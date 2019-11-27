Total Warhammer 2's next DLC stars a possessed goth elf and a deadly rat

A demon-possessed Dark Elf and a legendary Skaven assassin will face off in the next Total War: Warhammer II DLC in December, developers Creative Assembly announced today. The Shadow & The Blade is one of their smaller ‘Legendary Lords Pack’ DLCs, adding two new factions with unique leaders, options, and units. Being possessed by a demon brings the possibility of great power, at a cost, while master assassins know people with some especially dirty tricks. Twarhammer 2 players who don’t buy this will still get shiny newness, with new units and shorter waits during enemy turns due in the patch coming alongside it.

Leading the Dark Elf faction of Hag Graef is Malus Darkblade (there’s a classic subtle Warhammer name for you), and he’s possesed by Tz’arkan, the Drinker of Worlds. He can fight the demon’s influence or give in a bit, gaining powerful followers and treasures the demon leads him to and even gaining demonic strength on the battlefield. Guessing it’s probably not super great to give too much of yourself to a demon, though. He also can field units including the Bloodwrack Medusa and Scourgerunner Chariot.

Stepping up for the Skaven’s Clan Eshin is Deathmaster Snikch, a right sneaky murderer. He may not have a demon rattling around his wee ratty head but he does know the wrong people. His operatives can do ‘Shadowy Dealings’ ranging from stealing items to inciting rebellions, and the devs say Snikch himself can full-on raze cities. He can also accept assassination contracts from other Skaven, getting resources and bonuses for casually killing a few key ratmen on the side. Clan Eshin units include stealthy Eshin Triad assassins and helldrilling Warp-Grinder Weapon Teams.

The Shadow & The Blade is coming to Windows via Steam on December 12th, priced at £7/€9/$9. The Mac and Linux editions will follow “shortly after.” An FAQ and that Steam page have more details on new units and things.

Arriving alongside the paid DLC is a free update. This will give the Bretons a new Legendary Lord (Rapanse de Lyonesse) and a Legendary Hero (Henri Le Massif) and fix some bits. Creative Assembly highlighted shorter enemy turns, saying “Players can now expect to see up to a 60% decrease in wait times between turns, however this will be dependent on their current game state.” That’s nice.