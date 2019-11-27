Get an RTX 2060 PC and a monitor for £999 in this Dell Black Friday deal

It’s yer deals herald back again with another hot deals tip this morning, this time on a Dell Inspiron Gaming desktop bundle for £999. That’s over £450 off its usual price, but hurry, as this mega deal won’t last long. At time of writing, it’s already been 56% claimed.

Inside, you’ll find an Intel Core i7-8700 CPU – which you may remember from my Intel Core i7-8700 review is a very nippy and highly capable gaming CPU – 8GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at a very agreeable 2666MHz, as well as an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. This is still my top Nvidia recommendation for those looking to play games on max settings at both 1080p and 1440p in my best graphics card list, and will make a great companion for the 1920×1080 Dell S2419H monitor that’s included as part of the deal.

The monitor is only 24in in size and has a 60Hz refresh rate, admittedly, but its IPS panel should produce accurate colours to help games look their absolute best. Alternatively, you can swap it for the larger Dell S2719H for another £30 if you prefer, but bear in mind this still only has a 1920×1080 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Personally, I’d recommend opting for the Dell Alienware AW2518HF instead. This is another £129 on top of the deal price, but this proper G-Sync Compatible monitor has a 240Hz refresh rate, and will be a much better fit for the PC’s RTX 2060 graphics card. Plus, if its full-fat G-Sync cousin, the AW2518H, is anything to go by, I’m pretty confident it will have superb image quality as well.

You also get a 128GB SSD and a 1TB HDD inside as well, so you’ll have plenty of space to store your games, but you’ll need to buy a mouse and keyboard separately, as these aren’t included as part of the deal.

Still, that’s a pretty decent bundle at £999, and more than meets the requirements needed for something like, say, Half-Life: Alyx. So if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your PC recently but can’t be faffed with building one of your own, Dell’s Inspiron Gaming desktop bundle might be just the ticket.