Now streaming live:

Stardew Valley's whopping great 1.4 update is here

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

26th November 2019 / 7:17PM

Light the fire and gather round, young’uns. Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone has stumbled in on this cold November’s eve, bearing gifts to improve the coming year’s harvest. Stardew Valley‘s long-anticipated 1.4 update is finally here, a massive free renovation touching every last plank, grain and villager in the valley. We’ve been teasing out details for ages, so let’s take a complete look at the update that brings “a whole new level of polish” to the cosy crop grower today.

Now close that door, you’re letting the heat out.

It’s been a long time coming though, hasn’t it? Over the last few months, the scope of 1.4 has expanded as we’ve been drip-fed new features arriving with the update. Among many, many others, today’s update adds fishponds, personal banking in multiplayer and a new four-player Four Corners map. There’s even an arousing new way to spice up married life with a new 14-heart relationship event, plus a nice new hotkey for snapping a pic of your entire farm in one go.

Of course, today’s release announcement revealed even more. Shed interiors can now be doubled in size. Jumino Cart, a side-scrolling platformer I didn’t even know existed, has been completely reworked. 60 new items have been added to the game, alongside 24 new hairstyles, 181 new shirts, 35 new hats, 14 new pants (trousers, please), and 2 new boots.

Barone wasn’t kidding when he unofficially called this the “everything” update. No part of the farm has been left untouched. There are some lovely new quality-of-life features – simple things like being able to tab through inventory rows, or hovering over items to see if they’re needed in community bundles. You can now track all the letters you’ve been sent via the collections tab.

There are plenty of little changes like that, wherever Barone “felt that the game had some holes or weak points that could use a little boost”. It’s a doozy of an update, and I’d be here all day if I went through it all. You can peruse the full changelist over on the Stardew Valley 1.4 patch notes.

That got you in a real farmin’ mood? 1.4 went live today, and Stardew Valley is currently 10% off on Steam and GOG for £9.89/€12.59/$13.49.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Frequent news rascal and giant robot enthusiast.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Stardew Valley

Better than Harvest Moon?

95

Games like Minecraft - 16 best games like Minecraft from the past ten years

A plethora of games to scratch that same Minecraft itch

11

Stardew Valley's massive free update 1.4 finally arrives in 2 weeks

5

Forget fishponds: Stardew Valley's next update has "everything"

24

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Dota adds two new heroes with the Outlanders Updates today

Steam's Autumn Sale begins today

2

The RPS Readers' official Favourite Gaming Mouse of 2019 is...

Five mice entered, one remains...

4

Premature Evaluation - Wrath: Aeon Of Ruin

Quakey quakey rise and shine

7