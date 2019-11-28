The excellent Alienware m15 gaming laptop is $750 off right now

Dell’s Alienware m15 is hands down one of the best gaming laptops I’ve tested this year, so imagine your deals herald’s excitement when I learned it’s one of the current doorbuster mega deals in the Dell US Black Friday sale. It’s the RTX 2060 model that’s up for grabs right now, and whereas this particular model would normally set you back a cool $2250, you can currently get it for a much sweeter $1400.

That’s really not a bad gaming laptop deal for something with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 32GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD inside it, and it even comes with a 15.6in, 1920×1080 display with a whopping 240Hz refresh rate, too – a perfect partner for its RTX 2060 graphics chip. Plus, you get a three month trial of Xbox Game Pass for PC included in the price, giving you loads of games to try out straight away at no extra cost – and given the number of great games on Xbox Game Pass right now, that’s quite the tempting package.

Alas, the deal is only for the ‘epic silver’ version of the m15 rather than the altogether more fetching red one I reviewed earlier in the year, but if that still sounds like your kind of Black Friday gaming laptop deal then you better hurry, as the offer is already 49% claimed at time of writing.

Admittedly, this Alienware m15 deal is more expensive than the very similarly specced Dell Inspiron G7 laptop deal I highlighted yesterday alongside the GTX 1660 Ti-powered Asus laptop. With the Inspiron G7, you get the same Core i7 and RTX 2060 combo for just $1100, but you also have to make do with a regular 60Hz refresh rate display, and a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD storage combo.

Still, while the G7 is perhaps more appealing in terms of price, I’d probably err on the side of the Alienware if I were in the market for a new gaming laptop myself. After all, I know for a fact that the Alienware’s IPS panel is pretty great for a laptop, and I’ve never been all that impressed with the displays Dell have chosen for their Inspiron gaming laptops.

When I reviewed the Inspiron G5 15, for example, my colour calibrator showed it was only displaying around 50% of the sRGB colour gamut, which is much, much lower than the noticeably richer 85% I got on the Alienware m15. Dell may have improved their Inspiron displays since then, of course, but I’d be wary all the same. Plus, the m15’s 240Hz refresh rate is hard to argue with for just another $200-odd, and is almost certainly worth the extra cash if you’re planning to use this as your main gaming machine on a regular basis.

Of course, this is just one of many Black Friday deals going on right now, so if you’d like to stay up to date with all our Black Friday deals hunting, then why not check out our regularly updated deals hubs below?