Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals: All the best gaming deals

Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals (UK):

Best gaming mouse deals:

Mouse specs:

18,000 DPI, 10 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless – £48 from Amazon (down from £70, read our Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless review for more details)

Mouse specs:

18,000 DPI, 10 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Nightsword RGB – £54 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £70, read our Corsair Nightsword RGB review for more details)

Mouse specs:

18,000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

Corsair M65 Elite RGB Pro – £44 from Amazon (down from £60, read our Corsair M65 Elite RGB Pro review for more details)

Mouse specs:

12,400 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

Corsair M55 RGB Pro – £32 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £45, read our Corsair M55 RGB Pro review for more details)

Mouse specs:

16,000 DPI, 17 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Scimitar Pro – £50 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £75)

Mouse specs:

6000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Harpoon RGB – £15 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £28)

Mouse specs:

16,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Razer Mamba Wireless – £50 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £100, read our Razer Mamba Wireless review for more info)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 310 – £30 from Box (down from 47, read our Steelseries Rival 310 review for more info)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Steelseries Sensei 310 – £30 from Box (down from £47, read our Steelseries Sensei 310 review for more info)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 710 – £80 from Overclockers UK (down from £95)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Roccat Kone Pure Owl-Eye – £45 from Overclockers UK (down from £55)

Mouse specs:

6400 DPI, 5 buttons, right handed

Razer Deathadder Essential – £30 from Box (down from £53)

Mouse specs:

6400 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Razer Basilisk Essential – £30 from Box (down from £35)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Asus ROG Gladius II – £55 from Amazon (down from £80, read our Asus ROG Gladius II review for more info)

Best gaming keyboard deals:

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB, wrist rest

Corsair K95 Platinum RGB – £120 from Amazon (down from £185)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red, Blue, Brown switches, RGB

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 (Low Profile, Red) – £115 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £150)

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 (Brown) – £101 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £150)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB, tenkeyless

Corsair K65 Rapidfire – £81 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £130)

Lapboard specs:

Wireless, mouse pad, thumbstick, white LED

Corsair K83 Wireless – £82 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £110. Read our Corsair K83 Wireless review for more details)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red switches, RGB

Cooler Master MK850 – £140 from Box (down from £210)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Blue switches, RGB

Ducky One 2 TKL Horizon Blue – £90 from Overclockers UK (down from £100, read our Ducky One 2 review for more details)

Keyboard specs:

Romer-G linear / tactile switches, RGB

Logitech G G513 RGB – £100 from Box (down from £160)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Brown switches, RGB

Asus ROG Claymore – £110 from Overclockers UK (down from £185, read our Asus ROG Claymore review for more info)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red switches, RGB

Asus ROG Strix Flare – £115 from Amazon (down from £160, read our Asus ROG Strix Flare review for more info)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red switches, RGB

Asus ROG Strix Scope – £110 from Amazon (down from £150)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red switches, RGB

MSI Vigor GK80 – £80 from Overclockers UK (down from £150, read our MSI Vigor GK80 review for more info)

Keyboard specs:

Opto-mechanical switches, RGB

Razer Huntsman – £120 from Overclockers UK (down from £150, read our Razer Huntsman review for more info)

Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals (US):

Best gaming mouse deals:

Mouse specs:

6000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G203 Prodigy – $21 from Best Buy (down from $40)

Mouse specs:

4000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury – $22 from Best Buy (down from $60)

Mouse specs:

16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G502 Hero – $35 from Amazon (down from $80, read our Logitech G502 Hero review for more info)

Mouse specs:

8200 DPI, 20 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G600 – $28 from Best Buy (down from $80)

Mouse specs:

2500 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G602 Wireless – $29 from Best Buy (down from $43)

Mouse specs:

6000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Harpoon – $18 from Best Buy (down from $30)

Mouse specs:

12,400 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

Corsair M55 RGB Pro – $25 from Best Buy (down from $40, read our Corsair M55 RGB Pro review for more info)

Mouse specs:

16,000 DPI, 17 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Scimitar Pro – $50 from Best Buy (down from $80, read our Corsair Scimitar Pro review for more info)

Keyboard specs:

Opto-mechanical switches, RGB

Asus TUF Gaming K7 – $129 from Newegg (down from $139)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 11 buttons, ambidextrous

Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless – $80 from Newegg (down from $150, read our Logitech G903 Lightspeed review for more info)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 600 – $75 from Newegg (down from $80, read our Steelseries Rival 600 review for more info)

Best gaming keyboard deals:

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red / Blue /Brown switches, tenkeyless, RGB, wrist rest

Fnatic miniStreak – $71 (Brown) / $75 (Red / Blue) from Amazon (down from $100, read our Fnatic Streak / miniStreak review for more info)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum – $130 from Best Buy (down from $200)

Keyboard specs:

Romer G mechanical switches, macro keys, RGB

Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum – $90 from Best Buy (down from $180)

Keyboard specs:

Mechanical switches, RGB

Logitech G512 SE – $70 from Best Buy (down from $150)

Keyboard specs:

Romer G Linear switches, RGB

Logitech G613 RGB Wireless – $70 from Best Buy (down from $150)

Keyboard specs:

Romer G Linear switches, RGB

Logitech G Pro – $100 from Best Buy (down from $130)

Keyboard specs:

Razer Green switches, RGB

Razer Blackwidow – $100 from Best Buy (down from $120)

Keyboard specs:

Razer Green switches, RGB

Razer Blackwidow Elite – $125 from Best Buy (down from $170)

Keyboard specs:

Membrane keys, RGB

Razer Cynosa Chroma – $40 from Amazon (down from $60, read our Razer Cynosa Chroma review for more info)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Low Profile Speed switches, RGB

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 – $150 from Best Buy (down from $170, read our Corsair K70 RGB review for more info)

Keyboard specs:

Romer G Linear switches, RGB

Logitech G513 RGB – $130 from Newegg (down from $150)

Lapboard specs:

Razer mechanical switches, RGB, wireless Mamba mouse

Razer Turret – $200 from Amazon (down from $250)

Black Friday mouse and keyboard deals: How to get the best deal

When you’re buying a new keyboard, there are a number of things to consider. First, you need to decide whether you want a mechanical one or a membrane one. Most of the keyboards listed above are all mechanical, and generally, a lot of people who play PC games prefer mechanical keyboards due to their sharp, clean movements and short, fast actuation points (when the keyboard actually registers you’ve pressed down a key).

Membrane keyboards are usually a lot cheaper than their mechanical counterparts because they’re made from less expensive materials, but this in turn makes them more prone to breaking and are generally a bit of a pain to fix. Given their low price, the solution nine times out of ten is just to buy a new one.

Mechanical keyboards, on the other hand, are generally a lot more expensive, but they’re also more durable and – in theory – easier to repair as you often only need to replace the faulty switch rather than chuck the entire thing in the bin. They can be a heck of a lot noisier than membrane keyboards, though, and the loud CLACKEDY CLACK sound they make means they’re a bit anti-social for shared living spaces. Instead, they’re generally best suited to bedrooms and places where you’re the only person within earshot. Membrane keys, meanwhile, are comprised of several small domes on a single layer of plastic – a bit like bubble wrap. Naturally, this deadens any excess sound they might make, and tend to be much easier on the ears.

As for gaming mice, there are lots of things that make a great mouse. For me, comfort is high on the list, but flexibility is another key consideration, such as whether that’s a wide sensitivity or DPI (dots per inch) range, or multiple, configurable buttons. That said, sometimes less is more. Just because a mouse has a DPI range up in the 10,000s doesn’t mean it’s necessarily better than one with a maximum of 7200. Generally, anything above 3000 DPI is so blisteringly quick you’d need bionic eyes to keep track of it anyway. The same goes for buttons. Instead, it’s all about how you can make the most of what the mouse has to offer. For more information, have a read of my gaming mouse reviews to see exactly what you can do with each mouse.

