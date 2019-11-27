The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Support us
Now streaming live:
6

Have You Played... Age Of Empires 2?

Elephants never forget... to kill

Nate Crowley

Reviews Editor

27th November 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post

Well, this is awkward. On the same day I discovered nobody had written a Have You Played for Diablo, I discovered another end-of-the-90s banger that, somehow, remained unreminisced-upon. That game was Age Of Empires 2 (the Age… of Kings!), and I felt like a vulture who’d just found a wheelbarrow full of burgers at the heart of a lifeless desert. So many classics to feast on, and all to myself!

And AoE2 was a proper wheelbarrow full of burgers, so it was. Unfortunately, Microsoft, well aware of this fact, managed not only to announce a definitive remaster of the game and its ocean of expansions while I was putting off writing this, but released the damned thing as well. In fact, I reviewed it. So, you’ll forgive me if I don’t repeat all the nostalgia I flooded my system with for that article, and instead tell you a quick, silly story about a game of AoE2 I played once.

It was around new year, and I was in Edinburgh, staying with some friends in their student house. We were playing a big ‘ol LAN game of AoE2, and despite turtling up and hoarding a ton of resources, I sort of… forgot to build an army, and got totally thrashed before I could really get my war machine going. Nevertheless, I survived with one villager and a ton of gold, and went to hide in the very corner of the map, surrounded by jungle.

I went dead quiet on chat, hoping everyone would forget about me. And somehow, as I built up farms and farms and farms and farms, they did. God knows how they didn’t notice me, but as they walloped each other through endless, monstrously wasteful wars of attrition, I was packed away in the corner, with my tiny, compact powerhouse of a city dedicated to one thing only: the production of elephants.

As the last three players fell into a sort of exhausted stalemate, I finally reappeared on chat with three words: “ur all… elephucked”. And so they were. My two hundred elephants, every villager sacrificed to give me the population space to build them (I like to think they consumed the meat of the final humans), swept out from hiding, and battered every building on the map to atoms. Everyone was so fatigued by then, and their economies so tapped out by hours of war, they barely put up a resistance. It was one of the few times I’ve ever won a multiplayer game, and I treasure it to this day.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (6)

Who am I?

Nate Crowley

Reviews Editor

Nate Crowley was created from smokeless flame before the dawn of time. He writes books, and tweets a lot as @frogcroakley. Each October he is replaced by Ghoastus, the Roman Ghost. You can email him at: nate.crowley@rockpapershotgun.com

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Age Of Empires 2 Definitive Edition

Bigger than before

22

A New Age: Empires Apart Coming 2017

7

Age of Empires II Teases Upcoming Expansion, Camels

12

Steam Age: New Age of Empires 2 Expansion Released

34

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Get 12 Sonic games for less than $12 in Humble's latest bundle

My furious idiot villagers will not eat their bread, and now they're starving

They're eating muddy berries and whining

Dota adds two new heroes with the Outlanders Updates today

6

Stardew Valley's whopping great 1.4 update is here

5