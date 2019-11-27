Try Overwatch for free, pick it up at a discount during Blizzard's Black Friday sale

Have you played Overwatch? You haven’t? Well, for the next week, you’ve no excuse not to at least give it a go. Blizzard’s Saturday morning shooter is offering a free trial from today ’till next Wednesday, letting you try your hand at Overwatch without spending a penny. With Blizzard’s extended Black Friday Sale kicking off today too, it’ll be a hell of a lot cheaper if you decide to take the plunge and keep Overwatch for good.

Until Wednesday the 4th, you can take a free bash at Overwatch through the Battle.net client. It’s the full deal, with no limitations on levels or loot rewards, and you’ll keep all your progress and cosmetics if you ever decide to drop money on the full game.

If you like it, you can join the rest of us in Competitive matchmaking hell by picking up the game for 25% off (£12.99) on the Blizzard Store.

Overwatch isn’t the only Blizz game getting some love this week, mind. Blizzard’s Black Friday Sale began today, cutting the price of nearly everything in their catalogue by up to 50%.

World Of Warcraft: Battle For Azeroth is half-price across all editions. Of course, the cost of a monthly subscription and the toll it’ll take on your free time remain as crushing as ever. Diablo 3 and expansion Reaper Of Souls are likewise half-price, as are bundles containing Starcraft 2’s singleplayer campaigns.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 is also down to, yup, half-price. They’re not quite so generous with Modern Warfare, mind, which has only gotten a 20% discount. Listen, it costs a fortune keeping Captain Price’s moustache that well-groomed.

There are even more price cuts slapped across games, in-game items, gear and virtual convention tickets, all running ’til December 2nd. You can scroll through the full run-down over on Blizzard’s Black Friday Sale announcement.