The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Support us
Now streaming live:

Beast Agenda 2030 skates out of early access today

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

27th November 2019 / 2:29PM

Like a malignant sea-god rising from the deep, Beast Agenda 2030 has surfaced its terrible, final form. It’s not unspeakable horror or unending torment being brought to the surface by Ouch Giver Games, though, but a procedural playground of skating, hacking, stealth and playful gadgetry. After two years in early access, Beast Agenda 2030 is out today, with a big 1.0 update tidying up the streets and bringing the squid-stomping story to completion.

Yes, it looks like a long-buried Flash game. That’s a concession you’ll have to make if you wanna do sick skate tricks off an octopus’s head.

Beast Agenda is a procedural top-down immersive sim set loose in a city overrun with ancient squids. The bastards have gone and gotten the rest of the world on board with their tentacled wellness cult, and now they’re coming for the comfortably-named Fleece Island. This isn’t your normal videogame resistance, mind. Instead of picking up a gun, you’ve got dozens of gadgets and gizmos at your disposal to help hack, sneak and disrupt your way around roaming bands of fascist seafood.

Nic Reuben took a look at Beast Agenda earlier this year. Even in early access, his pro-skating food-trading squid-zapping first five minutes sounded a right lark. Now that it’s properly out, Beast Agenda’s story mode is “complete and playable from beginning to end.”

You can also now complete the game in a more freeform Free Play mode. Meanwhile new Trial missions have been added to teach the ins and outs of hacking and gadgets. It’s quite an extensive update, with plenty of small changes and bug fixes that can be checked out on the official patch notes.

I’ll be honest, I’d never heard of Beast Agenda before, but I’m immediately interested after reading patch notes like: “The cat in District 3 now only spawns after rescuing the dog to avoid confusion” and “Oil slicks caused by knifing a car before hacking it disappear much faster now.” All-time greats, those.

Beast Agenda 2030 is available on Steam for £10.25/€11.24/$13.49, thanks to a nice little 10% discount during this week’s Steam Autumn Sale.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Frequent news rascal and giant robot enthusiast.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The most promising upcoming stealth games

Separating the chaff grenades from the wheat... grenades

17

Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals: All the best gaming deals

The best mice and keyboard deals from around the web this Black Friday

Who does Modern Warfare's Captain Price really "get dirty" for?

A killer with kind eyes

18

The last Steam Controllers ever made sold out this week

23

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals: All the best gaming deals

The best mice and keyboard deals from around the web this Black Friday

Who does Modern Warfare's Captain Price really "get dirty" for?

A killer with kind eyes

18

The last Steam Controllers ever made sold out this week

23

Facebook have bought the makers of Beat Saber

4