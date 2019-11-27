Black Friday game deals: Where to find the biggest games at the lowest prices

The best PC game deals from around the web

Last night, Valve sounded the deals horn with their Steam Autumn Sale, but look a bit further and you’ll find lots of games are actually cheaper elsewhere. And who better to cut through the Black Friday noise than your trusted deals herald? I’ve been scouring the web for all the best game deals, taking in the sights of places like Green Man Gaming, Humble, Fanatical and GamesPlanet to bring you the best and lowest prices I can find. Of course, there are loads more games on sale than I can possibly hope to fit in a single article, but hopefully I’ve included most of the highlights, as well as a couple of hidden gems to spice things up a bit. To the deals!

Of course, if you've accidentally stumbled in here looking for all the best hardware Black Friday deals, then head on over to our jumbo Best Black Friday PC gaming deals mega hub, or click the links to your right to find the best deals on individual components.

Without further ado, though, let’s get on down to the best game deals. If something isn’t listed here, it’s probably because it’s exactly the same price over on Steam. However, if you come across something big that I’ve missed, do shout in the comments and I’ll add it in as soon as I can.

Red Dead Redemption 2: £40.47 / $44.15 (26% off) at Green Man Gaming

NB: you can also get five free games if you get the Special Edition for a couple of quid more at GMG, which is currently £47.24 / $53.99 (33% off).

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: £32.49 / $35.99 (35 / 40% off) at Green Man Gaming

NB: also comes with the same five free games deal as RDR2.

Hitman 2 (Gold Edition): £15.00 / $20.00 (80% off) at Green Man Gaming

NB: includes two expansion passes (new locations, missions, sniper maps, outfits and weapons), plus five free games.

Devil May Cry 5: £11.88 / $15.84 (74% off) at Green Man Gaming

NB: comes with five free games.

Borderlands 3 £30.14 / $35.58 (40% off) at Green Man Gaming

NB: comes with five free games, plus the Psycho Bandit Bundle.

Monster Hunter: World: £18.32 / $21.99 (63% off) at GamesPlanet

NB: You can also get five free games with it if you buy at Green Man Gaming, but the game itself is more expensive at £22.00 / $26.40 (56% off).

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey £20.25 / $24.30 (59% off) at Green Man Gaming

NB: comes with five free games.

The Outer Worlds: £33.74 / $40.49 (33% off) at Green Man Gaming

NB: comes with five free games.

Far Cry 5 £10.62 / $12.75 (79% off) at Green Man Gaming

NB: comes with five free games.

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep £15.29 / $17.84 (49% off) at Green Man Gaming

NB: comes with five free games.

No Man’s Sky: £17.00 / $25.50 (57% off) at Green Man Gaming

NB: comes with five free games.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night: £23.79 / $27.19 (32% off) at Green Man Gaming

NB: comes with five free games, but if you only want Bloodstained, you can actually get it cheaper at Fanatical. It’s 27% off by default, but an extra 10% gets added at checkout with the code BLACK 10, taking its price to £22.99 / $26.27

Resident Evil 2: £11.88 / $15.84 (74% off) at Green Man Gaming

NB: comes with five free games.

Dark Souls III (Deluxe Edition): £12.75 / $18.06 (79% off) at Green Man Gaming

NB: comes with five free games.

Katamari Damacy ReRoll: £6.99 / $13.20 (75% off) at GamesPlanet

NB: Sadly, this is only 56% off in the US, which is worse than what you’d get on Steam.

Two Point Hospital: £7.99 / $11.19 (68% off) at Fanatical

NB: Get another 10% off at checkout by using the code BLACK10.

Total War: Three Kingdoms £32.84 / $43.79 (27% off) at Fanatical

NB: Get another 10% off at checkout by using the code BLACK10.

Total War: Warhammer II £12.79 / $19.19 (68% off) at Fanatical

NB: Get another 10% off at checkout by using the code BLACK10.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition): £9.99 / $14.99 (75% off) at Fanatical

NB: Get another 10% off at checkout by using the code BLACK10.

Indivisible: £27.29 / $31.19 (22% off) at Fanatical

NB: Get another 10% off at checkout by using the code BLACK10.

Pathologic 2: £19.45 / $24.49 (30% off) at Fanatical

NB: Get another 10% off at checkout by using the code BLACK10.

Anthem: £17.99 / $17.99 (70% off) at Humble

The Sims 4: £9.99 / $9.99 (75% off) at Humble

Dragon Age 2: £2.49 / $2.49 (75% off) at Humble

Valkyria Chronicles: £4.49 / $5.99 (70% off) at GamesPlanet

Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Complete Edition): £16.99 / $21.00 (58% off) at GamesPlanet

Metro Exodus: £17.49 / $17.99 (50% off) from Humble

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition £15.30 / $20.40 (66% off) at Green Man Gaming

Imperator: Rome: £21.10 / $24.11 (40% off) at Green Man Gaming

Blasphemous: £13.59 / $16.99 (32% off) at Green Man Gaming

Morhau: £17.84 / $22.49 (25% off) at Green Man Gaming

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy: £17.08 / $17.08 (43% off) at Green Man Gaming

Batman:Arkham Collection: £9.99 / $11.99 (80% off) at GamesPlanet