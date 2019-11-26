The RPS Readers' official Favourite Gaming Mouse of 2019 is...

Last week, I asked you what’s your favourite gaming mouse? Hundreds of mice came squeaking at our doors, but only five were strong enough to break into our voting arena. All of them hailed from the ranks of Razer and Logitech, and now, after a weekend of duking it out inside our specially prepared battle royale cage, one has emerged victorious. That mouse is the Logitech G502 Proteus Spectum!

While I haven’t tested the G502 Proteus Spectrum myself, I have tested the latest version of Logitech’s winning mouse, the G502 Hero – which I liked very much! The main difference between the two models is the type of sensor they come with. Whereas the G502 Hero has a more sensitive 16,000 DPI sensor, the Proteus Spectrum’s one maxes out at 12,000 DPI. The G502 Hero also has longer-lasting left and right clicker switches, as these are rated for 50 million lifetime clicks as opposed to just 20 million on the Proteus. Otherwise, they’re pretty much exactly the same mouse, which is just as well, because I came to the conclusion that it was the Proteus Spectrum that was the real gaming mouse hero in my review, not its newer, shinier successor.

The G502 Proteus Spectrum won by quite a comfortable margin, too, seeing off competition from Razer’s Deathadder and Naga Trinity, as well as Logitech’s G305 and MX518 – as you can see from our results table below:

Indeed, the G502 Proteus Spectrum received 36% of the overall vote, whereas its closest rival, the Razer Deathadder, received just 27% of the vote. The Logitech MX518 was the third most popular mouse, with 16% of the vote, and narrowly beat Logitech’s newer, entry-level mouse, the G305, which managed 13% of the vote. The Razer Naga Trinity, meanwhile, came in last with 8% of the vote.

To celebrate the G502 Proteus Spectrum being crowned the RPS Readers’ Favourite Gaming Mouse 2019, I’ll be adding a new entry in my own best gaming mouse rankings for it, so watch out for that later this week.

Plus, since it’s Black Friday week, the G502 is also on sale right now – albeit in its newer Hero form rather than the Proteus Spectrum version. Still, with Best Buy offering the black and white model for just $35 (and the all-black model for $50) at time of writing, that’s a pretty decent price for a gaming mouse of this calibre (and to stay up to date with all of our Black Friday deals, make sure you bookmark our Best Black Friday mouse and gaming keyboard deals hub for all the latest prices on your favourite peripherals).