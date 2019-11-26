Steam's Autumn Sale begins today

Are y’all ready for some deals? With Black Friday almost upon us and only a few weeks since the last big Steam sale, of course it’s time for some deals. Steam’s Autumn Sale kicked off today, dealing out discounts and delights until the shutters close next Tuesday. You can check out the full list of discounted games on Steam here. Blimey, there’s a few of them. Over 13,000 of them.

Tell you what, I’ll give you a couple of recommendations to get started.

Personally, it’s been a long time since I picked anything up in a Steam sale. Discounts aren’t hard to find these days, and we’re a well past the days when Uncle Valve would hand-deliver a selection of new discounts every day. Still, it’s a good shot at picking up that one big purchase you’ve been putting off, or scrounging up some hidden gems. Here are a few to get you started.

It’s not a huge discount, but we just can’t stop playing Noita, a procedurally pixellated roguelike where every element is simulated and every misfired spell is an opportunity for unintentional carnage. It’s Spelunky, by way of those online flash-powered physics toys. Behind its haphazard spelunking, though, is a remarkably strange little adventure. Earlier today I broke back out to the surface and found a desert. Then I found a pyramid, and there was definitely some unholy shit going on inside those walls.

What was I saying? Oh, Noita. It’s good fun, that.

There’s never been a better time to snag BattleTech. Harebrained’s brillo tactics game just received its final planned expansion, Heavy Metal, with all three nicely discounted within the game’s Season Pass. For a game about 80-ton killer robots, BattleTech is a tense tactics game where movement and positioning are just as important as pointing big guns at bigger tin cans.

Heaven Will Be Mine – £6.83/$8.99 (40% off)

Speaking of giant killer robots: HWBM is a pastel space opera from the folks behind the terrifying We Know The Devil. Heaven Will Be Mine is an often violent, unrelentingly horny visual novel about three queer women piloting colossal “ship-selves” in the depths of space, where things like gravity, mortality and humanity are more of a suggestion than immutable fact.

It also features the best sound design on this list, hands down.

In Fugl, you’re a bird. Sometimes you’re a monkey, or a seal, or a fish, but most of the time you’re a bird. It’s nice being a bird. Ca-caw!

This being autumn, there’s no rubbish, overdesigned metagame in sight. It’s Steam Awards season, which means it’s time to put democracy into action. There are eight categories to nominate games towards, with four new this year. Categories can be found and nominations placed over on the Steam Awards Nominations page. Nominating, playing and reviewing games will land you a shiny badge to show what a good job you did by taking part. Winners will be announced on New Year’s Eve.

This week’s sale runs until Tuesday the 3rd at 6pm GMT. With SteamDB’s prediction tweet at two successes out of three. I’d put good money on the big winter sale will kicking off as predicted on December 19th, running through January 2nd.