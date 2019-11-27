Get 12 Sonic games for less than $12 in Humble's latest bundle

Humble unveiled a brand-new game bundle last night and it’s absolutely rammed with Sonic games. There are 12 in total, ranging from the blue blur’s early forays into marathon running and chilli-dog eating with Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD all the way through to his more recent revivals in games such as Sonic Generations and Sonic Mania.

In a similar way to other Humble bundles, this 12-strong hedgehog fest is split into various tiers depending on how much you want to pay. For $1 / 78p, you can get Sonic Adventure DX, Sonic Adventure 2 (plus its Battle DLC), Sonic 3 & Knuckles, Sonic CD and Sonic the Hedgehog – Episode 1. You’ll also get a voucher for 10% off a Humble Monthly subscription if you’re a new subscriber. If you’d like to join Humble Monthly, then just click that there link.

However, if you pay the average, which currently stands at $5.89 / £4.58, then you add Sonic Generations Collection, Sonic Lost World, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 – Episode 2 and Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing to the mix, bringing your total to a whopping nine Sonic games.

If you pay the full $10 / £7.78, though, then you can get the complete set, including Sonic Mania and its Encore DLC, and Sonic Forces, the latter of which is currently £35 / $40 alone and isn’t being discounted in Steam’s Autumn sale.

Plus, you can opt to send some of your $1 / $6 / $10 to Humble’s chosen charity for the month, which is currently the WDC, aka Whale and Dolphin Conversation, or pick one of your own.

You don’t have to worry about picking it up quick-like, though, as this bundle will be running circles around the internet for another 20 days.