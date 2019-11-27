This Asus ROG laptop is probably the best Black Friday gaming laptop deal I've seen so far

What’s this? Another visit from your deals herald today? I do apologise, I really do, but I simply must tell you about this Asus ROG Strix gaming laptop deal I’ve found, because this Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti powered gaming machine is really quite a steal in Best Buy’s Black Friday sale. Normally $1400, the Asus ROG Strix G731GU-BI7N9 is now down to a very sweet $899.

With a GTX 1660 Ti under its belt, this laptop is primed and ready for smooth 1080p gaming on its 17.3in, 1920×1080, 60Hz display, and its Intel Core i7-9750H processor is also about as bang up to date as you can possibly get right now, giving it plenty of oomph for whatever you choose to through at it. There’s also 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD as well to round it all out.

Naturally, at 17.3in, the G731GU is going to be quite the monstrous thing to carry about for any length of time, so this is definitely more of a desktop replacement type affair than a slim portable job. Indeed, at 6.28 lbs / 2.8kg, it’s pretty darn hefty, and will likely ruin your back if you’re lugging it around in a backpack all day.

Still, for $899, that’s a very decent set of components for a gaming laptop, as you normally only get laptops with GTX 1650s in them for this kind of money these days – such as the $949 Gigabyte Aorus 5, which is on sale over at Newegg right now – which is more of a cursory nod to gaming prowess than something you can actually use to play proper 3D games with.

(Although having said that, Newegg are doing a decent deal on the 15.6in MSI GL65 right now, which has almost the same spec as the Asus – the only difference is 8GB of RAM instead of 16GB – for the same price of $899, in case you prefer something smaller).

Alternatively, Best Buy also have a rather beefy deal on Dell’s Inspiron G7 gaming laptop. This is another 17.3in hulk box with a 1920×1080, 60Hz display, but this one comes with an even more powerful Nvidia RTX 2060 inside it for $1100. That’s down from its usual price of $1500.

Personally, I wouldn’t say it’s really worth the extra $200 just for the nippier graphics chip (especially as it comes with the same Intel Core i7-9750H processor and 16GB of RAM), but you do get more storage with it – a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD combo inside of just a single SSD drive. That might swing it for some of you – although perhaps not very far given its bulkier 7.28 lbs / 3.3kg chassis.

Still, it’s a better deal than some of the other Black Friday gaming laptop deals out there at the moment, such as the identically specced, but more expensive $1249 MSI GL65 and the lesser-specced but similarly priced $1089 MSI GL75 over on Newegg.