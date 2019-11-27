The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Support us
Now streaming live:

Total Warhammer 2's next DLC stars a possessed goth elf and a deadly rat

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

27th November 2019 / 5:55PM

A demon-possessed Dark Elf and a legendary Skaven assassin will face off in the next Total War: Warhammer II DLC in December, developers Creative Assembly announced today. The Shadow & The Blade is one of their smaller ‘Legendary Lords Pack’ DLCs, adding two new factions with unique leaders, options, and units. Being possessed by a demon brings the possibility of great power, at a cost, while master assassins know people with some especially dirty tricks. Twarhammer 2 players who don’t buy this will still get shiny newness, with new units and shorter waits during enemy turns due in the patch coming alongside it.

Leading the Dark Elf faction of Hag Graef is Malus Darkblade (there’s a classic subtle Warhammer name for you), and he’s possesed by Tz’arkan, the Drinker of Worlds. He can fight the demon’s influence or give in a bit, gaining powerful followers and treasures the demon leads him to and even gaining demonic strength on the battlefield. Guessing it’s probably not super great to give too much of yourself to a demon, though. He also can field units including the Bloodwrack Medusa and Scourgerunner Chariot.

Stepping up for the Skaven’s Clan Eshin is Deathmaster Snikch, a right sneaky murderer. He may not have a demon rattling around his wee ratty head but he does know the wrong people. His operatives can do ‘Shadowy Dealings’ ranging from stealing items to inciting rebellions, and the devs say Snikch himself can full-on raze cities. He can also accept assassination contracts from other Skaven, getting resources and bonuses for casually killing a few key ratmen on the side. Clan Eshin units include stealthy Eshin Triad assassins and helldrilling Warp-Grinder Weapon Teams.

The Shadow & The Blade is coming to Windows via Steam on December 12th, priced at £7/€9/$9. The Mac and Linux editions will follow “shortly after.” An FAQ and that Steam page have more details on new units and things.

Arriving alongside the paid DLC is a free update. This will give the Bretons a new Legendary Lord (Rapanse de Lyonesse) and a Legendary Hero (Henri Le Massif) and fix some bits. Creative Assembly highlighted shorter enemy turns, saying “Players can now expect to see up to a 60% decrease in wait times between turns, however this will be dependent on their current game state.” That’s nice.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think- Total War: Warhammer 2 - Rise of the Tomb Kings DLC

Mummy dearest

26

Wot I Think: Total War - Warhammer 2

That's so Skaven

62

Total Warhammer 2 unleashes huge dinos in new DLC and free update

4

Total War: Warhammer 2 adds more rats and lizards today, free and paid

18

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Build a Half-Life: Alyx ready PC for under £650 / $600 with these Black Friday deals

Everything you need to get ready for Half-Life: Alyx at the lowest possible price

2

Red Dead Redemption 2 comes to Steam next Thursday

1

The Stanley Parable's narrator answers your (definitely real) release date concerns

1

Try Overwatch for free, pick it up at a discount during Blizzard's Black Friday sale

4