All the best Black Friday VR headset deals to get you ready for Half-Life: Alyx

With the release of Half-Life: Alyx lingering on the horizon, many of you (your deals herald included) may be wondering whether, given it’s Black Friday and everything this week, whether you should finally take the plunge pick up a great VR headset deal. Well, to help aid you in your quest for the best Black Friday VR headset deal, I’ve been scouring the web for all the best prices. From HTC Vives to Oculus Quests and even a couple of cheap Windows Mixed Reality headsets, here are the best Black Friday VR headset deals available right now.

I’ll be upfront. There aren’t a huge number of great deals on just yet, but we’ve also still got a day to go before Black Friday proper, so I’ll update this article tomorrow with more deals as and when they appear. Big absentees include the Oculus Quest (and the HTC Vive Pro in the UK) at the moment, as well as other Windows Mixed Reality headsets, which seem to be increasingly scarce right now. Of course, if you’ve spotted a deal that hasn’t been included in the list below, do shout in the comments and I’ll add it in as soon as I can.

Half-Life: Alyx will run on any VR headset that’s compatible with SteamVR, which means you don’t have to shell out buckets of cash for an expensive Valve Index to play it (which sadly doesn’t have any Black Friday deals on it whatsoever unfortunately). Instead, you’ve got loads of choice, from cheaper Windows Mixed Reality headsets all the way up to the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive headsets.

Heck, now that Oculus Link has arrived in beta form, you can even use an Oculus Quest to play it – which, given its lack of wires, is probably going to be one of the best ways to play Half-Life: Alyx next year. Here’s a full list of all the compatible headsets:

Half-Life: Alyx compatible VR headsets: Valve Index

HTC Vive / HTC Vive Pro / HTC Vive Cosmos

Oculus Rift / Oculus Rift S

Oculus Quest (but only via Oculus Link)

All Windows Mixed Reality headsets

Pimax headsets

If you’re not sure whether your PC’s up to running Half-Life: Alyx, however, then you should have a read of my Build a Half-Life: Alyx ready PC article, which not only includes Half-Life: Alyx’s PC requirements, but also tells you how to build the cheapest PC that will run it out of all of this week’s best Black Friday deals.

Black Friday Oculus deals:

£349 from Overclockers UK (down from £399)

$349 from Amazon (down from $399)

Oculus Quest:

There don’t seem to be any good Black Friday deals on the Quest just yet, but it is only Thursday. If I was a betting woman, I reckon they’ll probably show up tomorrow (Friday 29th), so watch this space.

Black Friday HTC Vive deals:

$799 from Amazon (down from $1100)

HTC Vive Pro (headset only):

$599 from Best Buy (down from $799)

HTC Vive (headset only):

$499 from Frys

HTC Vive Wireless Adapter:

$250 from Best Buy (down from $300)

Black Friday WMR deals:

Samsung HMD Odyssey+:

$229 from Microsoft (down from $499)

Dell Visor: